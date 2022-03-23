CSUN, Premier America, Announce New Partnership, Matadome to be Renamed After Credit Union

California State University, Northridge officials announced a 10-year, multifaceted partnership agreement with Premier America Credit Union.

The long-term commitment supports events and programs that benefit students and alumni and includes the renaming of the university’s athletics facility after the company.

In addition to renaming the Matadome, home to CSUN’s men’s and women’s basketball and volleyball teams, to the Premier America Credit Union Arena. The partnership also includes Premier America being designated the “Official Credit Union of CSUN,” the “exclusive” credit union partner of CSUN Athletics and the CSUN Alumni Association, and the official affinity credit card provider for the alumni association.

“Premier America’s emphasis on people working together toward solutions and vested interest in collective success aligns well with CSUN’s approach toward the academic success of our students and their collective impact on our region, state and nation upon graduation,” said CSUN President Erika D. Beck. “I am delighted that we will be working together to further the success of our students and, in particular, our student-athletes.”

The agreement between CSUN and Premier America was approved by the CSU Board of Trustees at their meeting today.

“Our organizations are a perfect match, and we’re honored to partner with CSUN,” said Premier America President and CEO Rudy Pereira. “CSUN’s deep commitment to building a brighter and more equitable future for its students, their families and the community is aligned with our core values. We look forward to working together as we promote financial well-being and provide opportunity and guidance to our richly diverse community.”

Founded in 1957, Premier America is one of the nation’s largest credit unions, with more than 100,000 members and more than $3.4 billion in assets.

Premier America’s relationship with CSUN was secured in concert with multiple parties, including LEARFIELD, CSUN Athletics’ multimedia rightsholder, ADC Partners and Innovative Partnerships Group. LEARFIELD’s local Matador Sports Properties works closely with the athletics administration.

“There are so many positive things that occur when partnerships include naming rights and extend beyond athletics to the greater campus community,” said LEARFIELD Senior Vice President Megan Eisenhard. “This brand-new relationship will provide impactful benefits to CSUN constituents and Premier America Credit Union members now and for many years to come. We’re proud to help bring these two history-rich organizations together.”

“Rarely do you see two organizations that are so aligned in their mission,” said David Almy, principal of ADC Partners. “Honestly, it’s humbling to be able to play a role in helping craft such a wide-ranging partnership that has the potential to do so much for both groups.”

The partnership between Premier America and CSUN includes the opening of a campus credit union branch and the installation of ATM machines, hosting of financial wellness and literacy programming, and the sponsorship of various student and campus events. Premier America also will sponsor events at CSUN’s Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts, The Soraya, as well as other events in coordination with the CSUN Alumni Association.

In addition to the renaming of the athletics facility, Premier America Credit Union’s name will be displayed prominently on the court, and the credit union will sponsor games during basketball, volleyball and baseball seasons.

“CSUN is thrilled for this partnership with Premier America Credit Union,” said CSUN Director of Athletics Mike Izzi. “CSUN Athletics continues to raise the bar in all areas; on the field of play, in the classroom and in our business relationships — and this new partnership with Premier America Credit Union is another giant step forward for the Matadors. We’re proud to work with our campus partners and friends at Premier America to create a meaningful brand partnership that will benefit us all. Our main objective is supporting the welfare and achievement of our student-athletes, and this partnership will provide better opportunities for continued success in the years to come.”

