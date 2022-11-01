CSUN Prof Creates App for Nonprofits and Activists

Hoping to create a platform where activists and nonprofits can gather, connect and share information and a place where individuals can find volunteer opportunities and nonprofits can tap into the potential of volunteers and donors, California State University, Northridge political science professor Nicholas Dungey has created Reluvotion (pronounced Ree-Luv-oo-Shun.)
Dungey called Reluvotion “a love-driven, hate-speech free, social-good meeting place for all forms of global activism and nonprofits.”
Reluvotion, Dungey said, derives from two of his experiences as a professor at CSUN. As a professor of political philosophy, he is driven by a love for two types of knowledge — self knowledge and knowledge of justice.
Political philosophy, Dungey said, “helps us to elevate our consciousness in order to live well and empowers us to seek and create justice.”
Reluvotion was built to mobilize the love for both forms of knowledge in the pursuit of local and global transformation, he said.
In addition, Reluvotion was inspired by Dungey’s work helping students in CSUN’s Department of Political Science find internships with nonprofit and government agencies. The app, he said, will connect students directly with agencies that need help.
Dungey does not consider Reluvotion a traditional social media app, in part, because of his decision to keep customer information private.
“We don’t use the term social media, because we do not sell or transfer customer data to other companies and we will never monetize our customer’s data in any way,” Dungey said.
Reluvotion also has a zero-tolerance policy for any type of hate speech. And, Reluvotion is intended to be purpose-driven rather than based on how many likes a person gets.
“I wanted to create a social space that is nontoxic, and I’m obsessed with creating a digital space that is just, equitable, diverse and inclusive,” he said.
Reluvotion, Dungey said, was built to manifest the CSUN commitment to be “locally engaged, globally prepared.”
Dungey invited people to download the Reluvotion App at the Apple App Store or Google Play.
Once a person joins Reluvotion, Dungey suggested they search his name and send him an invite to “Ally” on Reluvotion.
Sharlene Coleal, Assistant Superintendent-Vice President of Business Services for College of the Canyons, received the 2022 Association of Chief Business Officials (ACBO) Achievement of Excellence Award on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at the ACBO Fall 2022 Conference.
California Institute of the Arts alum Henry Selick (Film/Video MFA 1977) stages a triumphant return to stop-motion animation with "Wendell & Wild," a horror-comedy premiering on streaming service Netflix this past Halloween weekend.
With in-person activities safely in full swing, California State University, Northridge is opening its doors to local high school and community college students on Nov. 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for an all-access look at the campus and its programs.
Today, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Janice Hahn that seeks to curb spikes in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infections that most seriously impact young children.
Santa Clarita company NewHydrogen, Inc. (OTC: NEWH), the developer of a breakthrough technology to produce low-cost green hydrogen, has announced that it has executed an agreement to further expand the existing sponsored research agreement with the University of California at Los Angeles to develop technology to reduce the cost of green hydrogen production.
In the middle of Old Town Newhall, there is a tranquil plaza on a half-acre of land. You no doubt have driven by it or maybe walked past on your way to William S. Hart Park, but have you ever taken the time to appreciate all the history captured in the plaza? To study the names inscribed on the hundreds of bricks lining the pathway? Or read the bronze plaque sharing the story of Willie, the Drummer Boy?
Six Flags Magic Mountain is no longer a 365-day park. Beginning Nov. 1, Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, will be closed on select weekdays in November and December, a change to the park’s 365-day operating schedule.
A "Holiday Stress and Anger Management Workshop," hosted by the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley, will help participants “reduce stress, recognize anger triggers, de-escalate with compassion and find ways to cope with family conflict and parenting challenges during the holidays."
The Master's University continued its hot play on the pitch as the Lady Mustangs Soccer Team defeated the William Jessup Warriors 2-1 on Senior Day Saturday to secure a spot in the Golden State Athletic Conference Tournament.
No. 15 College of the Canyons Women's Volleyball team continued its run through the Western State Conference, South Division with a 10th straight victory, a 3-1 road affair over No. 25 Santa Monica College on Oct. 28, that ensures the Cougars at least a share of the program's seventh conference title.
The Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture is looking for panelists with diverse backgrounds, experiences and skills to serve on panels that review grants for arts organizations and select artists for special projects.
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District's Governing Board will take place Wednesday, Nov. 2, beginning with a closed session at 6:15 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday two additional deaths and 83 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with a total of 27 deaths and 2,540 new cases countywide.
