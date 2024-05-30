CSUN Prof Curates Lowrider Craftsmanship ‘Love Letter’

California State University, Chicana/o studies professor Denise Sandoval has co-curated a “love letter’ to the to the craftsmen and craftswomen who have created some of the world’s most distinctive lowriders, currently on display at Los Angeles’ Petersen Automotive Museum. Photo of 1958 Chevrolet Impala “Final Score,” courtesy of the Petersen Museum.
Denise Sandoval, a Chicana/o studies professor at California State University, Northridge, called the latest exhibit she’s co-curated with Los Angeles’ Petersen Automotive Museum a “love letter” to the craftsmen and craftswomen who have created some of the world’s most distinctive lowriders.
The “Best in Low” exhibit, which opened earlier this month in the museum’s Mullin Grand Salon and runs through April 2025, celebrates the intricate and labor-intensive work that goes into creating these custom vehicles.
Denise Sandoval, a Chicana/o studies professor at California State University, Northridge, curates the latest lowrider exhibit at Petersen Automotive Museum.
“I think that people forget that lowriders really are pieces of art,” said Sandoval, who is considered one of the world’s leading scholars of lowrider culture. “This exhibit is about highlighting the high level of customization skills within the lowrider community. No previous exhibitions have really focused on the craftsmen and women who do this amazing work. Other exhibits have leaned into the history, the culture and the car clubs. This time, we’re leaning into the car itself. In many ways, this is a love letter to the men and women who make lowriders so special.”
The exhibit, she said, also highlights the regional diversity of the lowrider culture. It includes cars and motorcycles from Southern California, Northern California, New Mexico, Texas and Japan. It also features cars owned and worked on by women.
“For the past couple of decades, women have really come into their own in lowrider culture, both in customization and craftsmanship,” Sandoval said, adding, “This is the first time we’ve had a show that really looks at the diversity and celebrates that regional representation through customization and craftsmanship.”
She noted that among the vehicles on display is one from Japan that showcases a unique paint created by a Japanese craftsman that allows an entire vehicle to be “engraved.”
“It’s just so crazy,” she said. “It’s something you have to see to appreciate how amazing it is.”
The exhibition includes iconic lowrider vehicles and those new to the scene, all featuring customization in various aspects of the lowrider built, from paint and metal finishing to interiors and hydraulics. The development of these techniques and practices over time is explored.
In addition to the engraved car from Japan, the exhibit includes the 1964 Chevrolet Impala known as “Gypsy Rose” and three-time Lowrider Magazine “Lowrider of the Year” winners “Final Score,” a 1958 Chevrolet Impala convertible, and “Double Trouble,” a 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air. The exhibit also features “Dead Presidents,” a 1958 Chevrolet Impala built by respected craftsmen Albert De Alba, Sr. and Albert De Alba, Jr., the “Sphinx,” a 1954 Chevrolet 210 Sedan from Japan, and “Twisted Toy,” a three-time Lowrider “Bicycle of the Year” winner.
Sandoval, who teaches in CSUN’s College of Humanities, noted that “Best in Low” coincides with the end of anti-cruising bans in California, which were first enacted in the 1980s and significantly impacted lowriding, the mostly Black and Latino communities that participated in the culture. Gov. Gavin Newsom last fall signed Assembly Bill 436, prohibiting lowrider bans and anti-cruising ordinances across the state. It took effect in January of this year.
For more information about the exhibition, visit the Petersen Museum’s website.
Denise Sandoval, a Chicana/o studies professor at California State University, Northridge, called the latest exhibit she’s co-curated with Los Angeles’ Petersen Automotive Museum a “love letter” to the craftsmen and craftswomen who have created some of the world’s most distinctive lowriders.
Commencement season at California State University, Northridge never fails to disappoint, and 2024 has been no exception: Eight joyous ceremonies kicked off May 11 with Honors Convocation, and continued May 17-20 as graduates from eight colleges crossed the stage.
Denise Sandoval, a Chicana/o studies professor at California State University, Northridge, called the latest exhibit she’s co-curated with Los Angeles’ Petersen Automotive Museum a “love letter” to the craftsmen and craftswomen who have created some of the world’s most distinctive lowriders.
As the June 4 deadline approaches, the Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs urges all qualified landlords to seize this final opportunity to apply for the LA County Rent Relief Program.
The city of Santa Clarita advises motorists that now through Saturday June 1, there will be a full road closure on Copper Hill Drive between Avenida Rancho Tesoro and McBean Parkway from 8:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.
The city of Santa Clarita presents “Character Strengths,” an art exhibition by Deitra Charles. This collection of expressive paintings explores themes of family, community and peace. It will be on display from June 13 to Sept. 11, at the Canyon Country Community Center Gallery, 18410 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.
From June 1–8, a consortium of some of Los Angeles County’s most prominent opera companies, including Mission Opera in the Santa Clarita Valley, along with OPERA America, presents OperaFest LA, a week-long performance festival running concurrently with the 2024 Opera Conference and World Opera Forum in downtown Los Angeles.
The city of Santa Clarita announces the opening of its latest art exhibition, “Celebrating Diversity,” at the First Floor Gallery within Santa Clarita’s City Hall. This showcase will run from June 6 through Sept. 18, 2024, with a special reception event planned for Friday, June 7, from 6-8 p.m.
California State Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) announced his bill to help reduce overcrowding at animal shelters across the state, by expanding access to low and no-cost spay/neuter services, was unanimously approved on the Senate floor last week.
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the return of Santa Clarita Transit’s Summer Beach Bus service, offering convenient transportation to Ventura Harbor on the weekends starting Saturday, June 1 through Sunday, Sept. 1.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.