December 28
2011 - John Ford's 1924 "The Iron Horse," filmed in SCV, added to Library of Congress' National Film Registry [story]
title card
CSUN Opens League Play at Home Against Cal Poly & Cal State Fullerton
| Wednesday, Dec 28, 2022
Water drop


CSUN (1-9) opens Big West play this week with a pair of home games against Cal Poly and Cal State Fullerton.

The Matadors host the Mustangs Thursday at 7 p.m. before welcoming the Titans to Premier America Credit Union Arena on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Jill Painter Lopez will have the call on both games on ESPN+ with all links on GoMatadors.com.

ABOUT CAL POLY

The Mustangs had their final two non-conference games at Seattle U, and Montana State canceled due to Health and Safety Protocols within the Cal Poly program.

The Mustangs bring a 3-5 mark to Northridge under first-year head coach Shanele Stires. Annikah Shah leads the team in scoring (11.8) and assists (24).

Cal Poly is one of CSUN’s oldest rivals. Dating back to the start of the series in 1975, the teams have played 83 times, with the Matadors leading the all-time series 43-40.

ABOUT CAL STATE FULLERTON

The Titans went 5-4 during the non-conference season. Cal State Fullerton is at UC Santa Barbara on Thursday before heading to Northridge.

Una Jovanovic and Fujika Nimmo are tied for second in the Big West in scoring (15.3). Ashlee Lewis is third in the league in rebounding (7.4).

Saturday will be the 60th time CSUN and the Titans are playing women’s basketball, with Cal State Fullerton leading the all-time series 30-29.

JACKSON WITH A CHANCE AT 1,000

CSUN guard Jordyn Jackson can score 1,000 career points this season for the Matadors.

Jackson scored 18 points against LMU on Dec. 21. She currently has 892 career points. If Jackson reaches 1,000, she will become the 14th Matador women’s basketball player to score 1,000 points in a CSUN career.

Jackson has been successful at the free throw line this season. Entering Big West play, she is shooting 86.7% (39-of-45) from the charity stripe, which has her ranked 59th in Division I. Her 39 made free throws are the 138th most in Division I as of Dec. 23. She has made 28 in a row from the free throw line dating back to the Dec. 17 game against Santa Clara.

Returning to the San Diego game on Dec. 6, Jackson, a guard, is shooting 57.8% from the field (26-45). Jackson has appeared in 100 games for CSUN, starting 74, including the last 59 in a row. The graduate student has moved to eighth in school history in made three-pointers with 103.

MAKING FREE THROWS

The Matadors went 20-of-21 from the free throw line (95.2%) against Sacramento State on Dec. 19. CSUN’s performance from the free throw line was the fourth-best by a Matadors’ squad in a Division I game.

CSUN made its first 15 free throws of the game against the Hornets. The Matadors are 64-of-69 from the free throw line over their past two games (versus Seattle U, Sac State, and LMU).  

As a team, the Matadors are 42nd in Division I in free throws made per game (14.8), 61st in free throw percentage (74.2), and 82nd in free throws attempted per game (19.5).

Individually, Tess Amundsen is the Big West leader in free throw shooting at 89.2% and is 38th in Division I.
Dec. 28-29: The Cube Hosts High School Hockey League Showcase

Dec. 28-29: The Cube Hosts High School Hockey League Showcase
Tuesday, Dec 27, 2022
The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center | Powered by FivePoint Valencia, in partnership with the Los Angeles Kings High School Hockey League, is excited to host its first high school hockey showcase on Dec. 28-29 at The Cube, 27745 Smyth Drive, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
FULL STORY...

Jan. 3-5: Dodgers Neighborhood Camp in Santa Clarita

Jan. 3-5: Dodgers Neighborhood Camp in Santa Clarita
Tuesday, Dec 27, 2022
The Dodgers are coming to your neighborhood Jan. 3-5. Children between the ages of 7 to 14 on Jan. 2, 2023 can attend baseball and softball camps 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Santa Clarita at William S Hart Pony Baseball & Softball, 23780 Auto Center Court, Santa Clarita, CA 91355. All skill levels are welcome.
FULL STORY...

CSUN Alumni, Supporters Invited to Baseball Program’s Preseason Dinner

CSUN Alumni, Supporters Invited to Baseball Program’s Preseason Dinner
Monday, Dec 26, 2022
The California State University, Northridge Baseball program invites all alumni and supporters to reunite at a preseason dinner being held on Saturday, Jan. 28, at CSUN Orchard Conference Center beginning at 5:30 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Matadors Best USD 83-78

