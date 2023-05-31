header image

1891 - Reverend F.D. Seward opens the new First Presbyterian Church in Newhall [story]
First Presbyterian Church
CSUN Prof’s ‘Volcano That Left’ Recalls the Realities of the Immigrant Experience
Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Water drop
“Ilopango, The Volcano that Left,” a sculpture by CSUN Central American and transborder studies Beatriz Cortez, currently on display through Nov. 13 at the Storm King Art Center in New York’s Hudson Valley. Photo by Jeffrey Jenkins.


When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, California State University, Northridge Central American and transborder studies professor Beatriz Cortez, an internationally recognized sculptor, wondered about other pandemics and their impact on the world.

Her research led her to the sixth century Tierra Blanca Joven eruption by the volcano Ilopango in her native El Salvador, one of the largest volcanic events recorded in history. Ash from the volcano blanketed the earth, its name means “Young White Earth” in English, and obliterated the sun for about 18 months, causing catastrophic damage and contributing to what is believed to be one of the world’s earliest recorded pandemics.

Scientists have found samples of ash from Tierra Blanca Joven — which came from the sacred underworld of the Maya of Mesoamerica, all over the world,” Cortez said. “The particles of the Mayan underworld were migrants crossing lands, rivers and oceans. I started to think about how everything migrates. How everything is in motion — the mountains, the land, matter. I wanted people to know that we are all part of a culture, a world, that is in motion.”

Cortez created three site-specific sculptures that consider the experience of migration through the lens of simultaneity, recalling multiple spatial and temporal realities that immigrants experience at once.

Her work is currently on display through Nov. 13 at the Storm King Art Center in New York’s Hudson Valley. The 500-acre outdoor museum features large-scale and site-specific commissions under an open sky. Storm King is the world’s leading museum for modern and contemporary outdoor sculpture.

Cortez said her Storm King exhibition examines “geologic, human and cosmic conditions to imagine other forms of existence that transcend static definition.”

She said she wanted to move beyond colonized notions of time and space. Instead, she infused her work with “indigenous knowledge, spirituality, philosophy and the cycles of the planet to reorient one’s understanding of the past and present, and to imagine an alternative future,” she said.

Cortez works in steel and fashions her sculptures by hand, creating undulating surfaces and organic forms that reflect the surrounding landscape of the Hudson Valley.

A central piece in the exhibition is “Ilopango, The Volcano that Left,” a reconstruction of the ancient volcano.

Cortez grew up swimming in Lake Ilopango, a crater left by the volcano’s eruption. “I never knew I was swimming above a volcano that transformed the earth and killed so many people,” she said.

With “Ilopango, The Volcano that Left,” Cortez said, she imagined how the eruption’s resulting migratory patterns reverberate across time and reinforced nature’s disregard for boundaries or borders.

“Lava flows under the volcanic range that unites my two homes, Los Angeles and El Salvador,” she said. “The underworld is not divided by these borders.”

Another piece in the exhibition is “Stela Z, after Quiriguá, (Contrary Warrior),” which mirrors the form of a stela — a carved stone monolith — on the ancient Mayan site Quiriguá in present-day Guatemala. Welded-steel glyphs appear across its surface, charting a nonlinear chronology of the volcano’s journey throughout its creation and installation.

Her third piece is “Cosmic Mirror (The Sky Over New York)” — 11 boulders made of hammered steel nestled into the grass of the center’s Museum Hill like asteroids fallen to earth — a recreation of the constellation Orion, which sits in the night sky over El Salvador and the Hudson Valley. Like an ancient Olmec mosaic embedded in the ground whose true form can only be appreciated from the sky, “Cosmic Mirror” can only be fully comprehended from the height of a drone because of its scale.

True to its name, “Ilopango, The Volcano that Left” will leave Storm King in a performative departure in October. The sculpture will travel by boat up the Hudson River to EMPAC/the Curtis R. Priem Experimental Media and Performing Arts Center at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, New York, for the exhibition “Shifting Center.” The volcano’s journey will feature a weekend of collaborative programming along the river.

Cortez called the piece’s journey “a metaphor that allows you to see that everything is on the move.”

“Migration is not just related to humans and animals, everything on the planet is moving,” she said. “We just don’t realize or acknowledge it.”

