header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
100°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
September 7
1933 - Birth of the late John Fuller, local banker, co-founder of Henry Mayo Hospital, and VP of CalArts [obituary]
John Fuller
CSUN Part of Regional Effort to Streamline the Student Pathways to Careers in Healthcare, Engineering, Computer Science
| Wednesday, Sep 7, 2022
Water drop


California State University, Northridge, along with four other CSUs in the area, local community college and K-12 public school districts have formed the Los Angeles Region K-16 Collaborative, which has been awarded approximately $18 million by the state to improve enrollment and degree completion of underrepresented students in fields that lead to increased economic mobility, such as healthcare, engineering and computer science.

The educational institutions will work collectively to streamline the pathways — including the transfer process, enhanced dual-enrollment opportunities, and work-based learning opportunities — to getting and completing a college education.

“There’s always been talk, as the students matriculate through the educational systems, that they are ‘yours now’ once they move forward,” said Deborah Cours, interim associate vice president for undergraduate studies at CSUN and a member of the LA Compact’s Student Success Workgroup. “But, the reality is, the students have always been all of ours from the beginning, and we need to view them in that way so that the pathways are clear, particularly for first-generation and those who have historically felt that they didn’t belong in higher education or, for that matter, in Advanced Placement or STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) classes in high school.”

Cours said the regional collaborative allows the participating CSUs — Northridge, Dominguez Hills, Los Angeles, Long Beach and Pomona , also known as the CSU5, to customize to their “subregions’” strengths.

“Together, our subregions represent millions of people and hundreds of thousands of students,” she said. “It makes sense to decentralize a little bit, with central oversight that includes an advisory board with employer and community representatives.”

CSUN’s focus will be on engineering and health science.

Cours said university officials will be building and expanding on already-established relationships with faculty and staff at its local feeder community college and K-12 public school districts to develop ways to encourage an interest in engineering and health sciences in students in elementary, middle and high schools.

The LA Regional Collaborative will vet proposals from the subregions, but CSUN imagines collaborating with community colleges to develop or expand existing dual-enrollment programs that make it easier for high schoolers interested in studying engineering or health science students to start on the path to careers.

CSUN officials also will work with their counterparts at local community colleges to streamline the transfer process and work to eliminate roadblocks for transfer students as they transition to university — roadblocks that historically have set transfer students back a semester or two after they transfer to a four-year institution.

“We need to think through the curriculum model,” Cours said. “If a student has an interest in getting a degree in a particular subject, whether that be psychology, engineering, biology or music, we need to make sure that the process is a smooth one, whether they started their college journey at a four-year institution, or a community college.

“We need to start having conversations with our colleagues across systems about what’s in our required courses and what’s the right curriculum pathway for all of us,” she said. “It’s so easy for students, particularly first-generation students, to say, ‘I don’t know what I am doing. I don’t feel connected with this,’ and leave. And then life happens, and they don’t continue on and get that degree, whether it’s a four-year or an associate degree.”

Cours pointed out that even an associate degree increases the chances of employment and higher wages.

“We have this illusion that the three systems — K-12, community colleges and the four-year institutions — talk to one another because we partner in narrow ways,” Cours said. “This collaborative aims to ensure that we really are talking to one another and that we are truly meeting the needs of the hundreds of thousands of students in the region where they are, not where we think they should be. It doesn’t matter if they end up at CSUN or some other institution, the key is to help them find the right path for their college and career goals.”

She said having employers as part of the conversation is key to ensuring the success of the collaborative. She noted that studies indicate that California is already “a million degrees short of what is needed to run this economy.”

“We’ve got to stop this nonsense of everybody kicking the blame down the hill,” Cours said. “We are all responsible, and we need to work together to solve the problem.”
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
HIGHER EDUCATION LINKS
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
> COLLEGE NEWS ARCHIVE

CSUN Part of Regional Effort to Streamline the Student Pathways to Careers in Healthcare, Engineering, Computer Science

CSUN Part of Regional Effort to Streamline the Student Pathways to Careers in Healthcare, Engineering, Computer Science
Wednesday, Sep 7, 2022
California State University, Northridge, along with four other CSUs in the area, local community college and K-12 public school districts have formed the Los Angeles Region K-16 Collaborative, which has been awarded approximately $18 million by the state to improve enrollment and degree completion of underrepresented students in fields that lead to increased economic mobility, such as healthcare, engineering and computer science.
FULL STORY...

CSUN Grant Encourages Underrepresented Students to Study Physics

CSUN Grant Encourages Underrepresented Students to Study Physics
Tuesday, Sep 6, 2022
Donna Sheng, a California State University, Northridge physics professor who specializes in quantum matter and quantum information science, admitted that trying to explain what she does to lay people can be confusing.
FULL STORY...

COC Named Among America’s Best Colleges for Student Voting

COC Named Among America’s Best Colleges for Student Voting
Tuesday, Sep 6, 2022
College of the Canyons is the only California community college named among "America’s Best Colleges for Student Voting" by Washington Monthly magazine for its commitment to inspiring students to vote and actively participate in community decisions.
FULL STORY...

CalArts Mourns Death of Pixar Veteran Ralph Eggleston

CalArts Mourns Death of Pixar Veteran Ralph Eggleston
Thursday, Sep 1, 2022
California Institute of the Arts alum, Academy Award-winning director, animator and art director Ralph Eggleston (Film/Video 1986), celebrated as a “cornerstone of Pixar’s visual style” by Cartoon Brew, died Monday, Aug. 29.
FULL STORY...

CSUN Welcomes Students Back

CSUN Welcomes Students Back
Monday, Aug 29, 2022
Welcome back to a brand new year, Matadors. To help all the new and returning students, here’s a list of key resources and information to make the first weeks of school as smooth as possible.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Canyon Country Based NewHydrogen Reports on Progress of its Green Hydrogen Technology Development
NewHydrogen, Inc. NEWH, the developer of a green hydrogen generator, today reported on the progress of its Oxygen Evolution Reaction catalyst that does not use iridium and is for use in proton exchange membrane electrolyzers.
Canyon Country Based NewHydrogen Reports on Progress of its Green Hydrogen Technology Development
California High-Speed Rail Releases Draft Environmental Document for Palmdale to Burbank Section
The California High-Speed Rail Authority has released the draft environmental document for the more than 30-mile segment between Palmdale and Burbank in Southern California. 
California High-Speed Rail Releases Draft Environmental Document for Palmdale to Burbank Section
Sept 22: Valencia Based Olive Branch Theatricals Opens House to Public
Olive Branch Theatricals, an performing arts organization based in Santa Clarita, is inviting the public to attend an open house on Thursday, Sept 22 at 6 -7:30 p.m. at OBT’s rehearsal space at the Westfield Valencia Mall, 24201 Valencia Boulevard, Suite 3412.
Sept 22: Valencia Based Olive Branch Theatricals Opens House to Public
Non-Profits Invited to Informational Meeting For Community Services Arts Grants
The city of Santa Clarita invites non-profit organizations interested in learning more about the 2023 grant cycle of the Community Services and Arts Grants Program to a webinar via Zoom on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 10:30 a.m.
Non-Profits Invited to Informational Meeting For Community Services Arts Grants
CSUN Part of Regional Effort to Streamline the Student Pathways to Careers in Healthcare, Engineering, Computer Science
California State University, Northridge, along with four other CSUs in the area, local community college and K-12 public school districts have formed the Los Angeles Region K-16 Collaborative, which has been awarded approximately $18 million by the state to improve enrollment and degree completion of underrepresented students in fields that lead to increased economic mobility, such as healthcare, engineering and computer science.
CSUN Part of Regional Effort to Streamline the Student Pathways to Careers in Healthcare, Engineering, Computer Science
Sept 8: CSUN Men’s Soccer Host Utah Valley
CSUN returns home Thursday when the Matadors host Utah Valley. The action begins at 5 p.m. as part of a doubleheader with the CSUN women's soccer team who plays at 7:30 p.m. against USC.
Sept 8: CSUN Men’s Soccer Host Utah Valley
Today in SCV History (Sept. 7)
1933 - Birth of the late John Fuller, local banker, co-founder of Henry Mayo Hospital, and VP of CalArts [obituary]
John Fuller
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Tips on Preventing Fall, Winter Surge
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday one new death and 40 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with a total of eight deaths and 1,430 new cases countywide.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Tips on Preventing Fall, Winter Surge
CSUN’s Rhead Named Big West Men’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week
California State University, Northridge’s Jack Rhead was named The Big West men’s soccer Offensive Player of the Week Sept. 5.
CSUN’s Rhead Named Big West Men’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week
Sept. 11: Inaugural Community Skate Day at The Cube
Join the city of Santa Clarita and The Cube, located at 27745 Smyth Drive, for the inaugural Community Skate Day!
Sept. 11: Inaugural Community Skate Day at The Cube
Search Continues for Inmate Who Walked Off Acton Fire Camp
California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials are looking for a minimum-security inmate who walked away from Acton Conservation Camp in Los Angeles County on Monday.
Search Continues for Inmate Who Walked Off Acton Fire Camp
CSUN Grant Encourages Underrepresented Students to Study Physics
Donna Sheng, a California State University, Northridge physics professor who specializes in quantum matter and quantum information science, admitted that trying to explain what she does to lay people can be confusing.
CSUN Grant Encourages Underrepresented Students to Study Physics
COC Named Among America’s Best Colleges for Student Voting
College of the Canyons is the only California community college named among "America’s Best Colleges for Student Voting" by Washington Monthly magazine for its commitment to inspiring students to vote and actively participate in community decisions.
COC Named Among America’s Best Colleges for Student Voting
Sept. 8: SCV Nonprofit Leaders Network Special Hybrid Meeting
The SCV Nonprofit Leaders Network is excited to be offering its first hybrid meeting.
Sept. 8: SCV Nonprofit Leaders Network Special Hybrid Meeting
Caltrans Announces Continued Closure of NB I-5 Lanes in Castaic
For the safety of motorists and truckers, the California Department of Transportation will keep the two right lanes closed on northbound Interstate 5 north of Lake Hughes Road to before Templin Highway for the time being to further evaluate integrity of the freeway lanes and two retaining walls damaged in the Route Fire that started on Aug. 31.
Caltrans Announces Continued Closure of NB I-5 Lanes in Castaic
Extreme Heat Warning Extended for SCV
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has extended a Heat Warning as high temperatures have been forecast for the following areas
Extreme Heat Warning Extended for SCV
Extreme Heat May Limit Certain Outdoor DMV Services
The California Department of Motor Vehicles continues to serve customers statewide during this extreme heat event.
Extreme Heat May Limit Certain Outdoor DMV Services
REAL ID Deadline Less than Eight Months Away
If you don’t have your REAL ID yet, add it to your list of back-to-school tasks.
REAL ID Deadline Less than Eight Months Away
Today in SCV History (Sept. 6)
1975 - Saugus High School opens [yearbook]
1976 yearbook photo
Lady Mustangs Earn Second Shutout in a Row
Four different players scored four goals as The Master's got their second win in a row, defeating the Westcliff Warriors 4-0 on another hot day in Santa Clarita Monday.
Lady Mustangs Earn Second Shutout in a Row
ARTree Announces New, Upcoming Classes
The ARTree Community Arts Center announced its upcoming lineup of classes.
ARTree Announces New, Upcoming Classes
Matadors Score Late Goal to Beat UNLV 2-1
California State University, Northridge's Jack Rhead's goal in the 80th minute sent CSUN past UNLV 2-1 in men's soccer action Sunday night at Johann Memorial Field.
Matadors Score Late Goal to Beat UNLV 2-1
Nominations Now Open for SCV 40 Under Forty 2022
In a world where struggle and conflict have become the norm, Santa Clarita stands out as a community of givers, doers and leaders who laid the groundwork for an incredibly special place to raise a family.
Nominations Now Open for SCV 40 Under Forty 2022
River Rally Returns Sept. 17
Since 1994, the annual River Rally and Environmental Expo brings together volunteers to clean a portion of the Santa Clara River which is one of the last natural river systems in Southern California.
River Rally Returns Sept. 17
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: