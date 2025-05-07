header image

1861 - Andres Pico and partners granted state franchise to build toll road and cut 50-foot-deep cleft through (Newhall) Pass; they failed; Beale later succeeded [story]
CSUN: Popularity of Fast Fashion Declining as People Become Sustainability-Conscious
Wednesday, May 7, 2025
Water drop
While fast fashion is not a new trend, the pandemic increased the number of brands selling cheap goods as online shopping boomed during that period. Credit: IStock/sorapop


Consumers are becoming more conscious of how the clothes they are purchasing are produced due to rising costs and environmental concerns, a shift that may push some to look for alternatives.

While American fashion carries international influence, most of the clothing sold domestically is made elsewhere. Many of this clothing is known as fast fashion, low-priced but stylish clothing that moves quickly from design to retail stores to meet and capitalize on trends, according to Tracie Tung, an associate professor of fashion design and merchandising in the Department of Family and Consumer Sciences at California State University, Northridge.

“These products are made without thinking about the longevity of the product,” Tung said. “The industry’s production processes — the manufacturing techniques of fast fashion, or short-lived clothing — are unsustainable over time.”

While fast fashion is not a new trend, the pandemic increased the number of brands selling cheap goods as online shopping boomed during that period. Brands like Shein and Temu, which make their products overseas, saw a bevy of new customers who took advantage of low-priced clothing that could be bought with just a few clicks.

“These online businesses got super big during the pandemic, and, for Shien, that was great timing,” Tung said. “They didn’t need to spend money to invest in building physical infrastructure, having physical stores. They can just ship their product directly from the factory to US consumers.”

However, Tung has noticed a shift in consumer habits in the years since the pandemic and inflation rose, forcing many to cut back on unnecessary expenses, including clothing. Younger consumers, a target audience for fast fashion brands, have led this change, as many of them become conscience of the clothing they buy, how it is made and where it comes from, Tung said.

“You can never find one single reason to explain this phenomenon but when you look at the macro environment, like politics and economics, those are important. The other reason is the microenvironment, like the personal attitude toward sustainability, company values and business model,” Tung said.

“At the end of the day, the common effect is the consumer, which recognize the sustainability issues in the fashion industry,” she continued. “They want to know if the shirt they buy is doing more harm than good.”

Tung leads CSUN’s Sustainable Fashion Program, which started in 2022 to raise awareness of fashion sustainability issues and to cultivate sustainability-conscious global citizens. Students in the program learn about what Tung calls the “dark side of the fashion industry” and attend interactive workshops and panels about best clothing practices.

As more people become mindful of the clothes they buy, thrifting has become a go-to way of being sustainability-conscious, particularly for Gen-Z, Tung said.

“Consumers are learning more about clothes and are making better purchase decisions in return, and thrifting is one of them,” Tung said. “I want to educate my students so that in the future, when they go into the fashion industry, they become leaders and know how to make the right decision.

“It might take some time to educate consumers, but I’m glad that I see more people starting to pay attention to things like materials, where they are from and other factors like workers being treated like fairly, that is a true conscious consumer.”
May 10: COC to Host SCV Book Festival

May 10: COC to Host SCV Book Festival
Monday, May 5, 2025
College of the Canyons will host the second annual Santa Clarita Valley Book Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 10 at the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center to promote the joy and power of reading and celebrate local authors.
FULL STORY...

College of the Canyons Appoints New Foundation Chief Development Officer

College of the Canyons Appoints New Foundation Chief Development Officer
Wednesday, Apr 30, 2025
The Santa Clarita Community College District and the College of the Canyons Foundation has announced the appointment of Monica Lee “ML” Copeland, MFA, CFRE, to the post of Chief Development Officer.
FULL STORY...

CSUN Student, Boulder Researcher Team Up on Project

CSUN Student, Boulder Researcher Team Up on Project
Wednesday, Apr 30, 2025
The sun affects every aspect of Earth and, by default, every aspect of human life. As the Earth continues to experience drastic shifts to its climate, more research has arisen to explain the sun’s role in all of this. 
FULL STORY...

May 3-22: ‘Our Sun Will Rise’ Art Exhibit at CSUN

May 3-22: ‘Our Sun Will Rise’ Art Exhibit at CSUN
Tuesday, Apr 29, 2025
As a family artist collective based in Boyle Heights, Kalli Arte Collective expresses emotion through various forms of artwork.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo Advances Tax Relief Bill for those Impacted by Chiquita Canyon Disaster
The Chiquita Canyon Tax Relief Act (AB 27), authored by Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, advanced out of the Assembly Committee on Revenue and Taxation.
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo Advances Tax Relief Bill for those Impacted by Chiquita Canyon Disaster
Barger Spotlights Ongoing Support for Eaton Fire Survivors on Four-Month Anniversary
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger is reaffirming her commitment to supporting fire survivors.
Barger Spotlights Ongoing Support for Eaton Fire Survivors on Four-Month Anniversary
Dig Deep Theatre and Santa Clarita Shakespeare Present “Still We Speak- A Night Of Sonnets and Song” for Eaton Fire Relief
Dig Deep Theatre and Santa Clarita Shakespeare present a one-night benefit performance of excerpts from Jose Rivera’s Sonnets for an Old Century to raise money for LA fire relief -- at The MAIN in Santa Clarita on Wednesday, June 4 at 8pm.
Dig Deep Theatre and Santa Clarita Shakespeare Present “Still We Speak- A Night Of Sonnets and Song” for Eaton Fire Relief
Federal Enforcement of REAL ID Begins Today
The California Department of Motor Vehicles reminds people that the federal government is now enforcing the REAL ID Act.
Federal Enforcement of REAL ID Begins Today
Public Health Encourages Measles Vaccine as Summer Travel Begins
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is alerting residents of an increase in measles cases among people who have recently traveled internationally and domestically.
Public Health Encourages Measles Vaccine as Summer Travel Begins
May 10: AV Indian Museum Features Artist Desiree Belone
California State Park’s Antelope Valley Indian Museum State Historic Park will feature artist Desiree Belone (Ponca/Diné) on Saturday, May 10, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Belone will display her art and share insights into her cultural heritage.
May 10: AV Indian Museum Features Artist Desiree Belone
May 10: Mother’s Day Celebration at Valencia Town Center
Valencia Town Center will host a Mother's Day Celebration Event, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, May 10.
May 10: Mother’s Day Celebration at Valencia Town Center
Canyons Golf Crowned Regional Champs for 10th Time
College of the Canyons men's golf won the 3C2A Southern California Regional Championship for the 10th time in program history, extending its current tourney win streak to seven events and earning the opportunity to compete for back-to-back state championships.
Canyons Golf Crowned Regional Champs for 10th Time
No. 14 Canyons Has Postseason Run Halted by No. 3 Palomar
No. 14 College of the Canyons softball has been eliminated from the postseason following a pair of road losses at No. 3 Palomar College May 2-3.
No. 14 Canyons Has Postseason Run Halted by No. 3 Palomar
TMU Beach Places Four on All-American 1st Team
Four players from The Master's University have been named NAIA First Team All-Americans in Beach Volleyball.
TMU Beach Places Four on All-American 1st Team
Pilot Self-Certification Program for Post-Fire Rebuilding
In a proactive move to accelerate recovery for communities devastated by the January 2025 wildfires, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion introduced by Board Chair Kathryn Barger and Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath to implement a Pilot Self-Certification Program for residential rebuilds.
Pilot Self-Certification Program for Post-Fire Rebuilding
May 17: Old Town Newhall Art Walk
Old Town Newhall Association in collaboration with the city of Santa Clarita will present Old Town Newhall Art Walk, a new event, 2-8 p.m. Saturday, May 17.
May 17: Old Town Newhall Art Walk
May 6-June 3: Apply for Disaster Loans for Fire-Impacted Altadena Businesses
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger and the Los Angeles County Development Authority are launching the Altadena Disaster Relief Small Business Loan Program. This initiative aims to provide critical working capital (up to $75,000 per business) to help small businesses in unincorporated Altadena recover, rebuild and retain jobs in the community.
May 6-June 3: Apply for Disaster Loans for Fire-Impacted Altadena Businesses
May 9: Experience the Luck of the Irish at Celebrate
Ready for a shamrockin’ good time? Come to "Celebrate" on Friday, May 9, from 6-9 p.m. at the 'Canyon Country Community Center and dive into Irish fun with food, drinks and festive activities such as castle building, shamrock ornaments and more.
May 9: Experience the Luck of the Irish at Celebrate
June 14: Deadline for Santa Clarita TAP Card Competition
Santa Clarita Transit has announced its Santa Clarita TAP Card Artwork Competition, a unique opportunity to showcase local talent on a limited-edition Santa Clarita TAP card.
June 14: Deadline for Santa Clarita TAP Card Competition
May 7: Regular Meeting of the CUSD Governing Board
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Wednesday, May 7 at 6 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 5 p.m.
May 7: Regular Meeting of the CUSD Governing Board
Public Health Declares Hepatitis A Outbreak in L.A. County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has declared a community-wide outbreak of hepatitis A following a sustained increase in clinical cases and elevated virus levels detected in local wastewater.
Public Health Declares Hepatitis A Outbreak in L.A. County
May 8: Santa Clarita Arts Commission to Hear Update on Sidewalk Poetry Project
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, May 8, at 6 p.m., in Council Chambers at City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., 1st Floor, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
May 8: Santa Clarita Arts Commission to Hear Update on Sidewalk Poetry Project
AV Indian Museum Hosting Book Time at The Butte
Kindergarten through sixth grade students will enjoy Book Time at The Butte on Sundays during May at the Antelope Valley Indian Museum.
AV Indian Museum Hosting Book Time at The Butte
May 7: SUSD Asset Management Committee to Discuss Report
The Saugus Union School District Asset Management Committee will hold its next meeting 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 7, at the SUSD District Office.
May 7: SUSD Asset Management Committee to Discuss Report
Today in SCV History (May 6)
1971 - Fort Tejon added to National Register of Historic Places [story]
Fort Tejon
May 21: SCV Chamber After Hours Mixer at Henry Rodriguez State Farm
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce for the May Business After Hours Mixer on Wednesday, May 21, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Henry Rodriguez State Farm at 27141 Hidaway Ave., # 207, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.
May 21: SCV Chamber After Hours Mixer at Henry Rodriguez State Farm