Matadors Best USD 83-78
Monday, Dec 26, 2022
Four Matadors scored in double figures as California State University, Northridge defeated University of San Diego 83-78 on Thursday afternoon at Premier America Credit Union Arena.
FULL STORY...
CHP Maximum Enforcement Period For New Year’s Weekend
The California Highway Patrol urges everyone to ring in 2023 responsibly by designating a sober driver.  
CHP Maximum Enforcement Period For New Year’s Weekend
LACPH Advice to Prevent Post-Holiday COVID Surge, Mask Up
Los Angeles County Public Health officials urge county residents to use layered protections to reduce COVID-19 outbreaks as individuals return from holiday activities and travel.
LACPH Advice to Prevent Post-Holiday COVID Surge, Mask Up
CHP Highlights 2023 New Traffic Safety, Crime Laws
As we head into the new year, the California Highway Patrol is educating the public on traffic safety laws that were passed during this year’s legislative season and signed by Governor Gavin Newsom. The laws take effect Jan. 1, 2023, unless otherwise noted.
CHP Highlights 2023 New Traffic Safety, Crime Laws
Today in SCV History (Dec. 28)
2011 - John Ford's 1924 "The Iron Horse," filmed in SCV, added to Library of Congress' National Film Registry [story]
title card
SCV Chamber Moves Office to New, Central Location
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has moved its office to Monticello, located near Valencia Town Center.
SCV Chamber Moves Office to New, Central Location
Ocean Water Quality Rain Advisory in Effect
Advisory for all Los Angeles County Beaches in Effect Until Friday, Dec.30, at 4:30 p.m. Because of the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters at and around discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers after a rainfall.
Ocean Water Quality Rain Advisory in Effect
Tuesday COVID Roundup: County Records 6,994 Cases, 39 Deaths Since Saturday
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 39 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 6,994 new cases countywide and 219 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over long holiday weekend.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: County Records 6,994 Cases, 39 Deaths Since Saturday
Employers Still Required to Report COVID Workplace Clusters
After Jan. 1, 2023, the Los Angeles County’s Health Officer Order will continue to require that employers within the Los Angeles County Public Health jurisdiction report clusters of three or more COVID-19 cases among their employees, workers, or volunteers within a 14 day period to Los Angeles County Public Health.
Employers Still Required to Report COVID Workplace Clusters
Jan. 1: Kick-Off New Year with First Day Hike at Saddleback Butte State Park
Make a New Year’s resolution to enhance your health and happiness by kicking off 2023 with an invigorating First Day Hike at Saddleback Butte State Park.
Jan. 1: Kick-Off New Year with First Day Hike at Saddleback Butte State Park
SCV Sheriff’s Station Now Accepting Applications for Explorer Program
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is now accepting applications for the Explorer Program.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Now Accepting Applications for Explorer Program
Dec. 28-29: The Cube Hosts High School Hockey League Showcase
The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center | Powered by FivePoint Valencia, in partnership with the Los Angeles Kings High School Hockey League, is excited to host its first high school hockey showcase on Dec. 28-29 at The Cube, 27745 Smyth Drive, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Dec. 28-29: The Cube Hosts High School Hockey League Showcase
LASD Seeks Help in Locating Still Missing Valencia Woman, Johanna Swanson
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit seeks the public’s help locating at-risk, missing person, Johanna Swanson. She is a 45-year-old female white adult who was last seen on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022 at 11:30 p.m., on the 25000 block of Silver Aspen Way in Valencia.
LASD Seeks Help in Locating Still Missing Valencia Woman, Johanna Swanson
JCI’s Santa’s Helpers Assist SCV Families in Need
Santa’s Helpers is an annual holiday toy drive and holiday experience brought to families in need by the Junior Chamber International of Santa Clarita.
JCI’s Santa’s Helpers Assist SCV Families in Need
Jan. 3-6: COC Career Exploration Camps for 6th-8th Grade Students
Winter 2023 Institute in-person Career Exploration Camps will be held at the Valencia and Canyon Country campuses of College of the Canyons Jan. 3-6.
Jan. 3-6: COC Career Exploration Camps for 6th-8th Grade Students
Jan. 12: Interfaith Service in Honor of MLK Day
The Islamic Center of Santa Clarita Valley, Congregation Beth Shalom and St. Stephens Episcopal Church invite all in the Santa Clarita Valley to an Interfaith Service on Thursday, Jan. 12 at 7 p.m. at St. Stephens Episcopal Church, 24901 Orchard Village Road, Valencia, CA 91355.
Jan. 12: Interfaith Service in Honor of MLK Day
Jan. 3-5: Dodgers Neighborhood Camp in Santa Clarita
The Dodgers are coming to your neighborhood Jan. 3-5. Children between the ages of 7 to 14 on Jan. 2, 2023 can attend baseball and softball camps 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Santa Clarita at William S Hart Pony Baseball & Softball, 23780 Auto Center Court, Santa Clarita, CA 91355. All skill levels are welcome.
Jan. 3-5: Dodgers Neighborhood Camp in Santa Clarita
Today in SCV History (Dec. 27)
1936 - Passenger plane crash in Rice Canyon kills all 12 aboard [story]
victim recovery
CSUN Alumni, Supporters Invited to Baseball Program’s Preseason Dinner
The California State University, Northridge Baseball program invites all alumni and supporters to reunite at a preseason dinner being held on Saturday, Jan. 28, at CSUN Orchard Conference Center beginning at 5:30 p.m.
CSUN Alumni, Supporters Invited to Baseball Program’s Preseason Dinner
Message from Gibbon Center Director
As the end of 2022 approaches, I want to express my gratitude for your ongoing support throughout the year.
Message from Gibbon Center Director
CDPH Providing RSV Information Parents Should Know
RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms, but may cause severe disease in infants and older adults.
CDPH Providing RSV Information Parents Should Know
Matadors Best USD 83-78
Four Matadors scored in double figures as California State University, Northridge defeated University of San Diego 83-78 on Thursday afternoon at Premier America Credit Union Arena.
Matadors Best USD 83-78
Upcoming Storm Could Be Good News for California Snowpack
(CN) — As much of the United States reels from a paralyzing arctic blast, California and the West Coast is looking to the Pacific where an atmospheric river is shaping up to bring much needed rain to close out the year. 
Upcoming Storm Could Be Good News for California Snowpack
SCVNews.com
