Today in
S.C.V. History
July 31
1939 - Recording artist, music promoter and longtime Sand Canyon resident Cliffie Stone marries singer Dorothy Darling in Hollywood [story]
Cliffie Stone
CSUN Profs Explore ‘Spatial Harmonies’
| Wednesday, Jul 31, 2024
Water drop
Art work by CSUN faculty on display at the “Spatial Harmonies” exhibition at the Shatto Gallery in Koreatown. The top row features work by professor Edward Alfano and artist Magda Audifred. The bottom row are pieces by professors Lesley Krane and Magdy Rizk. Images courtesy of Edward Alfano.


Art comes in many forms, paintings, ceramics, photography or even collages. Regardless of the medium, it can turn the ordinary into the extraordinary, create beauty from the profane, evoke emotions and inspire the imagination.

California State University, Northridge art professors Edward Alfano, Lesley Krane and Magdy Rizk have partnered with artist Magda Audifred for an exhibition in August at the Shatto Gallery in Koreatown to explore “Spatial Harmonies,” using analog and digital media.

While each of the artists’ work is unique and they use different mediums, Alfano said there is also “a commonality.”

“It has to do with the use of space and design,” he said. “When you look at our works together, I see harmony. I see rhythm. I see music. We all created different ‘songs,’ but they’re integrated.”

Alfano, who teaches in the Mike Curb College of Arts, Media, and Communication, uses black and white photography to produce images that transcend the moment captured and embrace the possibilities.

“In a fraction of a second, a photograph captures all things literal, emotional and spiritual,” he said. “My quest reveals the timeless harmony in nature, not equated with a moment in time, but leaving time as a dimension that is ill-defined and experienced in other ways. I hope the images lead to wonder, contemplation and imagining, sometimes resolution, sometimes not.”

Krane’s collages and color photographs create spatial, non-literal relationships. She described her work as “reductive abstract compositions, whether handstitched or lens based, colorful or muted,” that “become visually detached from their original context and emphasize a psychological space beyond their physical dimensions or practical function.”

Rizk’s work involves layers of resin that function as abstract landscapes that illustrate “the interplay of profane and divine elements,” he said.

“My visual narrative unfolds as a commentary on the juxtaposition of worldly indulgence and spiritual awakening,” Rizk continued. “My visual landscapes reveal levels of human progression, using various media and materials embedded within layers of epoxy resin.”

Audifred manipulates color, creating compositions that suggest dimensional forms; they are abstractions but have tangential connections with objective forms.

“To me, artistic expression is a manifestation of the human experience” she wrote. “Art to me is a blessing of consciousness in which imagination and conceptualizations create a unique human bond between the artist and the viewer.”

The exhibition runs through Aug. 3 through 31 at the gallery located at 3130 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 104. An opening reception is scheduled from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3. An artists’ talk about the exhibition will take place from 2 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31, followed by closing reception from 3 to 5 p.m.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Aug. 1: SUSD Special Meeting on Facilities Bond
The Saugus Union School District Governing Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting on Thursday, Aug. 1 at 6 p.m. to consider placing a facilities bond measure on the November ballot.
Aug. 1: SUSD Special Meeting on Facilities Bond
Aug. 6: SCV Water Regular Board Meeting
SCV Water Agency will be holding their next regular board meeting next Tuesday on Aug. 6.
Aug. 6: SCV Water Regular Board Meeting
Oct. 6: Samuel Dixon Family Health Center to Host Their 21st Annual Dixon Duck Dash Fundraiser
The 21st Annual Dixon Duck Dash presented by Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc. is ready to make another splash on Oct, 6 at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Oct. 6: Samuel Dixon Family Health Center to Host Their 21st Annual Dixon Duck Dash Fundraiser
Public Health Confirms Measles Case in Los Angeles County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has been notified of one case of measles in a non-Los Angeles County resident who traveled to Los Angeles International airport while infectious on July 26, 2024.
Public Health Confirms Measles Case in Los Angeles County
LASD Teams up with L.A. Rams to Supercharge Recruitment Efforts for Deputy Sheriff
In an exciting new collaboration, the Los Angeles Rams have teamed up with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department to supercharge recruitment efforts for deputy positions.
LASD Teams up with L.A. Rams to Supercharge Recruitment Efforts for Deputy Sheriff
State Supe Launches Initiative to Add Housing Units
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond today launched a statewide effort to accelerate housing development by utilizing the significant amount of developable land owned by California’s local education agencies.
State Supe Launches Initiative to Add Housing Units
Barger Statement on County’s Homeless Encampment Strategy
Supervisor Kathryn Barger issued a statement following the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors’ discussion about the County’s work to address homeless encampments
Barger Statement on County’s Homeless Encampment Strategy
California Celebrates 50 Years of WIC Program
The California Department of Public Health is proud to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC).
California Celebrates 50 Years of WIC Program
Back-to-School For SCV Students Nears
For students in the Santa Clarita Valley summer is fading fast as back-to-school dates loom. High school and junior high students in the SCV will return to school on Monday, aug. 12. Elementary schools in the four SCV school districts will spread out first day of school dates from Aug. 12-15.
Back-to-School For SCV Students Nears
Aug. 3: Saugus High Football Cornhole Fundraiser
Saugus High School Gridiron Booster Club will host a Saugus High Foortball Cornhole Tournament Fundraiser at Lucky Luke Brewery on Saturday, Aug. 3.
Aug. 3: Saugus High Football Cornhole Fundraiser
Barger Honors West Ranch Team for Animal Adoption Efforts
Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger honored the West Ranch High School cross country team for the “Run with Dogs” program at the Los Angeles Board of Supervisors meeting held Tuesday, July 30.
Barger Honors West Ranch Team for Animal Adoption Efforts
CalArts Students Shine in Paris-L.A. Olympic Poster Competition
In a celebration of artistic excellence and international collaboration, California Institute of the Arts Graphic Design students Vesper (Yuhuan) Ji (Art MFA 2025), Junyu Qian (Art MFA 2024), Oscar Thompson (Art BFA 2025) and Dariia Zamrii (Art MFA 2025) have been announced as winners of the 2024 Cultural Olympiad Poster Competition. Fellow CalArtian Jiating Shi (Art MFA 2025) also received an honorable mention.
CalArts Students Shine in Paris-L.A. Olympic Poster Competition
CDPH Identifies Valley Fever Among Attendees of Music Festival
People who attended “Lightning in a Bottle” music festival in Kern County should see a healthcare provider if they are experiencing respiratory symptoms.
CDPH Identifies Valley Fever Among Attendees of Music Festival
Correction: SUSD $190 Bond Measure to Be Discussed at Regular Board Meeting July 30
The Saugus Union School District board of Trustees will discuss placing a $190M bond measure for facilities improvements on the November ballot at the board's regular public meeting on Tuesday, July 30.
Correction: SUSD $190 Bond Measure to Be Discussed at Regular Board Meeting July 30
Sept. 21: Be the Light 5K to Benefit A Light of Hope
The 10th anniversary Be the Light 5K will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21 at West Creek Park in Valencia with the course traveling the paseos of the San Francisquito Creek Trail.
Sept. 21: Be the Light 5K to Benefit A Light of Hope
Henry Mayo Receives AHA Award for Stroke Care
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital has received the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines - Stroke Gold Plus quality achievement award for its commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment.
Henry Mayo Receives AHA Award for Stroke Care
Sept. 14: Horse 2 Heart Fundraiser Jamboree
Oak Creek Corrals 20th anniversary celebration will include a Fundraiser Jamboree for the Horse 2 Heart Non-Profit organization.
Sept. 14: Horse 2 Heart Fundraiser Jamboree
SCV Food Pantry Seeks Volunteers, Donations
The Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry is presently serving more than 7,000 food-insecure residents of the Santa Clarita Valley each month. The SCV Food Pantry is presently looking for volunteers for the fall season.
SCV Food Pantry Seeks Volunteers, Donations
SCV Water Awarded Federal Grant for Water Resilience Initiative
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency was recently awarded a $363,374 Federal grant under the Bureau of Reclamation’s FY 2023 WaterSMART Applied Science Grant Program. Funds will go towards the Agency’s Groundwater Model Refinement and Calibration Project.
SCV Water Awarded Federal Grant for Water Resilience Initiative
Today in SCV History (July 30)
1869 - The Del Valle family's then-1,340 acre Rancho Camulos is legally separated (partitioned) from the Rancho San Francisco land grant [story]
Rancho Camulos
LASD Warns Residents of New Phone Scam
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department would like to warn the public of phone call scammers Impersonating L.A. County Deputies using spoofing apps that show their number on the victim’s caller ID as the Sheriff’s office or local police agencies.
LASD Warns Residents of New Phone Scam
Cougars Standout Jake Schwartz Commits to Point Loma Nazarene
Another former Cougar is headed to the next level with standout first baseman and relief pitcher Jake Schwartz having recently announced his commitment to Point Loma Nazarene University. 
Cougars Standout Jake Schwartz Commits to Point Loma Nazarene
