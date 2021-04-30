header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
88°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 30
1973 - Watergate figure H.R. "Bob" Haldeman, a former CalArts board member, resigns from Nixon White House [link]
Haldeman
CSUN Planning Hybrid Commencement Celebrations for Classes of 2020/2021
| Friday, Apr 30, 2021
csun hybrid commencement celebrations
CSUN officials are planning memorable, hybrid commencement celebrations next month for the 11,151 graduates of the class of 2019-20 and the 11,538 graduates of the class of 2020-21. Photo by Lee Choo.

California State University, Northridge officials are planning memorable commencement celebrations next month for the 11,151 graduates of the class of 2019-20 and the 11,538 graduates of the class of 2020-21.

Concerns about the spread of COVID-19 forced the postponement of the class of 2019-20’s commencement celebration until this year.

University officials had informed graduating students late last year that CSUN would host an all-university virtual commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 15, with college-based virtual ceremonies — where each graduate will be recognized by name and with a photo — scheduled to take place May 21-24.

In addition, the university will be hosting a series of in-car commencement parades the week of May 25.

“When we first announced university plans for virtual commencement ceremonies back in November, we were in the midst of a COVID-19 surge,” said William Watkins, CSUN’s vice president for student affairs and dean of students. “We now find ourselves in the state of California’s ‘Orange-Moderate-Tier 3’ status. While the guidelines for Tier 3 pose fewer restrictions on the use of outdoor venues, unfortunately, given the size of our graduating classes, these restrictions do not make it possible to use our beloved University Library lawn for an in-person commencement ceremony, even with no guests in attendance.

“The entire university community regrets that the pandemic has made it necessary to alter our normal commencement ceremonies,” Watkins said. “It’s our hope that the current plans affirm our commitment to honor and celebrate our graduates to the fullest extent possible. We are humbled and inspired by their example of resilience and their capacity to excel under any circumstances.”

Full details about CSUN’s commencement activities can be found on the main commencement website, https://www.csun.edu/commencement.

Watkins said university officials were “keenly aware” of the graduates’ desire for an in-person ceremony to commemorate the completion of their degrees.

“In light of the Tier 3 guidelines — and absent access to a large stadium or similar venue in the San Fernando Valley — we had to explore other options that would provide the graduates an engaging, safe and celebratory experience possible,” he said.

Featuring a mix of live and pre-recorded content, the virtual commencement ceremonies will provide the opportunity for individual student recognition, traditional speeches, recognition of outstanding graduate award recipients, conferral of degrees, and an official welcome to the Alumni Association.

The virtual commencement ceremony dates are:
May 15: All-University Commencement Ceremony – 5 p.m.
May 21: Mike Curb College of Arts, Media, and Communication – 5 p.m.
May 22: David Nazarian College of Business and Economics – 9 a.m.
May 22: Michael D. Eisner College of Education – 1 p.m.
May 22: College of Engineering and Computer Science – 4 p.m.
May 23: College of Health and Human Development – 9 a.m.
May 23: College of Humanities – 1 p.m.
May 24: College of Science of Mathematics – 9 a.m.
May 24: College of Social and Behavioral Sciences – 1 p.m.

The in-car commencement parades are scheduled to take place May 25-28. Graduates must register in advance to drive slowly through campus in their cars, decorated or not, and stop briefly for an in-vehicle photo in front of the University Library. During the parades, the graduates will be cheered on by socially distanced university officials and employees. The graduates also will receive a special “grad box,” including a souvenir commencement program, pennant, license plate frame and tassel. Those who choose not to take part in the parades can contact the commencement office to make other arrangements to receive their box.

Recognizing that some graduates may want to participate in a full in-person commencement ceremony, university officials have committed to adding at least one commencement day in 2022 and 2023 for members of the classes of 2019-20 and 2020-21 to participate. The nature of participation will be subject to any health and safety guidelines and university procedures applicable at that time.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
HIGHER EDUCATION LINKS
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
> COLLEGE NEWS ARCHIVE

CSUN Planning Hybrid Commencement Celebrations for Classes of 2020/2021

CSUN Planning Hybrid Commencement Celebrations for Classes of 2020/2021
Friday, Apr 30, 2021
California State University, Northridge officials are planning memorable commencement celebrations next month for the 11,151 graduates of the class of 2019-20 and the 11,538 graduates of the class of 2020-21.
FULL STORY...

Soul’s Oscar Victory Marks CalArtians’ 12th Win in Best Animated Feature

Soul’s Oscar Victory Marks CalArtians’ 12th Win in Best Animated Feature
Thursday, Apr 29, 2021
With Sunday night’s win for Soul (Pixar), the Best Animated Feature Oscar has now gone to alumni of the California Institute of the Arts’ renowned animation programs 12 times.
FULL STORY...

Registration Now Open for COC’s Summer Institute

Registration Now Open for COC’s Summer Institute
Thursday, Apr 29, 2021
Registration is now open for the popular career exploration themed College of the Canyons Summer Institute, with weekly sessions running June 14-18 and June 21-25.
FULL STORY...

AltaSea, CSUN Launching Aquaculture Webinar Series

AltaSea, CSUN Launching Aquaculture Webinar Series
Tuesday, Apr 27, 2021
AltaSea at the Port of Los Angeles, in collaboration with Cal State Northridge’s Institute for Sustainability and The Los Angeles Coalition for the Economy & Jobs, announced a series of webinars focused on aquaculture, called “Blue + Green 2021.”
FULL STORY...

COC Recommends Vaccination in Preparing for Fall Semester

COC Recommends Vaccination in Preparing for Fall Semester
Monday, Apr 26, 2021
College of the Canyons is not requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for students, faculty and staff for the fall semester, Eric Harnish, the college’s public information officer, told The Signal on Friday.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Sheriff Reports 40% Uptick in Part-I Crimes in SCV
The Los Angeles County sheriff reported an uptick in Part-I crimes for the Santa Clarita Valley station, as well as throughout Los Angeles County, in his recent release of crime data on LASD.org.
Sheriff Reports 40% Uptick in Part-I Crimes in SCV
LASD Reminds Drivers to Check Twice for Motorcycles
As Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month in May approaches, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reminds drivers to check twice for motorcycles.
LASD Reminds Drivers to Check Twice for Motorcycles
LASD: May 1 is National Heatstroke Prevention Day, So ‘Look Before You Lock’
May 1 is National Heatstroke Prevention Day and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is reminding parents and caregivers to always look before locking and walking away from a vehicle.
LASD: May 1 is National Heatstroke Prevention Day, So ‘Look Before You Lock’
Wilk Introduces Resolution Urging Congress to Fully Fund Individuals with Disabilities Education Act
State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announced the introduction of Senate Joint Resolution 4 which urges the 117th Congress to fully fund the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.
Wilk Introduces Resolution Urging Congress to Fully Fund Individuals with Disabilities Education Act
CSUN Planning Hybrid Commencement Celebrations for Classes of 2020/2021
California State University, Northridge officials are planning memorable commencement celebrations next month for the 11,151 graduates of the class of 2019-20 and the 11,538 graduates of the class of 2020-21.
CSUN Planning Hybrid Commencement Celebrations for Classes of 2020/2021
Henry Mayo to Offer Classes, Events During Mental Health Awareness Month
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital announced it will provide a variety of resources to the community during the month of May in observance of Mental Health Awareness Month.
Henry Mayo to Offer Classes, Events During Mental Health Awareness Month
SCV Chamber Set to Resume In-Person Events
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced its plans to resume in-person events and activities beginning in May 2021 in compliance with California and Los Angeles County Public Health guidelines.
SCV Chamber Set to Resume In-Person Events
Today in SCV History (April 30)
1973 - Watergate figure H.R. "Bob" Haldeman, a former CalArts board member, resigns from Nixon White House [link]
Haldeman
Soul’s Oscar Victory Marks CalArtians’ 12th Win in Best Animated Feature
With Sunday night’s win for Soul (Pixar), the Best Animated Feature Oscar has now gone to alumni of the California Institute of the Arts’ renowned animation programs 12 times.
Soul’s Oscar Victory Marks CalArtians’ 12th Win in Best Animated Feature
TMU’s Jack Dudeck Takes Home GSAC Men’s Individual Golf Title
Jack Dudeck led the Golden State Athletic Conference Men's Golf Championships after all three rounds, capping off his individual victory with an even-round of 71 on Wednesday at Briarwood Country Club in Sun City West, Arizona.
TMU’s Jack Dudeck Takes Home GSAC Men’s Individual Golf Title
Registration Now Open for COC’s Summer Institute
Registration is now open for the popular career exploration themed College of the Canyons Summer Institute, with weekly sessions running June 14-18 and June 21-25.
Registration Now Open for COC’s Summer Institute
May 12: Cowboy Chili Cookout Benefiting Bridge to Home
Get ready to chow down on the best chili in town cooked up by your favorite local restaurant. Bridge to Home’s popular Cowboy Chili Cookout is back on the evening of Wednesday, May 12.
May 12: Cowboy Chili Cookout Benefiting Bridge to Home
Residents Invited to Create Tile Art for Canyon Country Community Center
The courtyard wall at the future Canyon Country Community Center has been chosen as a location for public artwork, and you can be part of the process!
Residents Invited to Create Tile Art for Canyon Country Community Center
Wilk Bill Combating Cemex Mega-Mine Unanimously Passes State Senate
SACRAMENTO – State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announces that Senate Bill 520, which would give the public the opportunity to weigh in before the CEMEX mega mine can proceed, has passed out of the Senate with unanimous support.
Wilk Bill Combating Cemex Mega-Mine Unanimously Passes State Senate
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Readies for Less Restrictive Tier; SCV Cases Total 27,691
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 42 new deaths and 416 new cases of COVID-19, with 27,691 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Readies for Less Restrictive Tier; SCV Cases Total 27,691
Completion of Edison Grid Improvements Expected by Fall
Seven electric circuits in Santa Clarita frequently impacted by Public Safety Power Shutoffs program, or PSPS, will be improved to reduce the number of power outages triggered by extreme weather events, according to Liz Seelman, a representative for Southern California Edison.
Completion of Edison Grid Improvements Expected by Fall
Hart District to Recognize Food Service Staff
Between preparing healthy food, adhering to strict nutrition standards, navigating student food allergies, and offering service with a smile, William S. Hart Union High School District nutrition professionals have a lot on their plate.
Hart District to Recognize Food Service Staff
North Fire Stands at 640 Acres; All Evacuations Lifted
The North Fire, which erupted shortly before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Castaic, currently stands at 640 acres (downgraded from 650) and 25 percent containment, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
North Fire Stands at 640 Acres; All Evacuations Lifted
GoFundMe Page Established for SCV Deputy Severely Injured in Crash
A fundraiser has been established to support the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputy who was severely injured in a motorcycle-versus-big rig crash on Wednesday.
GoFundMe Page Established for SCV Deputy Severely Injured in Crash
Today in SCV History (April 29)
2002 - LASD Deputy David March, Canyon grad & Saugus resident, murdered during traffic stop [story]
Deputy David March
LASD Asks For Public Help Finding Missing Santa Clarita Man
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public's help to locate a missing Santa Clarita man.
LASD Asks For Public Help Finding Missing Santa Clarita Man
SCV Water Asks For Public Comment On New Water Management Plan
SCV Water has open a 30 day public comment period on their Urban Water Management Plan current draft, as part of their plan to ensure adequate long-term water quality and supplies.
SCV Water Asks For Public Comment On New Water Management Plan
%d bloggers like this: