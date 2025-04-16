header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 16
1962 - Walt Disney donates bison herd to Hart Park [story]
Bison
CSUN Professor Assures Recent Earthquakes Aren’t Related to Other Natural Phenomenon
| Wednesday, Apr 16, 2025
Water drop


Southern California has seen a lot of natural phenomena recently — from enormous wildfires and high-speed winds to massive rainfall and landslides — and most recently, a series of small to moderate earthquakes.

Westlake Village shook early last month on March 9, clocking in a 4.1 quake that sent aftershocks to surrounding areas and stirring up conversation about possible relation to all the other natural disasters occurring.

California State University, Northridge Associate Professor of Geological Sciences Julian Lozos assures us that earthquakes have absolutely zero connection to the other natural events.

“The very short answer is that the earthquakes are not related to the other stuff,” Lozos said. “The earthquake process is totally unrelated to weather and climate. In general, they are controlled by stuff happening miles and miles below the surface.”

Lozos said what happened in March is normal earthquake behavior for California.

“If you were to look at any other year, you would probably find that there was a time in that year where we were like ‘oh, we felt a few earthquakes within a few weeks of each other,’ and everybody wondered about it,” Lozos said. “But then it kind of stops.”

He noted that humans will naturally link these types of events together, even if they have no relation to each other – especially if some of the events were extremely negative.

“It gets into this idea of confirmation bias or this idea of human brains liking to find patterns, ” Lozos said. “If there’s a bunch of stuff going on, the natural inclination is to go ‘is it related to all the other stuff?’

“Just like you’re more likely to remember what you were wearing when something bad happened, you’re likely to remember ‘oh we were having little earthquakes’ when all this other stuff is happening,” he said.

Lozos noted there is a chance for more landslides if a large earthquake occurred, since the outer layers of soil have become weaker due to the fires.

He explained that the roots of the plants are what help hold down the top layers of soil. When they are burned, the roots not only die, but some release a waxy substance that makes the soil extra slippery. However, landslides following earthquakes is also extremely precedent, he said.

“After the 1994 Northridge earthquake, there were over 10,000 landslides recorded in the 400 square miles surrounding Northridge, most of them quite small,” Lozos said. “Landslide means anytime you get stuff moving downhill. It doesn’t necessarily mean it’s giant and crushes someone’s house.”

Lozos suggested creating an emergency kit as a great way to stay prepared for not only earthquakes, but any natural disasters that may occur. He listed some integral items to add to your kit, including enough food for everyone, a battery powered radio, a way to open cans that doesn’t require electricity and, most importantly, a gallon of water per day for every member of your household, including pets. He added that it is recommended to have at least three days worth of food and water.

“An emergency kit is just a good thing to have because we have so many natural hazards here,” Lozos said.

One thing that tends to happen when an earthquake happens in California, let alone a series of them, is a rise in discussion about “The Big One,” a massive damaging earthquake on the famous San Andrea Fault. California is on the boundary between two tectonic plates, and the state has hundreds of faults because of it.

Lozos said that a major earthquake could happen at any time on the San Andreas or on any of those other faults and that it wouldn’t be surprising from a scientific standpoint. However, there’s no reason to think we are about to, he added.

“There’s also no way to know when it would happen,” Lozoz said. “Some people like to play on other’s uncertainties and on the idea that the human brain likes patterns and definite things, and they’ll claim to predict exactly when and where the next big earthquake will be. They’re just full of it.”

Instead, he explained, the best way one can get a sense of future earthquake potential is with an earthquake forecast, which calculates the percentage likelihood for each fault to have an earthquake in the next few decades, based on all available data and or current understanding of earthquake physics.

“We don’t know when it’s going to happen, but we know it eventually will happen, so we should do all we can to be ready for that,” Lozos said.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
HIGHER EDUCATION LINKS
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
> COLLEGE NEWS ARCHIVE

CSUN Professor Assures Recent Earthquakes Aren’t Related to Other Natural Phenomenon

CSUN Professor Assures Recent Earthquakes Aren’t Related to Other Natural Phenomenon
Wednesday, Apr 16, 2025
Southern California has seen a lot of natural phenomena recently — from enormous wildfires and high-speed winds to massive rainfall and landslides — and most recently, a series of small to moderate earthquakes.
FULL STORY...

