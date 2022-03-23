header image

March 23
1886 - Film director Robert N. Bradbury born in Washington state; launched John Wayne's career in Placerita Canyon [watch]
Blue Steel
CSUN, Premier America, Announce New Partnership, Matadome to be Renamed After Credit Union
| Wednesday, Mar 23, 2022

California State University, Northridge officials announced a 10-year, multifaceted partnership agreement with Premier America Credit Union.

The long-term commitment supports events and programs that benefit students and alumni and includes the renaming of the university’s athletics facility after the company.

In addition to renaming the Matadome,  home to CSUN’s men’s and women’s basketball and volleyball teams, to the Premier America Credit Union Arena. The partnership also includes Premier America being designated the “Official Credit Union of CSUN,” the “exclusive” credit union partner of CSUN Athletics and the CSUN Alumni Association, and the official affinity credit card provider for the alumni association.

“Premier America’s emphasis on people working together toward solutions and vested interest in collective success aligns well with CSUN’s approach toward the academic success of our students and their collective impact on our region, state and nation upon graduation,” said CSUN President Erika D. Beck. “I am delighted that we will be working together to further the success of our students and, in particular, our student-athletes.”

The agreement between CSUN and Premier America was approved by the CSU Board of Trustees at their meeting today.

“Our organizations are a perfect match, and we’re honored to partner with CSUN,” said Premier America President and CEO Rudy Pereira. “CSUN’s deep commitment to building a brighter and more equitable future for its students, their families and the community is aligned with our core values. We look forward to working together as we promote financial well-being and provide opportunity and guidance to our richly diverse community.”

Founded in 1957, Premier America is one of the nation’s largest credit unions, with more than 100,000 members and more than $3.4 billion in assets.

Premier America’s relationship with CSUN was secured in concert with multiple parties, including LEARFIELD, CSUN Athletics’ multimedia rightsholder, ADC Partners and Innovative Partnerships Group. LEARFIELD’s local Matador Sports Properties works closely with the athletics administration.

“There are so many positive things that occur when partnerships include naming rights and extend beyond athletics to the greater campus community,” said LEARFIELD Senior Vice President Megan Eisenhard. “This brand-new relationship will provide impactful benefits to CSUN constituents and Premier America Credit Union members now and for many years to come. We’re proud to help bring these two history-rich organizations together.”

“Rarely do you see two organizations that are so aligned in their mission,” said David Almy, principal of ADC Partners. “Honestly, it’s humbling to be able to play a role in helping craft such a wide-ranging partnership that has the potential to do so much for both groups.”

The partnership between Premier America and CSUN includes the opening of a campus credit union branch and the installation of ATM machines, hosting of financial wellness and literacy programming, and the sponsorship of various student and campus events. Premier America also will sponsor events at CSUN’s Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts, The Soraya, as well as other events in coordination with the CSUN Alumni Association.

In addition to the renaming of the athletics facility, Premier America Credit Union’s name will be displayed prominently on the court, and the credit union will sponsor games during basketball, volleyball and baseball seasons.

“CSUN is thrilled for this partnership with Premier America Credit Union,” said CSUN Director of Athletics Mike Izzi. “CSUN Athletics continues to raise the bar in all areas; on the field of play, in the classroom and in our business relationships — and this new partnership with Premier America Credit Union is another giant step forward for the Matadors. We’re proud to work with our campus partners and friends at Premier America to create a meaningful brand partnership that will benefit us all. Our main objective is supporting the welfare and achievement of our student-athletes, and this partnership will provide better opportunities for continued success in the years to come.”
College of the Canyons Accreditation Team Gives Preliminary Report; Final Expected in July

College of the Canyons Accreditation Team Gives Preliminary Report; Final Expected in July
Wednesday, Mar 23, 2022
College of the Canyons virtually hosted a visiting team from the Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges, which marked the final step in a two-year long self-study and application process toward reaffirming the college’s accreditation status.
FULL STORY...

Daniel Alexander Jones Joins Leadership Team of CalArts Center for New Performance

Daniel Alexander Jones Joins Leadership Team of CalArts Center for New Performance
Tuesday, Mar 22, 2022
California Institute of the Arts Center for New Performance announced Alpert Award-winning theater artist Daniel Alexander Jones has joined its leadership team as Producing Artist.
FULL STORY...

CalArts Mourns the Passing of Emilio Delgado, Actor on ‘Sesame Street’

CalArts Mourns the Passing of Emilio Delgado, Actor on ‘Sesame Street’
Friday, Mar 18, 2022
Actor, voice artist, musician and California Institute of the Arts alum Emilio Delgado (Theater 1971), best known for his work on the beloved children’s television series "Sesame Street," died on March 10 in Manhattan, in New York City. He was 81.
FULL STORY...

CalArtian-Directed Productions Win Big at 2022 Annie Awards

CalArtian-Directed Productions Win Big at 2022 Annie Awards
Friday, Mar 18, 2022
Sony Pictures Animation’s "The Mitchells vs. The Machines" was the big winner March 12 at the 49th annual Annie Awards, taking home the coveted Best Feature Award, as well as awards in seven other categories. The sci-fi comedy’s California institute of the Arts creators were recognized during the livestreamed ceremony, which saw fellow CalArts alums also earning awards.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
March 24: Public Health Encourages Getting Tested During World TB Day
With local landmarks lit up red on World Tuberculosis Day Thursday, March 24, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health encourages residents to get tested for tuberculosis, a deadly disease that can be dormant, or latent, for many years.
March 24: Public Health Encourages Getting Tested During World TB Day
2021 SCVEDC Annual Report
The COVID-19 pandemic brought both health implications and serious economic ones, extending into its second year in 2021 as the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation celebrated its 11th anniversary.
2021 SCVEDC Annual Report
TV Game Show “Deal or No Deal” Comes to New Discovery Princess Stage, Fleetwide
One of the world’s most popular game shows, “Deal or No Deal,” is about to set sail onboard Discovery Princess, the newest cruise ship in the Princess Cruises fleet, debuting from Los Angeles on March 27, 2022.
TV Game Show “Deal or No Deal” Comes to New Discovery Princess Stage, Fleetwide
SCVEDC Announces 2021 Power Brokers in Commercial Real Estate
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation invests not just in growing  local businesses, but attracting great companies to the region with a focus on industries that provide residents with high quality, high paying jobs.
SCVEDC Announces 2021 Power Brokers in Commercial Real Estate
College of the Canyons Accreditation Team Gives Preliminary Report; Final Expected in July
College of the Canyons virtually hosted a visiting team from the Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges, which marked the final step in a two-year long self-study and application process toward reaffirming the college’s accreditation status.
College of the Canyons Accreditation Team Gives Preliminary Report; Final Expected in July
May 14: Santa Clarita Dodger Day Returns
The long wait is finally over, Santa Clarita Dodger Day is back in 2022.
May 14: Santa Clarita Dodger Day Returns
Today in SCV History (March 23)
1886 - Film director Robert N. Bradbury born in Washington state; launched John Wayne's career in Placerita Canyon [watch]
Blue Steel
March 23: Have Coffee With a Cop in Valencia
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station invites SCV residents to have "Coffee with a Cop" Wednesday, March 23 between 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Starbucks in Valencia, 24575 Copper Hill Drive.
March 23: Have Coffee With a Cop in Valencia
Wildland Weed Warriors Needs Volunteers
Wildland Weed Warriors, under the supervision of Santa Clarita city staff, needs volunteers to help restore vital habitat near Golden Valley Ranch Open Space by removing weeds and planting native chaparral plants.
Wildland Weed Warriors Needs Volunteers
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 14 New Cases in SCV, 429 Cases, 17 Deaths in County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 17 additional deaths and 429 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 14 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 14 New Cases in SCV, 429 Cases, 17 Deaths in County
March 24: Soundcheck Presents Performances from CJ May, Cook
Soundcheck is back and this season will feature exciting performances including the electric stylings of CJ May, as well as the surf rock, groovy tunes of the trio Cook.
March 24: Soundcheck Presents Performances from CJ May, Cook
April 6: Zonta Club Empower Hour Features Cherise Charleswell from Journey Out
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley will host a Zoom Empower Hour with speaker Cherise Charleswell from Journey Out. The virtual meeting will be held April 6 at 6 p.m.
April 6: Zonta Club Empower Hour Features Cherise Charleswell from Journey Out
March 26: Impulse Music Singer-Songwriter Night
Impulse Shows at The Stage Door will host Singer-Songwriter Night on Saturday, March 26 at 6 p.m. Hear performances from local singer/songwriters Robert Gil, Janelle Safford, Zach Mohler, Monochrome, Leo Dolan and Audrey Scout.
March 26: Impulse Music Singer-Songwriter Night
April 1: Deadline for Nonprofits to Apply for Concerts in the Parks Partnership
The city of Santa Clarita’s Concerts in the Park, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union, returns to Central Park this summer with a line-up of new and familiar acts. These free concerts will be held on Saturdays at 7 p.m. beginning July 9 and running through Aug. 27. In an effort to support Santa Clarita Valley nonprofits by providing them with exposure to the community, the city of Santa Clarita allows eight nonprofits to showcase their organization at Concerts in the Park, one per concert.
April 1: Deadline for Nonprofits to Apply for Concerts in the Parks Partnership
Golden Valley High School Grizzlies Football Holds Popcorn Fundraiser
Santa Clarita Valley residents who want to support the Golden Valley High School Grizzlies Football program can support the team's popcorn fundraiser.
Golden Valley High School Grizzlies Football Holds Popcorn Fundraiser
Daniel Alexander Jones Joins Leadership Team of CalArts Center for New Performance
California Institute of the Arts Center for New Performance announced Alpert Award-winning theater artist Daniel Alexander Jones has joined its leadership team as Producing Artist.
Daniel Alexander Jones Joins Leadership Team of CalArts Center for New Performance
Poppies in Bloom at Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve
The California poppies are in bloom at the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve. The reserve is open to visitors daily from sunrise to sunset. The wildflower season generally lasts from as early as mid-February through May, with a variety of wildflowers creating a mosaic of color that changes daily.
Poppies in Bloom at Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve
March 24: Rent Relief Information for Property Owners
L.A. County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs and the Los Angeles County Development Authority present a virtual meeting "Housing Is Key: Rent Relief Information for Property Owners."
March 24: Rent Relief Information for Property Owners
Princess Cruises Expands Sales Leadership, Welcomes Two New Executives
Princess Cruises announced a significant enhancement to its sales and service operation with the addition of two seasoned cruise travel trade executives.
Princess Cruises Expands Sales Leadership, Welcomes Two New Executives
Guaranteed Income Program Coming to L.A. County
Los Angeles County’s new guaranteed income program, Breathe, is one of the biggest in the nation. It will distribute $1,000 per month to 1,000 select eligible L.A. County residents for three years.
Guaranteed Income Program Coming to L.A. County
Grand Opening Held for Pitchess Emergency Vehicle Operations Center
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department held the grand opening ceremony of the Pitchess Detention Center Emergency Vehicle Operations Center on Monday, March 21, 2022.
Grand Opening Held for Pitchess Emergency Vehicle Operations Center
Canyons Swim Places Ninth in Meet at Cuesta College
College of the Canyons competed at the second Western State Conference meet of the 2022 season on Saturday at Cuesta College.
Canyons Swim Places Ninth in Meet at Cuesta College
Today in SCV History (March 22)
1875 - Construction begins on San Fernando Railroad Tunnel [story]
San Fernando Railroad Tunnel
