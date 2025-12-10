header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
December 10
1941 - Three days after Pearl Harbor attack, 165th and 185th Infantry Regiments assigned to Saugus; Edison power substation guarded 24/7 [timeline]
Edison substation timeline
CSUN Prof Part of Team Developing Safety Protocols Samples Collected on Mars
| Wednesday, Dec 10, 2025
Water drop


It may still be a few years off, but California State University, Northridge biology professor Rachel Mackelprang is part of a team of scientists who are developing safety protocols for when samples collected from the martian surface by NASA’s Perseverance rover or other missions are brought to Earth.

The goal is to ensure that the samples of rock, soil and dust, do not contain Martian microbial life that could jeopardize life on Earth. If life is found in returned samples, they would need to remain in a high containment facility or be sterilized. The first of four articles outlining the team’s recommended protocols, “The Abiotic Background as a Central Component of a Sample Safety Assessment Protocol for Sample Return,” was published earlier this year in the journal Astrobiology.

Mackelprang, who runs a research lab and teaches in the CSUN College in Science and Mathematics, said the first article focuses on establishing an “abiotic baseline.”

“We don’t expect there to be modern extant life in returned samples because the environment on the Martian surface is not conducive to the survival of life. However, we need to verify that there isn’t life in those samples, in part because they could potentially pose a hazard to the Earth’s biosphere,” she said.

Mackelprang said that most people do not realize that the Earth is microbial.

“Microbes exist in every environment,” she said. “They power geochemical cycles. For example, when plants die, or anything dies, microbes degrade and recycle the remains, returning the components to the environment. So, the idea of an invasive species from Mars is something, even though it’s a low probability, that we should take seriously.”

Joining Mackelprang as co-authors of the paper were Bronwyn L. Teece, and David W. Beaty, who are with NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory and California Institute of Technology; Heather V. Graham with the Solar System Exploration Division of NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center; Gerald McDonnell with Microbiological Quality & Sterility Assurance; Barbara Sherwood Lollar with the Department of Earth Sciences at the University of Toronto; Sandra Siljeström with the Department of Methodology, Textiles and Medical Technology with the RISE Research Institutes of Sweden; Andrew Steele with the Carnegie Institute for Science, Earth and Plants Laboratory in Washington D.C., and the Sample Safety Assessment Protocol Tiger Team.

Mackelprang and her colleagues noted that 3 to 4 billion years ago, as life was forming on Earth, Mars was likely more habitable than it is today, with a thicker atmosphere and liquid water at the surface. The discovery of a past atmosphere and water has led to the hypothesis that Mars could have hosted life in its ancient past, and signs of this life could be found in the samples the Mars Perseverance rover has collected. The rover was sent to Jezero Crater, which hosts an ancient delta that may contain evidence of past microbial life.

Just in case life arose on Mars and is still viable, the samples are mandated to be kept in a high containment facility until they are determined safe to be released for broader analysis “if they meet a threshold of acceptable risk,” Mackelprang said.

“We can never say with 100 percent certainty that there is not a potential hazard,” she said. “But we can establish a threshold, say a one in a million chance, or maybe a one in a billion chance, that life is present.”

Though it could be a decade or more before the Mars samples are brought to Earth, Mackelprang said it is important to develop plans for safety now, to ensure that when samples finally arrive procedures are in place.

“The proposed sample safety assessment protocols were developed with the flexibility to incorporate scientific and technological advances between now and when samples are eventually returned,” Mackelprang said. “Successful application of the protocols would require further research and development, which includes a continued focus on developing of state-of-the-art methods and technology for use on martian samples.”

She noted that the United States may not be the lead country that eventually brings the samples to Earth.

“It could be China, Russia or some other country,” she said. “We developed protocols that could be applied regardless of who brings samples to Earth.”

The team’s first recommendation of establishing an abiotic baseline would “enable us to detect signatures of life and provide a framework for conducting a safety assessment,” Mackelprang said. She and her colleagues estimate the proposed safety assessment would consume less than 10 percent of the returned material.

That baseline is just the start, Mackelprang said. She and her colleagues are planning to release three more papers outlining components of the protocol to mitigate any danger that might arise as researchers explore what they can learn about Mars, our solar system and the universe from the Martian samples.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
HIGHER EDUCATION LINKS
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
> COLLEGE NEWS ARCHIVE

MacKenzie Scott Invests $63 Million in Cal State Northridge

MacKenzie Scott Invests $63 Million in Cal State Northridge
Wednesday, Dec 10, 2025
California State University, Northridge announced today that it has received a $63 million gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.
FULL STORY...

CSUN Prof Part of Team Developing Safety Protocols Samples Collected on Mars

CSUN Prof Part of Team Developing Safety Protocols Samples Collected on Mars
Wednesday, Dec 10, 2025
It may still be a few years off, but California State University, Northridge biology professor Rachel Mackelprang is part of a team of scientists who are developing safety protocols for when samples collected from the martian surface by NASA’s Perseverance rover or other missions are brought to Earth.
FULL STORY...

CSUN Makes The Hollywood Reporter’s List of Top 20 Music Schools

CSUN Makes The Hollywood Reporter’s List of Top 20 Music Schools
Monday, Dec 8, 2025
Once again, The Hollywood Reporter has named California State University, Northridge one of the top 20 music schools in the world.
FULL STORY...

MESA Celebrates 25 Years of Student Success at COC

MESA Celebrates 25 Years of Student Success at COC
Thursday, Dec 4, 2025
College of the Canyons celebrated the 25th anniversary of its Mathematics, Engineering and Science Achievement program on Tuesday, Nov. 25, with an event held in the Aliso Hall courtyard.
FULL STORY...

Dec. 6: ‘Alleluia! TMU Come Christmas Sing!’

Dec. 6: ‘Alleluia! TMU Come Christmas Sing!’
Thursday, Dec 4, 2025
The Master's University will present "Alleluia! TMU Come Christmas Sing" on Saturday, Dec. 6 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. in The Master’s University Music Recital Hall on the college campus is Placerita Canyon.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Indie Films R Us Partners with the Santa Clarita International Film Festival to Advance Indie Distribution
 Indie Films R Us, the newest streaming platform to enter the market, has announced a strategic partnership with the Santa Clarita International Film Festival to expand meaningful distribution opportunities for independent filmmakers.
Indie Films R Us Partners with the Santa Clarita International Film Festival to Advance Indie Distribution
Coalition for Clean Air Warns of Potential Scammers in the L.A. Area
Coalition for Clean Air is issuing this urgent warning regarding unauthorized individuals who are falsely claiming to represent the CCA while canvassing neighborhoods in Los Angeles.
Coalition for Clean Air Warns of Potential Scammers in the L.A. Area
‘Tis The Season in Santa Clarita with Holiday Events and Shows
The city of Santa Clarita is highlighting Holiday events and shows that everyone in the community can enjoy. 
‘Tis The Season in Santa Clarita with Holiday Events and Shows
Green Santa Clarita Reflects on all 2025 Accomplishment Milestones
Together, as a community, Santa Clarita accomplished many great things in 2025.
Green Santa Clarita Reflects on all 2025 Accomplishment Milestones
LASD Attempting to Identify Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer Suspects
On June 8th, 2025, the three individuals each threw large rocks from an elevated position at CHP officers attempting to defend themselves on the 101 freeway-southbound in the city of Los Angeles during widespread anti-immigration enforcement protests.
LASD Attempting to Identify Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer Suspects
MacKenzie Scott Invests $63 Million in Cal State Northridge
California State University, Northridge announced today that it has received a $63 million gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.
MacKenzie Scott Invests $63 Million in Cal State Northridge
Select Keeping Up with Kathryn Barger | Home For the Holidays
I'm overjoyed to share that as of this week, several Altadena residents have moved back into their newly-rebuilt homes in time for the holidays.
Select Keeping Up with Kathryn Barger | Home For the Holidays
CSUN Prof Part of Team Developing Safety Protocols Samples Collected on Mars
It may still be a few years off, but California State University, Northridge biology professor Rachel Mackelprang is part of a team of scientists who are developing safety protocols for when samples collected from the martian surface by NASA’s Perseverance rover or other missions are brought to Earth.
CSUN Prof Part of Team Developing Safety Protocols Samples Collected on Mars
“Travel and Adventure” in City Hall’s First Floor Gallery
The city of Santa Clarita is pleased to present its latest art exhibition, “Travel and Adventure,” on view in the First Floor Gallery at City Hall (23920 Valencia Boulevard) now through March 4, 2026. 
“Travel and Adventure” in City Hall’s First Floor Gallery
Today in SCV History (Dec. 10)
1941 - Three days after Pearl Harbor attack, 165th and 185th Infantry Regiments assigned to Saugus; Edison power substation guarded 24/7 [timeline]
Edison substation timeline
City Council Elects Laurene Weste Mayor, Patsy Ayala Mayor Pro Tem
The Santa Clarita City Council conducted its annual council reorganization meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 9 and, as expected, elevated Laurene Weste, current Mayor Pro Tem to the position of Mayor for the 2026 term.
City Council Elects Laurene Weste Mayor, Patsy Ayala Mayor Pro Tem
LASD: Body-Worn Cameras Will be Deployed in L.A. County Jails
In a significant step towards enhancing safety and accountability within the Los Angeles County Jails, Sheriff Robert G. Luna, of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, has announced the implementation of Body-Worn Cameras in the Custody Division during a press conference held on Wednesday, Dec. 3.
LASD: Body-Worn Cameras Will be Deployed in L.A. County Jails
Dec. 14: SCIFF to Close Festival with Premiere of ‘Respect the Duck’
The Santa Clarita International Film Festival will conclude its milestone fifth annual festival on Sunday, Dec. 14, with the highly anticipated premiere of "Respect the Duck," a new docudrama filmed during the 2023 festival.
Dec. 14: SCIFF to Close Festival with Premiere of ‘Respect the Duck’
Dec. 14-22: Plan Ahead, SCV Water Asks Customers to Pause Outdoor Water Use
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency is asking customers to pause all outdoor water use Dec. 14-22, while scheduled maintenance at Castaic Lake temporarily limits the agency’s imported water supply.
Dec. 14-22: Plan Ahead, SCV Water Asks Customers to Pause Outdoor Water Use
Dec. 11: Santa Clarita Arts Commission to Look at Planned 2026 Exhibits
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will meet on Thursday, Dec. 11 at 6 p.m. at Santa Clarita City Hall City Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd. First Floor, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Dec. 11: Santa Clarita Arts Commission to Look at Planned 2026 Exhibits
Canyons Comes Back in 76-72 Road Win Over Desert
The Cougars men's basketball team was able to overcome an 11-point half-time deficit to push past host College of the Desert by a 76-72 final score on Saturday, Dec. 6.
Canyons Comes Back in 76-72 Road Win Over Desert
Mitchell Coleman Named Tejon Ranch Conservancy Executive Director
The Tejon Ranch Conservancy Board of Directors has announced the appointment of Dr. Mitchell Coleman as the organization’s Executive Director, effective immediately.
Mitchell Coleman Named Tejon Ranch Conservancy Executive Director
Cougars Drop Both Games of Inaugural ‘Canyons Crossover’
College of the Canyons women's basketball ended up on the wrong end of a pair of losses during the inaugural "Canyon Crossover" event held Dec. 5-6 at the Cougar Cage.
Cougars Drop Both Games of Inaugural ‘Canyons Crossover’
TMU Improves to 2-0 in GSAC Play with La Sierra Win
The Master's University men's basketball team won its second GSAC game in as many tries Saturday, Dec. 6 against La Sierra by a score of 99-67 in Riverside.
TMU Improves to 2-0 in GSAC Play with La Sierra Win
Lady Mustangs Rout La Sierra in Road Win
Chloe Auble scored 25 points and hit six three-pointers in The Master's University women's basketball's 85-60 win over La Sierra Saturday, Dec. 6 in Riverside.
Lady Mustangs Rout La Sierra in Road Win
Today in SCV History (Dec. 9)
1983 - U.S. release of John Carpenter's "Christine;" blew up fake gas station in Valencia [watch scene (R)]
Christine gas station explosion in Valencia
Explore ARTree Classes, Workshops this Winter
There are still spots available for winter workshops and classes at ARTree Community Arts Center.
Explore ARTree Classes, Workshops this Winter
Dec. 9: City Council to Hold Special Meeting
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a Special Meeting in closed session at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 9 at Santa Clarita City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355. The council will meet in closed session to confer with legal counsel regarding anticipated litigation.
Dec. 9: City Council to Hold Special Meeting
Dec. 10: Hart Board Organizational Meeting, Financing Authority Meeting
The Board of Trustees of the William S. Hart Union School District will meet on Wednesday, Dec. 10, at 7 p.m. This will be the annual organizational meeting for the Hart Board to elect new board officers.
Dec. 10: Hart Board Organizational Meeting, Financing Authority Meeting
SCVNews.com