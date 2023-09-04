header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Clear
Clear
63°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
September 5
1876 - Charles Crocker drives 9.25-oz. golden spike at Lang (Canyon Country), uniting L.A. with nation by rail [story]
golden spike
CSUN Plays Man Down, Defeats No. 12 USD 3-1
| Monday, Sep 4, 2023
CSUN Men's Soccer

SAN DIEGO—Despite playing a man down for just over the final 26 minutes in the second half, California State University, Northridge defeated No. 12 San Diego 3-1 in men’s soccer action Friday night at Torero Stadium.

Click below to hear post-game comments from head coach Terry Davila.

Jorge Solorzano gave the Matadors the lead with eight minutes to play in the first half. Jamar Ricketts sprinted towards the ball, took several dribbles, and passed to Solorzano, who took a left-footed shot that went into the bottom right of the USD net from 20 yards out at the top of the box.

San Diego tied the score four minutes into the second half when Cesar Bahena’s right-footed shot went low into the bottom left of the open net after a left-sided cross by Mason Turnbridge. The Toreros controlled most of the first 15 minutes of the second half as USD outshot CSUN 8-0. The Matadors went a man down in the 64th minute when Martin Palinic was booked on a red card.

CSUN withstood the USD offensive attack and took the lead in the 81st minute. Levin Gerhardt’s right-footed shot went into the bottom right corner after the Toreros’ defense blocked a shot by Ricketts. The junior forward charted an insurance goal at the 85:18 mark. After taking a long pass from AJ Johnson, Ricketts’ attempt from the deep right flank, chested down in traffic near the top of the box, was left-footed into the bottom left corner.

Click below for Jamar Ricketts’ post-match comments. 


THE STATS
San Diego outshot CSUN 17-3 in the second half and 24-8 for the match. The Toreros recorded eight shots on goal, compared to four for the Matadors. Cooper Wenzel tied his career high as the junior goalie made seven saves. Each team was issued four yellow cards.

NOTES

 – USD came into the match ranked 12th in the College Soccer News Top 30, 15th in the United Soccer Coaches Top 25, and 25th in this week’s Top Drawer Soccer Top 25 poll. San Diego falls to 2-1 on the year.

 – Friday’s victory was over the highest-ranked opponent for the Matadors since CSUN defeated No. 7-8 Washington on Sept. 12, 2019.

 – With the victory tonight at USD, CSUN is 22-26-10 against nationally ranked opponents dating back to the 2005 season. 

 – After playing exhibitions against one another for the past two seasons, Friday was the 30th meeting between San Diego and CSUN. USD leads the all-time series 17-12-1.

 – Wenzel started his 25th consecutive match in goal for CSUN, dating back to 2021, and has played 2,250 straight minutes for the Matadors.

 – CSUN’s last multi-assist performance was by David Diaz, who had two at Cal State Bakersfield on Oct. 15, 2022. 

UP NEXT
CSUN (1-0-2) travels to UCLA (1-1) on Monday night. Coverage on the Pac 12 Networks begins at 7 p.m.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
WATCH NOW
LOCAL SPORTS HEADLINES
> LOCAL SPORTS ARCHIVE

Cougars Finish Runner-Up at Moorpark Cross Country Invitational

Cougars Finish Runner-Up at Moorpark Cross Country Invitational
Monday, Sep 4, 2023
MOORPARK — College of the Canyons started its 2023 season on a high note as the men's and women's teams each finished runner-up in the team standings at the Moorpark College Invitational on Friday.
FULL STORY...

Cougars Football Announces 2023 Community Invites Series

Cougars Football Announces 2023 Community Invites Series
Monday, Sep 4, 2023
College of the Canyons football is continuing its tradition of inviting community groups to experience Cougars football during the 2023 season, with all first responders invited to attend the home opener on Saturday, Sept. 9, free of charge.
FULL STORY...

