Today in
S.C.V. History
November 26
1916 - A score of Wobblies bust up Newhall Jail after commandeering SP freight train [story]
Wobblies logo
CSUN Partners with LA Mission College to Train Next Generation of Food, Nutrition, Culinary & Health Professionals
| Wednesday, Nov 26, 2025
Water drop
California State University, Northridge has partnered with Los Angeles Mission College and Los Angeles School District (LAUSD) Careers through Culinary Arts Program (C-CAP) to develop the next generation of the country’s food and nutrition workforce. Photo courtesy of the Marilyn Magaram Center for Food Science, Nutrition and Dietetics.


With the support of a $1.2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture, California State University, Northridge, Los Angeles Mission College, and LAUSD’s Careers through Culinary Arts Program have partnered to launch “Collaborative Pathways to Food and Nutrition Careers through Culinary and Food Safety Certification.”

The initiative aims to recruit, educate, and empower future food, nutrition and health professionals to positively impact the health and well-being of their communities.

“A major public health concern is the rise in chronic disease,” said family and consumer sciences professor Annette Besnilian, executive director of CSUN’s Marilyn Magaram Center for Food Science, Nutrition and Dietetics (MMC). “With the increase in chronic disease rates in our community, there is a need to train our next generation of the food, nutrition and health professionals to meet the needs of our community.

“This transformative project will provide our students with education, peer and faculty mentoring, fellowships, experiential learning, certifications and connections to the community,’ continued Besnilian, who is one of the leads of the project. “The students who complete Collaborative Pathways fellowship program will be prepared to enter the workforce and make a positive difference in the communities they work in.”

Educators at CSUN and LA Mission College are reaching out to thousands of local high school and community college students to teach them potential careers in food and nutrition.  Collaborative Pathways is also training 40 CSUN nutrition and dietetics graduate students to serve as peer mentors, as well as 10 faculty and staff members to serve as mentors, to support undergraduate and graduate student fellows interested in careers the food, nutrition, culinary and public health workforce.

Collaborative Pathways Fellows who complete at least a bachelor’s of science degree in CSUN’s Nutrition, Dietetics and Food Science Program, which is housed in the Department of Family and Consumer Sciences in the College of Health and Human Development, will have the qualifications to apply for at least four occupations deemed “mission critical” by the USDA’s Office of Human Capital Management — dietitian and nutrition specialists, consumer safety specialists, consumer safety inspectors and food inspection specialists.

Over the course of the four-year grant, Collaborative Pathways officials expect to impact more than 4,600 students. That number  includes 3,500 high school students in the Careers in Culinary Arts Program of the Los Angeles Unified School District, who will receive information about academic programs and careers in nutrition and food science.

About 1,000 community college students will receive presentations and support to transfer to CSUN or another four-year university and preparation for certification in food safety and culinary arts.

Sixty undergraduate CSUN students will receive peer mentorship, financial assistance and other support as they pursue a certification in food safety and/or culinary arts, as well as a bachelor’s degree in nutrition, dietetics and food science. Forty graduate students will also receive peer mentorship, financial assistance and other support as they pursue a certification in food safety and culinary arts, as well as a master’s degree in nutrition, dietetics and food science.

“There are many chronic diseases affecting the community and there is a great need for food and nutrition and health professionals who are trained in the most updated research to work with diverse, low-income community members to help them meet their health and wellness goals,” Besnilian said. “Collaboration between faculty, staff, students and our community partners is the key to success. Through these collaborations, we strive to provide training, education, certification, experiential learning and hands-on activities to develop the next generation of our workforce.”
CSUN Powwow Celebrates 40 Years

CSUN Powwow Celebrates 40 Years
Wednesday, Nov 19, 2025
California State University, Northridge’s 40th annual Powwow returns to campus on Saturday, Nov. 29, in celebration of the American Indian communities of Los Angeles County and throughout Southern California.
FULL STORY...

Study by CSUN Prof Upends Understanding of What Happens to Iron at Earth’s Core

Study by CSUN Prof Upends Understanding of What Happens to Iron at Earth’s Core
Wednesday, Nov 19, 2025
A team of researchers that includes chemistry students and faculty at California State University, Northridge have just completed a massive computational study of the element iron’s behavior at the Earth’s core.
FULL STORY...

CSUN Grad Students Publish Landmark Study on Coral Reef Population Declining

CSUN Grad Students Publish Landmark Study on Coral Reef Population Declining
Wednesday, Nov 19, 2025
A landmark study led by two California State University, Northridge graduate students has revealed that recent heat waves, which caused the mass mortality of fire corals, contributed to the widespread elimination of the last standing coral flourishing in St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands, marking a turning point in the ecology of shallow coral reefs in the region.
FULL STORY...

Nov. 27: Runners Invited to Annual Thanksgiving ‘Turkey Trot’

Nov. 27: Runners Invited to Annual Thanksgiving ‘Turkey Trot’
Monday, Nov 17, 2025
The College of the Canyons Athletics Department invites community members of all ages to run, walk or jog in the 17th annual Thanksgiving Day "Turkey Trot" event benefiting the college's cross country and track & field programs.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Rep. Whitesides Celebrates Stronger Landfill Emission Standards, Continues to Push for Safer California Communities
Rep. George Whitesides celebrated the California Air Resources Board’s announcement that they will strengthen regulations for landfills’ methane emissions, leading to cleaner air and safer communities.
Rep. Whitesides Celebrates Stronger Landfill Emission Standards, Continues to Push for Safer California Communities
Dec. 5: The Cube Kicks off the Holidays With Its Fifth Annual Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony
Celebrate the season at the City of Santa Clarita’s fifth annual Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony on Friday, Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. at The Cube Ice and Entertainment Center powered by Valencia by FivePoint (27745 Smyth Drive).
Dec. 5: The Cube Kicks off the Holidays With Its Fifth Annual Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony
Dec. 1-5: Caltrans Announces Daytime Lane Reductions Scheduled on I-5 in Castaic Area
Caltrans announces daytime lane reductions at various locations in both directions of Interstate 5 (I-5) near Castaic for pavement rehabilitation.
Dec. 1-5: Caltrans Announces Daytime Lane Reductions Scheduled on I-5 in Castaic Area
CSUN Partners with LA Mission College to Train Next Generation of Food, Nutrition, Culinary & Health Professionals
With the support of a $1.2 million grant from the USDA's NIFA have partnered to launch “Collaborative Pathways to Food and Nutrition Careers through Culinary and Food Safety Certification.” 
CSUN Partners with LA Mission College to Train Next Generation of Food, Nutrition, Culinary & Health Professionals
Today in SCV History (Nov. 26)
1916 - A score of Wobblies bust up Newhall Jail after commandeering SP freight train [story]
Wobblies logo
Mitchell Coleman | Tejon Ranch Conservancy
One of the things I love most about the Tejon Ranch Conservancy is that there truly is something here for everyone to enjoy and appreciate.
Mitchell Coleman | Tejon Ranch Conservancy
Dec. 6: AV Indian Museum to Screen ‘Our Water Ways: California Tribal Stories’
California State Park’s Antelope Valley Indian Museum State Historic Park will host a special screening of the documentary "Our Water Ways: California Tribal Stories" on Saturday, Dec. 6.
Dec. 6: AV Indian Museum to Screen ‘Our Water Ways: California Tribal Stories’
Dec. 5-8: I-405 Reduced to Three Lanes Each Direction in Sepulveda Pass
Caltrans has announced extended weekend lane reductions along Interstate 405 through the Sepulveda Pass. The freeway will be reduced to three lanes in each direction and motorists are strongly encouraged to seek alternate routes and explore public transportation options to reach their destinations.
Dec. 5-8: I-405 Reduced to Three Lanes Each Direction in Sepulveda Pass
This Week in Foothill League Soccer
One of the most-followed winter high school sports in the SCV is soccer. The Santa Clarita Valley is well known for producing some top-notch soccer players and powerhouse high school teams. So get ready for Foothill League soccer.
This Week in Foothill League Soccer
