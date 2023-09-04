CSUN Plays Man Down, Defeats No. 12 USD 3-1

SAN DIEGO—Despite playing a man down for just over the final 26 minutes in the second half, California State University, Northridge defeated No. 12 San Diego 3-1 in men’s soccer action Friday night at Torero Stadium.



Jorge Solorzano gave the Matadors the lead with eight minutes to play in the first half. Jamar Ricketts sprinted towards the ball, took several dribbles, and passed to Solorzano, who took a left-footed shot that went into the bottom right of the USD net from 20 yards out at the top of the box.



San Diego tied the score four minutes into the second half when Cesar Bahena’s right-footed shot went low into the bottom left of the open net after a left-sided cross by Mason Turnbridge. The Toreros controlled most of the first 15 minutes of the second half as USD outshot CSUN 8-0. The Matadors went a man down in the 64th minute when Martin Palinic was booked on a red card.



CSUN withstood the USD offensive attack and took the lead in the 81st minute. Levin Gerhardt’s right-footed shot went into the bottom right corner after the Toreros’ defense blocked a shot by Ricketts. The junior forward charted an insurance goal at the 85:18 mark. After taking a long pass from AJ Johnson, Ricketts’ attempt from the deep right flank, chested down in traffic near the top of the box, was left-footed into the bottom left corner.



THE STATS

San Diego outshot CSUN 17-3 in the second half and 24-8 for the match. The Toreros recorded eight shots on goal, compared to four for the Matadors. Cooper Wenzel tied his career high as the junior goalie made seven saves. Each team was issued four yellow cards.

NOTES

– USD came into the match ranked 12th in the College Soccer News Top 30, 15th in the United Soccer Coaches Top 25, and 25th in this week’s Top Drawer Soccer Top 25 poll. San Diego falls to 2-1 on the year.

– Friday’s victory was over the highest-ranked opponent for the Matadors since CSUN defeated No. 7-8 Washington on Sept. 12, 2019.

– With the victory tonight at USD, CSUN is 22-26-10 against nationally ranked opponents dating back to the 2005 season.

– After playing exhibitions against one another for the past two seasons, Friday was the 30th meeting between San Diego and CSUN. USD leads the all-time series 17-12-1.

– Wenzel started his 25th consecutive match in goal for CSUN, dating back to 2021, and has played 2,250 straight minutes for the Matadors.

– CSUN’s last multi-assist performance was by David Diaz, who had two at Cal State Bakersfield on Oct. 15, 2022.

UP NEXT

CSUN (1-0-2) travels to UCLA (1-1) on Monday night. Coverage on the Pac 12 Networks begins at 7 p.m.