Lady Mustangs Trounce Antelope Valley 9-0

Lady Mustangs Trounce Antelope Valley 9-0
Monday, Sep 4, 2023
It was an offensively display that hasn't been seen in over a decade.
FULL STORY...

CSUN Plays Man Down, Defeats No. 12 USD 3-1

CSUN Plays Man Down, Defeats No. 12 USD 3-1
Monday, Sep 4, 2023
SAN DIEGO—Despite playing a man down for just over the final 26 minutes in the second half, California State University, Northridge defeated No. 12 San Diego 3-1 in men's soccer action Friday night at Torero Stadium.
FULL STORY...

Mustangs Open 2023 XC Season with Strong Start

Mustangs Open 2023 XC Season with Strong Start
Monday, Sep 4, 2023
The Master's University cross country teams began their season Saturday morning with a record-breaking performance at the Mark Covert Invitational hosted by Cal State-Fullerton at Carbon Canyon Park in Brea, Calif.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (Sept. 5)
1876 - Charles Crocker drives 9.25-oz. golden spike at Lang (Canyon Country), uniting L.A. with nation by rail [story]
golden spike
Cougars Finish Runner-Up at Moorpark Cross Country Invitational
MOORPARK — College of the Canyons started its 2023 season on a high note as the men's and women's teams each finished runner-up in the team standings at the Moorpark College Invitational on Friday.
Cougars Finish Runner-Up at Moorpark Cross Country Invitational
Cougars Football Announces 2023 Community Invites Series
College of the Canyons football is continuing its tradition of inviting community groups to experience Cougars football during the 2023 season, with all first responders invited to attend the home opener on Saturday, Sept. 9, free of charge.
Cougars Football Announces 2023 Community Invites Series
Lady Mustangs Trounce Antelope Valley 9-0
It was an offensively display that hasn't been seen in over a decade.
Lady Mustangs Trounce Antelope Valley 9-0
CSUN Plays Man Down, Defeats No. 12 USD 3-1
SAN DIEGO—Despite playing a man down for just over the final 26 minutes in the second half, California State University, Northridge defeated No. 12 San Diego 3-1 in men's soccer action Friday night at Torero Stadium.
CSUN Plays Man Down, Defeats No. 12 USD 3-1
Sept. 30: SCAA Annual Art Classic Gala
This year, Santa Clarita Artists Association's annual Art Classic Gala will be celebrated Saturday, Sept. 30, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., in the Cedar Hall Ballroom at The Centre. 
Sept. 30: SCAA Annual Art Classic Gala
Mustangs Open 2023 XC Season with Strong Start
The Master's University cross country teams began their season Saturday morning with a record-breaking performance at the Mark Covert Invitational hosted by Cal State-Fullerton at Carbon Canyon Park in Brea, Calif.
Mustangs Open 2023 XC Season with Strong Start
Oct. 27-29: Castaic Lake Haunted Hike
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation is hosting a "Let's Go To The Circus" Castaic Lake Haunted Hike, Oct. 27 - 29.
Oct. 27-29: Castaic Lake Haunted Hike
Sept. 24: An Evening with CHLA Therapy Dogs
Titania K9 Fund is holding its annual "An Evening with Therapy Dogs from Children's Hospital Los Angeles" Sunday, Sept. 24, from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at Hart and Main in Downtown Newhall. 
Sept. 24: An Evening with CHLA Therapy Dogs
Cougars Comeback Bid Halted, Falls to Citrus 34-28
It was a tale of two halves for College of the Canyons in its 2023 season opener vs. Citrus College on Saturday night.
Cougars Comeback Bid Halted, Falls to Citrus 34-28
SCV-Based Aethia Outdoors Unveils First Folding Foam Surfboard
Santa Clarita-based Aethia Outdoors, an innovative outdoor sports company that tackles the hurdles commonly plaguing the world of adventure sports, introduces NIMBL, the world’s first folding foam surfboard.
SCV-Based Aethia Outdoors Unveils First Folding Foam Surfboard
TMU 2024 Fall Applications Now Open
Applications are now open at The Master’s University for the fall 2024 semester.
TMU 2024 Fall Applications Now Open
Ken Striplin | Volunteer for Annual River Rally
We welcome in the cooler weather of the fall season and the opportunity for our community to volunteer for the popular Annual River Rally Cleanup and Environmental Expo.
Ken Striplin | Volunteer for Annual River Rally
Today in SCV History (Sept. 4)
1867 - Harald Sandberg born in Norway; built Sandberg's Summit Hotel on the Ridge Route [story]
Sandberg's Summit Hotel
Today in SCV History (Sept. 3)
1968 - Opening of SCV's second high school, Canyon High [link]
Canyon High
Today in SCV History (Sept. 2)
1932 - Actor Harry Carey's wood-framed house at Saugus ranch (now Tesoro del Valle) burns down when engine of water pump explodes [story]
Carey house
Sept. 5: COC Board Joint Study Session with COC Foundation Executive Committee
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will host a joint study session with the College of the Canyons Foundation Exeuctive Committee on Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 4 p.m.
Sept. 5: COC Board Joint Study Session with COC Foundation Executive Committee
Oct. 28-29: Mission Opera Presents West Coast Premiere of ‘Girondines’
Mission Opera will present the West Coast premiere of "Girondines" by Kirsten C. Kunkle and Sarah Van Sciver at Canyon High School Performing Arts Center on Saturday, Oct. 28 and Sunday, Oct. 29.
Oct. 28-29: Mission Opera Presents West Coast Premiere of ‘Girondines’
Sept. 18: SCAA Reschedules Appearance by Artist Mike Hernandez
The Santa Clarita Artists Association has rescheduled an appearance by artist Mike Hernandez. Hernandez had canceled his Aug. 21 appearance and will now appear on Monday, Sept. 18 at the SCAA's new monthly meeting location, Barnes and Noble Booksellers.
Sept. 18: SCAA Reschedules Appearance by Artist Mike Hernandez
Cindy Curtis | Message from JCI Santa Clarita President
I hope this message finds you all in high spirits and great health. As your current president, it gives me immense pleasure to bring you the latest happenings and exciting updates from our vibrant JCI Santa Clarita community.
Cindy Curtis | Message from JCI Santa Clarita President
Financial Relief for Areas Impacted by Chiquita Canyon Landfill Odors
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger has announced $2 million will be made available initially to support community members burdened by the pungent odors stemming from the Chiquita Canyon Landfill.
Financial Relief for Areas Impacted by Chiquita Canyon Landfill Odors
Oct. 6-7: Business for Artists Conference
The Business for Artists Conference is dedicated to equipping artists, creative professionals and non-profit organizations with the necessary tools to thrive in their respective industries. With expert-led sessions and a focus on practical knowledge, the conference aims to foster growth, innovation and collaboration within art and business.
Oct. 6-7: Business for Artists Conference
Donate Canned Food, Reduce Fines at Santa Clarita Public Library
Bring in canned food to donate and get your library fees waived! The Santa Clarita Public Library partners with Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit organizations to provide for those in need throughout the community with the annual Food For Fines campaign.
Donate Canned Food, Reduce Fines at Santa Clarita Public Library
Bridgeport Park Sustainable Landscape Demonstration Garden Ribbon Cutting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency, together with the city of Santa Clarita and its community partners, held a ribbon cutting for the Bridgeport Park Sustainable Landscape Demonstration Garden on Friday, Sept. 1. The garden serves as an educational hub where individuals can immerse themselves in water-wise landscapes, efficient irrigation practices and SCV Water resources including information on programs, incentives and local landscape designer support.
Bridgeport Park Sustainable Landscape Demonstration Garden Ribbon Cutting
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: