CSUN Prof Studying End-of-Life Care in L.A.’s Underserved Communities

Deciding where a family member should go and the type of care they should receive towards the end of their life involves a myriad of often heart-wrenching decisions that can have lasting emotional impact long after the person has died.
California State University, Northridge religious studies professor Claire White said this is particularly true for people from underserved populations or who are highly religious. These individuals, she said, are less likely to seek hospice care — which focuses primarily on individual comfort and making a dying person’s remaining time as meaningful as possible.
“People from underserved populations and highly religious individuals are more likely to die in an intensive care unit (ICU) when they have a terminal illness like cancer than their counterparts in better served communities or than those who are less religious,” said White, who teaches in CSUN’s College of Humanities. “The reason that this is a problem is that when people die in ICU care, they typically have higher levels of physical pain and psychological distress. We also know that family members suffer poorer adjustment following the loss of a loved one than when a terminally ill loved one dies in hospice care”.
“The question is why?” White said. “Why are underserved populations and highly religious individuals more likely to die in ICU care than hospice care? And why do their family members suffer worse adjustment after the loss of their loved one?”
Members of the CSUN team doing research on end-of-life care in Los Angeles. From Left to right, starting in the back:Kayleen Vargas, Kaytlin Preciado, Serena Nuber, Josie Lopez, Diana Lozano-Santana, Katrina Hill, Brenda Medina, Loreal Wimberly, Angelica Macklin, Letty Rodriguez, Marylin Orantes, Sharon Sanchez, religious studies professor Claire White and Danielle Morales. Photo by James Lunsford.
To answer those questions, White has assembled a team of 24 graduate and undergraduate students from a variety of disciplines at CSUN to study these disparities in end-of-life care for underserved populations in Los Angeles. The researchers are investigating how key psycho-social factors, including religious and spiritual beliefs, impact medical-decision making by family members of terminally ill patients. Among those decisions are whether the dying family member should receive hospital or hospice care and whether care should be curative interventions or palliative focused.
This month, the student researchers are reaching out to family members across Los Angeles to ask them about what factored into their decisions about end-of-life care for their loved ones.
“Most of the research that currently exists focuses on end-of-life care for the dying individuals,” White said. “I am really focused on the people who are left behind and how they cope following the death of a loved one.
“We’re conducting semi-structured interviews with family members who have lost a loved one due to terminal illness in the past 12 months in Los Angeles,” White said. “The study is really locally focused, and it’s locally focused because we need to be contextually sensitive—the problems we have Los Angeles may not necessarily be the problems that other parts of the United States are facing, or even, other parts of the world.”
White said some of questions use standardized measures of grief and coping, but others are open-ended, such as “What (if any) role did spirituality/religion play for you in deciding the type of care your family member should receive?” The students will also ask questions about what influenced end-of-life care decisions, including questions about practical considerations such as finances, trust in medical professionals, religious/spiritual beliefs, and values related to death and dying.
To prepare for the interviews, the student researchers received two days of intensive training from a licensed clinical social worker and will take part in bi-weekly support meetings.
While White does not know what the study will find, she believes that it may dispel assumptions about ethnic groups and their religious beliefs.
“The existing literature has made assumptions that lump diverse groups together,” she said. “I think there are going to be differences in the factors that influence different kinds of groups, among those is cultural values.”
Hospice workers and grief counselors have told White about the important role cultural values play in end-of-life decisions.
“And that’s what we are focusing on in this research,” she said.
White is curious to see how cultural values intersect with socio-economic status.
“I have heard stories from Latino family members who felt that not putting their loved one into hospice care was giving up hope for the family unit,” she said. “I have also heard from a low-income African American family member that her father provided the only source of income. In that case, he refused to go into hospice care because it would mean a loss of his valued role as the breadwinner of his family.”
“The socio-economic barriers may intersect in interesting ways with cultural values,” she continued. “And that’s something I think that we’re really missing. Some existing research assumes that the reason that underserved groups and highly religious individuals go to ICU care is because they want aggressive interventions; and the reason they want aggressive interventions is because there’s hope for a miracle. I think that’s an overly simplistic way of reasoning about groups that are not white, upper- or middle-income class, which is the population most of the other research has looked at. These are the assumptions we’re trying to test and challenge.”
To learn more about the end-of-life care study, visit the website.
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will meet for a regular business meeting in open session on Wednesday, April 12, at 5 p.m., in the University Center, Room 301 on the Valencia campus of College of the Canyons.
Joelle Min, a Claremont McKenna College junior from the Santa Clarita Valley, has been named a finalist for the Truman Scholarship, the nation’s most prestigious and competitive scholarship for aspiring public service leaders.
As part of its ongoing relief and recovery initiatives, the L.A. County Department of Arts and Culture launches the LA County Performing Arts Recovery Grant this week, designed to support the region’s performing arts sector.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger applauded a new county-led effort that launched community input sessions to inform a forthcoming permanent outdoor dining program proposal for unincorporated communities.
Construction notice: The city of Santa Clarita has advised residents and their four-legged family members, the Central Bark Dog Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350, was closed for construction beginning Monday, April 10. It is anticipated that the dog park will be closed for two weeks.
Both Nolan Flexen and Matthew Hamm set NAIA championship tournament records leading the Master's University men's volleyball team to a five-set thriller over No. 11 seed Indiana Tech in the opening match of the NAIA National Championship Tournament in Des Moines, Iowa on April 11.
Santa Clarita Artists Association gallery will showcase the art show "Textures of Life" beginning April 28 until May 28. Please join us for a reception on Saturday, April 29, 4-7 p.m. The SCAA gallery is located at 22508 Sixth St. Newhall, CA 91321.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will celebrate the Grand Opening of U.S. Bank Santa Clarita with a special grand opening ribbon cutting. The ribbon cutting ceremony will be held promptly at 6 p.m. at U.S. Bank Santa Clarita, 26425 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
Are you a high school student looking for a job? Join the city of Santa Clarita and the William S. Hart Union School District at the Teen Job and Resource Fair on April 12 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex, The Centre, 20870 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Springtime in Santa Clarita will always be my favorite season. After all of the rain we have received these past few months, the surrounding mountains have bloomed into beautiful rolling green hills, making it the perfect time to get outside and onto our trails. Each year in May, the city proudly celebrates Bike Safety Month with a slew of different opportunities for our residents to enjoy. With over 80 miles of trails and 20 miles of paseos, the options are endless.
Princess Cruises is readying for the start of the 2023 cruise and cruisetour season which begins April 29. Sustainable seafood and programming that immerses guests in all things Alaska are highlights this year as Princess sails seven ships across 14 cruise itineraries and 25 land-sea vacations.
Have Coffee with a Cop. Deputies and officials from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station will meet with the public on Wednesday, April 12 between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. at Slaters 50/50, 24201 Valencia Blvd., Valencia, CA 91355.
The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department has issued a warning through the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station about scammers impersonating deputies while calling people to demand payment of fines for failing to respond to jury duty summons or outstanding warrants.
Tri Source International is excited to announce the grand opening of its world headquarters and U.S. contact center in Valencia to be celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony April 13, from 5 p.m. - 6 p.m.
The Hart Dugout Club, the baseball booster club, will be hosting a “Casino Night” fundraiser Saturday, April 15, from 5:30 p.m. - 11 p.m., at the Santa Clarita Boys & Girls Club, 24909 Newhall Ave., Newhall CA, 91321.
\DrinkPAK, a next-generation canned beverage manufacturer in Santa Clarita, hosted the Santa Clarita Valley Boys & Girls Club STEM Program for a plant tour and mock experience to further support STEM educational opportunities.