April 25: Spring Star Party at COC Canyon Country Campus

April 25: Spring Star Party at COC Canyon Country Campus
Tuesday, Apr 15, 2025
Have you ever looked at the sky and wondered if humans are alone? Have you ever watched a sci-fi show or film and wondered if there really are habitable exoplanets out there like the much beloved Vulcan, Tatooine, or Arrakis?
FULL STORY...

April 17: CSUN Students Perform with Adrian Younge at Festival

April 17: CSUN Students Perform with Adrian Younge at Festival
Monday, Apr 14, 2025
California State University, Northridge’s “LA Seen” festival will feature Emmy award-winning composer Adrian Younge to present “Jazz is Dead with Adrian Younge,” 8 p.m. Thursday, April 17.
FULL STORY...

May 10: Santa Clarita Valley Book Festival at COC

May 10: Santa Clarita Valley Book Festival at COC
Monday, Apr 14, 2025
The second annual Santa Clarita Valley Book Festival will be held, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, May 10 at the College of the Canyons Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center.
FULL STORY...

CSUN Choreographers Showcase New Dances

CSUN Choreographers Showcase New Dances
Wednesday, Apr 9, 2025
California State University, Northridge’s top student choreographers and dancers will demonstrate diverse choreographic vision, passionate dancing and powerful performances in “Kinesis: Emerging Choreography,” which will premiere on April 23, at 7:30 p.m. and Thursday, April 24, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. 
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
May 31: Castaic Lake Hosts 6th Annual Dragon Boat Festival
Unleash the dragon at Castaic Lake, home to the upcoming 6th Annual Dragon Boating festival on May 31, 2025.
May 31: Castaic Lake Hosts 6th Annual Dragon Boat Festival
DACC Discontinues Appointment Requirement for Pet Surrenders
Effective April 16, 2025, DACC is discontinuing the requirement to set an appointment  to surrender a pet at DACC’s seven animal care centers.
DACC Discontinues Appointment Requirement for Pet Surrenders
Board of Equalization Fiscal Report Assessed Property Value Statewide Total $8.7 Trillion
The California State Board of Equalization released its Fiscal Year 2023-24 Annual Report earlier this week. 
Board of Equalization Fiscal Report Assessed Property Value Statewide Total $8.7 Trillion
Free Mulch, Compost Available for Santa Clarita Residents
The city of Santa Clarita is launching a pilot program to offer residents free mulch and compost created from processed yard waste and food waste that has been recycled.
Free Mulch, Compost Available for Santa Clarita Residents
CSUN Professor Assures Recent Earthquakes Aren’t Related to Other Natural Phenomenon
Southern California has seen a lot of natural phenomena recently — from enormous wildfires and high-speed winds to massive rainfall and landslides — and most recently, a series of small to moderate earthquakes.
CSUN Professor Assures Recent Earthquakes Aren’t Related to Other Natural Phenomenon
Interactive Dashboard Tracks Environmental, Health Monitoring Following January Wildfires
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has launched an interactive online dashboard that provides the public with access to environmental and health monitoring data collected in response to the January 2025 wildfires.
Interactive Dashboard Tracks Environmental, Health Monitoring Following January Wildfires
May 4: Support the Painted Turtle with Pickleball Tournament at the Griffin Club
The Painted Turtle is serving up a fun afternoon to support their operations with a pickleball tournament. 
May 4: Support the Painted Turtle with Pickleball Tournament at the Griffin Club
City Closes Two Fields at Central Park Until Summer
The city of Santa Clarita has closed MP Fields #1 and #2 at Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350, for maintenance work being done on the grass.
City Closes Two Fields at Central Park Until Summer
Today in SCV History (April 16)
1962 - Walt Disney donates bison herd to Hart Park [story]
Bison
April 25: Spring Star Party at COC Canyon Country Campus
Have you ever looked at the sky and wondered if humans are alone? Have you ever watched a sci-fi show or film and wondered if there really are habitable exoplanets out there like the much beloved Vulcan, Tatooine, or Arrakis?
April 25: Spring Star Party at COC Canyon Country Campus
Supes Unanimously Approve $47.9B County Budget for 2025-26
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted 5-0 to apporve the $47.9 billion recommended budget for Fiscal Year 2025-26. the recommended spending plan includes 3% cuts to some departments and the elimination of 310 vacant positions, but no layoffs.
Supes Unanimously Approve $47.9B County Budget for 2025-26
Storm Season is Over, County Still Below Annual Rainfall Totals
As the storm season officially concluded on Tuesday, April 15, Los Angeles County has captured 11.9 billion gallons of stormwater over the past several months.
Storm Season is Over, County Still Below Annual Rainfall Totals
Santa Clarita Invites Residents to Pop Up, Play Outdoor Sports Series
Grab your friends and family and head to the park for some fun! The city of Santa Clarita is excited to bring back the Pop Up and Play neighborhood series to the community.
Santa Clarita Invites Residents to Pop Up, Play Outdoor Sports Series
Calling All Artists: Santa Clarita TAP Card Artwork Competition
The city of Santa Clarita invites artists of all ages to submit original artwork for the 2025 TAP Card Artwork Competition, a unique opportunity to showcase local talent on a limited-edition Santa Clarita Transit TAP card.
Calling All Artists: Santa Clarita TAP Card Artwork Competition
April 27: Community Hike at Towsley Canyon with Games Theme
Join the city of Santa Clarita Outdoor Recreation for a free Community Hike on Sunday, April 27, 10 a.m. at Towsley Canyon, where adventure meets play with beautiful trails.
April 27: Community Hike at Towsley Canyon with Games Theme
LA28 Celebrates Updated Olympic Venue Plan
LA28 has unveiled the most comprehensive look at the 2028 Olympic venue plan to date, following approval from the International Olympic Committee Executive Board last week.
LA28 Celebrates Updated Olympic Venue Plan
Schiavo Delivers Letter to Supes Demanding Stronger Action on Chiquita Landfill
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth) with the Los Angeles County Legislative Delegation, delivered a formal letter on Tuesday, April 15 to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors urging immediate and robust public health action to address the growing crisis at the Chiquita Canyon Landfill.
Schiavo Delivers Letter to Supes Demanding Stronger Action on Chiquita Landfill
Bradley Kim | DACC, We Keep Going
As we navigate an ever-changing financial landscape, we at the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control remain committed to serving both the animals in our care and the pet owners who rely on our services.
Bradley Kim | DACC, We Keep Going
April 26: Library Express, a Library Without Walls, Debuts at Día de los Niños
The city of Santa Clarita will turn the page on a bold new chapter for the Santa Clarita Public Llbrary with the official launch of the Library Express, a fully equipped mobile library designed to bring books, programs and educational resources to every corner of the city.
April 26: Library Express, a Library Without Walls, Debuts at Día de los Niños
TMU Men’s Volleyball Puts Six on All-GSAC Team
The Great Southwest Athletic Conference has released the all-conference men's volleyball team for the 2025 season and The Master's University has placed six players on it.
TMU Men’s Volleyball Puts Six on All-GSAC Team
Five TMU Players on All-GSAC Beach Team
The Master's University beach volleyball team has placed five players on the All-GSAC team for the 2025 season.
Five TMU Players on All-GSAC Beach Team
April 17: Safe, Clean Water Program Watershed Area Steering Committee
The Safe, Clean Water Program Watershed Area Steering Committee Santa Clara River will meet on Thursday, April 17 from 1–3 p.m.
April 17: Safe, Clean Water Program Watershed Area Steering Committee
Today in SCV History (April 15)
1954 - Frank Sinatra, Sterling Hayden on streets of Newhall for filming of "Suddenly" [story]
Frank Sinatra
May 8: API Business Connect Lunch
Get ready for the opportunity to connect, collaborate and celebrate at the Asian Pacific Islander Business Council Connect Lunch 12:30-2 p.m. Thursday, May 8.
May 8: API Business Connect Lunch
SCVNews.com