 
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
CSUN Honors Accomplishments of More Than 11,000 Graduates

CSUN Honors Accomplishments of More Than 11,000 Graduates
Tuesday, May 30, 2023
Commencement season at California State University, Northridge kicked off May 13 with Honors Convocation and continued with seven colorful and joyful ceremonies from May 19-22.
FULL STORY...

Anthony Garrison-Engbrecht Named CalArts Student Affairs VP

Anthony Garrison-Engbrecht Named CalArts Student Affairs VP
Tuesday, May 30, 2023
California Institute of the Arts recently announced the appointment of Anthony Garrison-Engbrecht as its new Vice President for Student Affairs.
FULL STORY...

Graduate Discovers the Power of Small Steps

Graduate Discovers the Power of Small Steps
Tuesday, May 30, 2023
Nine years ago, Cinthia Zelaya immigrated to the United States from Honduras with the goal to continue her education in her newly adopted country.
FULL STORY...

CalArts Alum Peter Sohn Directs New Pixar Feature ‘Elemental’

CalArts Alum Peter Sohn Directs New Pixar Feature ‘Elemental’
Monday, May 29, 2023
Walt Disney Pictures and Pixar Animation Studios will release the new feature animation film "Elemental" on June 16. The film is directed by California Institute of the Arts alum Peter Sohn (Film/Video BFA 1999). Sohn, who previously directed The "Good Dinosaur" and "Partly Cloudy," is also credited with co-writing the story for the new film.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Animal Care and Control Earns Two National Achievement Awards
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control has been recognized with Achievement Awards from the National Association of Counties twice over, first for the Robotic Process Automation Project and for their Care Voucher program.
Animal Care and Control Earns Two National Achievement Awards
COC Paralegal Graduate Fights for Her Dreams
On the first day of the College of the Canyons spring 2023 semester, Laura Llamas was virtually attending her civil litigation class via Zoom along with her classmates.
COC Paralegal Graduate Fights for Her Dreams
Today in SCV History (May 31)
1891 - Reverend F.D. Seward opens the new First Presbyterian Church in Newhall [story]
First Presbyterian Church
Castaic Elementary Treat Triking Teacher Spreads Fun To Students
Castaic Elementary School’s Kindergarten through sixth grade reading teacher, Terri Stillson, motivates students school-wide to put forth their best effort by delivering prizes each week on her Treat Trike. Her innovative approach has ignited a wave of excitement and motivation among students and teachers alike.
Castaic Elementary Treat Triking Teacher Spreads Fun To Students
Wilk’s ‘Saugus Strong Act’ Advances to State Assembly
California State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announced Monday the Senate approved his “Saugus Strong Act,” aimed at addressing student mental health and school safety.
Wilk’s ‘Saugus Strong Act’ Advances to State Assembly
CSUN Honors Accomplishments of More Than 11,000 Graduates
Commencement season at California State University, Northridge kicked off May 13 with Honors Convocation and continued with seven colorful and joyful ceremonies from May 19-22.
CSUN Honors Accomplishments of More Than 11,000 Graduates
Anthony Garrison-Engbrecht Named CalArts Student Affairs VP
California Institute of the Arts recently announced the appointment of Anthony Garrison-Engbrecht as its new Vice President for Student Affairs.
Anthony Garrison-Engbrecht Named CalArts Student Affairs VP
COC Standout Rebekah Brooks Headed to San Diego State
College of the Canyons standout forward Rebekah Brooks will be transferring to San Diego State University to continue her soccer career at the NCAA Division I level as an Aztec. 
COC Standout Rebekah Brooks Headed to San Diego State
June 5: Sidewalk CPR Event at Henry Mayo
Santa Clarita residents can learn Hands-Only CPR at the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital main entrance and at Henry Mayo Fitness and Health during a special county-wide event on Monday, June 5. 
June 5: Sidewalk CPR Event at Henry Mayo
Graduate Discovers the Power of Small Steps
Nine years ago, Cinthia Zelaya immigrated to the United States from Honduras with the goal to continue her education in her newly adopted country.
Graduate Discovers the Power of Small Steps
City to Discuss 2023 Summer Programming Highlights