Dixon Family Health Center, Pilar Schiavo, Partner in Annual Turkey Giveaway
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center hosted its annual Turkey Giveaway on Saturday, Nov. 22, in partnership with Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth).
Dixon Family Health Center, Pilar Schiavo, Partner in Annual Turkey Giveaway
CDPH Highlights Mental Health Resources for Youth, Amid Changes to AI Access
The California Department of Public Health is highlighting the wide range of youth mental health resources and supports available to young people and their families as access to some forms of artificial intelligence companionship changes.
CDPH Highlights Mental Health Resources for Youth, Amid Changes to AI Access
Dec. 11-14: SCIFF at Laemmle, Names Philippines Featured Nation
The Santa Clarita International Film Festival has announced its return to the Santa Clarita Valley for its fifth year, Dec. 11–14.
Dec. 11-14: SCIFF at Laemmle, Names Philippines Featured Nation
Dec. 13: Free Barnyard Light Tour at Hart Park
The annual Barnyard Light Tour at the city of Santa Clarita's William S. Hart Park will be held on Saturday, Dec. 13, from 5-8 p.m.
Dec. 13: Free Barnyard Light Tour at Hart Park
Fostering Youth Independence Year-End Fundraising Campaign
With Giving Tuesday approaching on Dec. 2, Fostering Youth Independence  has launched its year-end giving campaign to support local foster youth aging out of the L.A. County foster system without ever having the support of a permanent home and family.
Fostering Youth Independence Year-End Fundraising Campaign
Mustangs Come Close in Loss to #19 Owls
The Master's University men's basketball team had the halftime lead but could not hold it, losing to the No. 19 Oregon Tech Owls 83-78 Monday, Nov. 24 in the opening game of the HIU Thanksgiving Classic in Fullerton.
Mustangs Come Close in Loss to #19 Owls
TMU Swim Takes on Loaded Field at La Verne
The Master's University swimming and diving program took on a strong field at the La Verne Collegiate Winter Invite at East Los Angeles College on Friday through Saturday, Nov. 21-22.
TMU Swim Takes on Loaded Field at La Verne
Canyons Cross Country Caps Season at 3C2A State Championship Meet
College of the Canyons cross country capped its 2025 campaign by seeing both its men's and women's teams compete at the 3C2A State Championship meet at Woodward Park in Fresno on Saturday, Nov. 22.
Canyons Cross Country Caps Season at 3C2A State Championship Meet
No. 5 Canyons Loses 1-0 to No. 12 Golden West in SoCal Regional Playoff
No. 5 College of the Canyons women's soccer had its postseason hopes dashed in a tight 1-0 home loss to visiting No. 12 Golden West College in the second round of the 3C2A Southern California Regional Playoffs on Saturday night, Nov. 22.
No. 5 Canyons Loses 1-0 to No. 12 Golden West in SoCal Regional Playoff
Today in SCV History (Nov. 25)
1875 - Vasquez lieutenant Clodoveo Chavez reportedly killed by bounty hunters in Arizona Territory [story]
Clodoveo Chavez story
Dec. 6: Newhall Holiday Marketplace
The Newhall Holiday Marketplace event will be held 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6 at the Newhall Community Center, 22421 Market St., Newhall CA, 91321.
Dec. 6: Newhall Holiday Marketplace
Click It, Don’t Risk It, CHP Thanksgiving Safety Reminder
As the holiday season gets underway, the California Highway Patrol reminds motorists that the simplest way to stay safe on the road this Thanksgiving weekend is to buckle up before every trip.
Click It, Don’t Risk It, CHP Thanksgiving Safety Reminder
SCV Football: All Good Things Must End
With all hopes for continuing 2025 SCV football riding on Saugus, there was a collective groan heard throughout the valley last Friday night, Nov. 21, when the Centurions took it on the chin from Apple Valley, losing 7-21.
SCV Football: All Good Things Must End
West Ranch Marching High School Band, Colorguard Win SCSBOA Championship
At the first day of band camp in July, Dr. Rod Schueller, West Ranch High School’s Director of Instrumental Music, told his team their main goal should be to strive to get better each day.
West Ranch Marching High School Band, Colorguard Win SCSBOA Championship
