CSUN Open House to Share Matador Pride With Prospective Students

With in-person activities safely in full swing, California State University, Northridge is opening its doors to local high school and community college students on Nov. 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for an all-access look at the campus and its programs.

CSUN Open House will feature a variety of educational workshops and will showcase the eight academic colleges as well as many of the university’s campus services and organizations, all to offer prospective students a chance to see themselves as future Matadors.

“What we have at CSUN is special,” said Cynthia Martinez, outreach coordinator with Student Outreach and Recruitment (SOAR) and co-organizer of CSUN Open House. “The open house is our opportunity to welcome students into our community, share our Matador spirit and values, and help students envision themselves building successful futures as CSUN students.”

The open house is free for students and their guests. Preregistration is required.

Students and their families will learn valuable information about CSUN, financial aid, campus housing and dining, and the Equal Opportunity Program at a number of workshops. Most workshops will repeat at least once during the day, and three of the five workshops will be offered in both English and Spanish.

The academic colleges’ planned activities include presentations, facilities tours, casual information tables and a department-hosted open house.

Guided campus tours will depart every 30 minutes. Some campus partners — such as the University Library, the Student Recreation Center and the Oasis Wellness Center, will offer scheduled guided tours, while others, including Student Housing, the DREAM Center, the Pride Center, Klotz Student Health Center and NCOD: Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services — will be open for casual visits to the facilities with opportunities to chat with representatives and learn about services.

The open house also will feature drop-in-style Cal State Apply support sessions where students can work with SOAR’s pre-admissions counselors to get help with their CSUN applications. Upper-division transfer students who have already applied to CSUN for fall 2023 can schedule an appointment to meet with an admissions advisor to find out whether they can be admitted on the spot.

“Especially for students from traditionally underserved areas and those who are the first in their family to go to college, this kind of hands-on support is critical,” Martinez said. “We want students to know, right from the start, that as Matadors, they won’t be lost in the crowd — they’ll have the support they need to earn their degree.”

For more information about CSUN Open House, visit the event website. A digital program, including a full schedule of activities, will be released the week of Oct. 31. For questions about the open house, contact SOAR via email at outreach.recruitment@csun.edu or call (818) 677-2967.