The city of Santa Clarita's Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, June 1, at 6 p.m.
City to Discuss 2023 Summer Programming Highlights
DMV Reminding Drivers Placards Expire June 30
Permanent disabled person parking placard holders who have had their placards for six or more years must provide a signature to the DMV to renew this year.
DMV Reminding Drivers Placards Expire June 30
Caltrans Announces New I-210 Ramp Closures
The California Department of Transportation announces the scheduled closures of on- and off-ramps along Interstate 210 between La Crescenta-Montrose and La Canada Flintridge to upgrade curb ramps, install Accessible Pedestrian Signal systems and pedestrian countdown timers and re-stripe crosswalks to conform to current Americans with Disabilities Act standards.
Caltrans Announces New I-210 Ramp Closures
Today in SCV History (May 30)
2013 - Powerhouse Fire breaks out in San Francisquito Canyon; will destroy 30 homes & 28 outbuildings [story]
Powerhouse Fire
June 24-25: Summer Fest at Agua Dulce Winery
The inaugural Summer Fest Weekend at Agua Dulce Winery will be held June 24-25 at Agua Dulce Winery 9640 Sierra Highway, Agua Dulce, CA 91390. This special two day event will feature a craft fair, musical guests, food trucks, summer games, mini cellar tours and more.
June 24-25: Summer Fest at Agua Dulce Winery
June 17: Fourth Annual Castaic Lake RV Park Car, Motorcycle Show
The Sons of the American Legion Squadron 507 Newhall will host the Fourth Annual Castaic Lake RV Park Car and Motorcycle Show on Saturday, June 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
June 17: Fourth Annual Castaic Lake RV Park Car, Motorcycle Show
CalArts Alum Peter Sohn Directs New Pixar Feature ‘Elemental’
Walt Disney Pictures and Pixar Animation Studios will release the new feature animation film "Elemental" on June 16. The film is directed by California Institute of the Arts alum Peter Sohn (Film/Video BFA 1999). Sohn, who previously directed The "Good Dinosaur" and "Partly Cloudy," is also credited with co-writing the story for the new film.
CalArts Alum Peter Sohn Directs New Pixar Feature ‘Elemental’
Iconic CSUN Campus Landmark Celebrates 50th Birthday
When John Banks ’72 (Art), M.A. ’94 (Three-Dimensional Art) left California State University, Northridge with a bachelor’s degree, he already had an impressive commission on his resume. In 1972, Banks had entered the university’s art competition to design a new sign for the newly named California State University, Northridge, formerly known as San Fernando Valley State College.
Iconic CSUN Campus Landmark Celebrates 50th Birthday
May 31: Open House to Share Expansion Plans for David March Park
The city of Santa Clarita invites the public to an open house event on Wednesday, May 31, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. to share the preliminary design of the planned improvements and expansion of David March Park.
May 31: Open House to Share Expansion Plans for David March Park
June 9: Celebrate Peru at Canyon Country Community Center
Celebrate is a unique cultural experience that brings the history and traditions of people and places from around the world to the Canyon Country Community Center every second Friday from April to September. The next Celebrate event will be held Friday, June 9 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
June 9: Celebrate Peru at Canyon Country Community Center
June 2: Therese Verner Artist Reception at CTG
The Canyon Theatre Guild in Old Town Newhall will host a free artist reception for Therese Verner on Friday, June 2 at 4 p.m. The two-hour reception will include light refreshments. Over 40 artworks are on display. This is an opportunity to meet the artist in person and discuss her work.
June 2: Therese Verner Artist Reception at CTG
Registration Open for 2023 COC Summer Volleyball Camp
The College of the Canyons women's volleyball program invites girls and boys ages 8-14 to participate in the 2023 COC Volleyball Camp, with registration now open for two sessions beginning in July.
Registration Open for 2023 COC Summer Volleyball Camp
TMU Track’s Pouliot is NAIA Pole Vault National Champion
Caleb Pouliot's win in the pole vault was the highlight of the final day of competition for The Master's at the 2023 National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Track & Field Outdoor National Championships at Indiana Wesleyan University in Marion, Ind.
TMU Track’s Pouliot is NAIA Pole Vault National Champion
