June 12
1868 - Ravena post office (one "n") established in Soledad Canyon [story]
Ravenna depot
CSUN Professor Named Latinx Artist Fellow
| Monday, Jun 12, 2023
Beatriz Cortez
Beatriz Cortez working on a sculpture. Photo courtesy of Gina Clyne and Clockshop.


The call came out of the blue, and took California State University, Northridge Central American and transborder studies professor Beatriz Cortez by surprise.

The person at the other end informed her that she had been named a Latinx Artist Fellow by the U.S. Latinx Art Forum. The honor came with an unrestricted $50,000 award to support her work as an interdisciplinary artist and sculptor.

“It was unexpected,” Cortez said. “When they told me I had been named a Latinx Artist Fellow, I was amazed. The money will allow me to make more art. I am in the company of people I have admired so much for so long — artists who have worked so hard to give visibility to Latinx people and their different cultural background. I am so honored.”

Volcano

Beatriz Cortez’s “Ilopango, the Volcano that Left,” installed at Storm King Art Center, Mountainville, NY. Courtesy of the artist and Commonwealth and Council. Photo by Jeffrey Jenkins

The U.S. Latinx Art Forum was founded in 2015 to support the creation of a more equitable art world by championing artists and arts professionals dedicated to Latinx art through research, studio practice, pedagogy and writing. Three years ago, the organization launched the Latinx Artist Fellowship to provide direct support to artists.

Cortez is one of 15 members of the fellowship’s newest cohort. The other Latinx Artist Fellows are visual artist Felipe Baeza; arteologist and multimedia artist Diógenes Ballester; interdisciplinary and social practice artist Margarita Cabrera; visual artist Sofía Gallisá Muriente; multidisciplinary artist Verónica Gaona; printmaker, painter and mixed media artist Ester Hernandez; interdisciplinary visual artist Joiri Minaya; interdisciplinary mixed media artist Raphael Montañez Ortiz; sound, installation and performance artists Postcommodity (Cristóbal Martínez and Kade L. Twist); visual artist Daisy Quezada Ureña; photographer Diana Solís; interdisciplinary visual and  public artist Edra Soto; multidisciplinary artist Maria Cristina (Tina) Tavera; and interdisciplinary artist Mario Ybarra, Jr.

A jury of curators at the forum’s partner organizations, current fellows and arts practitioners selected the cohort from more than 200 nominations recommended by invited external nominators with Latinx art expertise.

“Like our first two cohorts, these 15 extraordinary artists embody the originality and talent that abound within that Latinx artistic community,” said Adriana Zavala, executive director of the U.S. Latinx Art Forum, when the announcement about the 2023 fellows was made last week.

Cortez is chair and a founding faculty member of CSUN’s Department of Central American and Transborder Studies, the only such program in the country, and teaches in the College of Humanities.

As an academic, she specializes in contemporary Central American literatures and cultures from interdisciplinary perspectives, the construction of memory and the imaginaries of the future. She is the author of “Aesthetics of Cynicism: Central American Post War Fiction” and is co-editor of the third volume of the series “Towards a History of Central American Literature,” titled “Perversions of Modernity: Literatures, Modernities, Displacements.” She is co-author of “Introduction to Central American Studies” and the author of numerous essays on postwar Central American literature and culture.

As an artist, Cortez’s work explores simultaneity, the existence in different temporalities and different versions of modernity, particularly in relation to memory and loss in the aftermath of war and the experience of migration, and in relation to imagining possible futures.

She has had solo exhibitions throughout the United States and across Latin America. Her most recent work — three site-specific sculptures that consider the experience of migration through the lens of simultaneity, recalling multiple spatial and temporal realities that immigrants experience at once — is currently on display through Nov. 13 at the Storm King Art Center in New York’s Hudson Valley. Storm King is the world’s leading museum for modern and contemporary outdoor sculpture. She also currently has a solo exhibition, The Portals,” at Williams College’s Museum of Art in Massachusetts.

Cortez said her art is, in a way, an extension of what she teaches in her classroom.

“Art is an amazing interdisciplinary medium through which you can help people understand new concepts and ideas,” she said. “It’s a way to get people to think about what it means to be a human being, to imagine other possibilities and experiences, to see beyond their own communities and gain knowledge from the experiences of others that is embedded in the artwork. Art is a way of bringing the voices of those usually kept outside of our spaces to the table.”
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Nine Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the nine productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, June 12 - Sunday, June 18.
Nine Productions Filming in SCV
Hart District Senior Earns Girl Scout’s Highest Honor
Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles recently announced that Emily M., a high school senior in the William S. Hart School District, has earned Girl Scouting’s highest honor, the Gold Award.
Hart District Senior Earns Girl Scout’s Highest Honor
Keeping Up with Kathryn Barger | Ensuring Care in Santa Clarita
I am deeply committed to investing in accessible and affordable health care for residents.
Keeping Up with Kathryn Barger | Ensuring Care in Santa Clarita
June 15: Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee Meeting
A meeting of the Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee will be held Thursday, June 15 at 6 p.m. at the Saugus Union School District, Caulfield Room, 24930 Avenue Stanford, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
June 15: Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee Meeting
June 14: COC Board of Trustees Tentative Budget Workshop, Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a tentative budget workshop and business meeting Wednesday, June 14, at 2 p.m. in the University Center, Room 301 on the Valencia campus of College of the Canyons.
June 14: COC Board of Trustees Tentative Budget Workshop, Business Meeting
June 14: Hart Board Holds Public Hearing on 2023-24 Budget
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, June 14, beginning with closed session at 6:15 p.m., followed by open session at 7 p.m.
June 14: Hart Board Holds Public Hearing on 2023-24 Budget
Today in SCV History (June 12)
1868 - Ravena post office (one "n") established in Soledad Canyon [story]
Ravenna depot
Today in SCV History (June 11)
1956 - Bill Bonelli incorporates Solemint Water Co., his second of two predecessors of Santa Clarita Water Co. [story]
Bonelli
Today in SCV History (June 10)
1910 - Trick roper Montie Montana of Agua Dulce born in North Dakota as Owen Harlan Mickel [story]
Montie Montana
Green Santa Clarita Urges Residents to Use Water Wisely
With an abundance of rainfall this winter, green hills and a flowing Santa Clara River, this may seem like the new normal in the Santa Clarita Valley with drought feeling like a distant memory. However, the importance of water conservation and the necessity to be effective advocates with our water will always exist within the SCV's desert-like ecosystem.
Green Santa Clarita Urges Residents to Use Water Wisely
Laurene Weste | Trash Transition
Change can be a daunting prospect for many of us, as it often requires us to leave behind what is familiar and step into the unknown. When it comes to the upcoming changes to your trash service, the city of Santa Clarita is doing its best to make sure the process is not unknown, and that our residents enjoy a smooth transition.
Laurene Weste | Trash Transition
June 13: City Council to Discuss Assuming Ownership of Hart Park
The Santa Clarita City Council is holding its regular meeting Tuesday, June 13 at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers on the First Floor of City Hall. City Hall is located at 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
June 13: City Council to Discuss Assuming Ownership of Hart Park
June 21: Coffee With a Cop at Peet’s Coffee in Valencia
Ready for the next “Coffee With a Cop?” Save the date. Join deputies and officials from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station for a morning of coffee Wednesday, June 21, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Peet’s Coffee, 27047 McBean Parkway, Valencia, CA 91355.
June 21: Coffee With a Cop at Peet’s Coffee in Valencia
June 13: SCV Chamber InfluenceHER, Diverse Women in Leadership
Diverse women from the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce leadership invite all women who are interested in a diverse workforce to attend the Tuesday, June 13 meeting of InfluenceHER at Marston's Restaurant, 24011 Newhall Ranch Road, Valencia, CA 91355.
June 13: SCV Chamber InfluenceHER, Diverse Women in Leadership
Tesoro Adobe Historic Park is Now Open
Do you know the names of the two renowned families that called Tesoro Adobe Historic Park home? Find out today by paying a visit to the park. The city of Santa Clarita is excited to officially announce the opening of this historic land to the public. Tesoro Adobe Historic Park is located at 29350 Avenida Rancho Tesoro, Valencia, CA 91354.
Tesoro Adobe Historic Park is Now Open
L.A. County Inspector General Issues Quarterly Report on LASD
The Los Angeles County Office of Inspector General led by Max Huntsman has issued a report entitled "Reform and Oversight Efforts: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, January to March 2023."
L.A. County Inspector General Issues Quarterly Report on LASD
Nominations Sought for Dr. Joan Lucid Leadership, Service Award
The Saugus Union School District is seeking nominations for the annual Dr. Joan Lucid Leadership and Service Award. The award which honors Lucid, who retired in June of 2018, after nearly four decades as an educator/administrator in the Saugus Union District, will be given to an individual or group that has made a significant contribution to the learning and development of students in the District.
Nominations Sought for Dr. Joan Lucid Leadership, Service Award
Via BASH, Fire & Ice Ball Tickets Now on Sale
The Valley Industry Association will host the annual VIA BASH with this year's theme of Fire and Ice Ball on Nov. 3 at the Hyatt Regency Valencia, 24500 Town Center Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.
Via BASH, Fire & Ice Ball Tickets Now on Sale
June 16: Inaugural NAACP Santa Clarita Juneteenth Fundraising Celebration
The NAACP Santa Clarita branch will celebrate Juneteenth, the day the last enslaved African Americans were freed, with its inaugural Juneteenth Fundraising Celebration on Friday, June 16. Proceeds will benefit the Future Leaders Scholarship Fund.
June 16: Inaugural NAACP Santa Clarita Juneteenth Fundraising Celebration
FYI Hosts Annual ‘Celebration of Everything’
Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence recently held a “Celebration of Everything,” its annual event in appreciation of the many volunteers who make such a difference in the lives of SCV foster youth, 15 of whom were celebrated for education milestones.
FYI Hosts Annual ‘Celebration of Everything’
SCV Water’s Debt Obligation Ratings Affirmed by Fitch Ratings
Citing a very low operating cost burden and stable financial outlook, Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings on several Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency debt obligations for 2023.
SCV Water’s Debt Obligation Ratings Affirmed by Fitch Ratings
Today in SCV History (June 9)
1842 - 13,339-acre Rancho Temescal granted to gold discoverer Francisco Lopez [story]
Rancho Temescal
June 24: Boot Scootin’ Boogie the Night Away to Benefit Henry Mayo
The Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Auxiliary is hosting a fundraising event, Boot Scootin' and Boogie the Night Away an entertaining, fun-filled evening to support patient care services at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. The event will be held at Lucky Luke Brewing on Saturday evening, June 24.
June 24: Boot Scootin’ Boogie the Night Away to Benefit Henry Mayo
