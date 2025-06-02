header image

June 2
1945 - Local residents vote 432-2 to approve $300,000 bond measure to build SCV's first high school [story]
Hart High
CSUN Professor’s Work with Music Therapy Earns Lifetime Achievement Award
| Monday, Jun 2, 2025
Ron Borczon

California State University, Northridge Professor of Music Emeritus Ron Borczon.

California State University, Northridge professor emeritus of music Ron Borczon has been awarded the Honorary Lifetime Achievement Award by the American Music Therapy Association.

“I’m thrilled to be honored – I mean who wouldn’t be? It’s something I’ve seen others get for so many years, and you aspire to follow in their footsteps, but you never really know if that’s going to happen,” Borczon said. “So, when it happens, I don’t know if it’s shock as much as it’s disbelief. Like really, I’m getting this?

“And then it sinks in when people are congratulating you and saying all these nice things, it starts settling in that you’ve reached this pinnacle of your professional career that not many people reach.”

Borczon started CSUN’s Music Therapy program in 1984 and is known for his groundbreaking work in the field of music therapy. He played a pivotal role in shaping the landscape of music therapy and discovering its potential for storytelling and for treating physical and mental trauma.

Borczon said there was little research about how music could be used in those avenues of healing when he started his work in the field.

Borczon drew international recognition following the 1994 Northridge Earthquake, when he created various protocols for those affected by the disaster to express their trauma through music.

He has taught and led the CSUN music therapy program for nearly four decades, written two books, created multiple presentations, and utilized music therapy during and following disaster events such as Hurricane Katrina, Columbine High School shooting, the Oklahoma City bombing, and New York City following the Sept. 11 attacks.

Borczon said he’s one of a handful of people who have received the Honorary Lifetime Award.

“They give one every year, 50 people have come before me, maybe 40 – out of thousands and thousands of music therapists,” he said. “There are probably 6,000 board certified music therapists in the country right now. You’re one of 6,000.”

Borczon said it was great to be recognized by his clients as well as his professional colleagues and reiterated he did not work solely for the award.

“My whole goal in life is to help people through music, and to train students to do that,” he said. “To inspire them to move forward and to get their careers, and to get them to do better.”

Today in SCV History (June 2)
1945 - Local residents vote 432-2 to approve $300,000 bond measure to build SCV's first high school [story]
Hart High
