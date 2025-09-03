header image

September 3
1968 - Opening of SCV's second high school, Canyon High
Canyon High
CSUN Recognizes Autodesk CEO Andrew Anagnost as University’s Single Largest Alumni Donor, Renames College of Engineering & Computer Science in His Honor
| Wednesday, Sep 3, 2025
Water drop


There is a saying that permeates to every corner of the California State University, Northridge campus: “Once a Matador, always a Matador.”

Andrew J. Anagnost, president and CEO of Autodesk, Inc., one of the world’s leading Design and Make technology companies, demonstrated just how much being a Matador meant to him by donating $20 million to the university that helped transform his studies, life and career — making him the single largest alumni donor in the university’s history.

In recognition of Anagnost’s commitment to his alma mater, at the request of CSUN President Erika D. Beck, the California State University Board of Trustees approved the renaming of the university’s engineering college in his honor. The college is now known as the Andrew J. Anagnost College of Engineering and Computer Science.

“Dr. Anagnost has experienced the transformative power of a CSUN education firsthand, and his historic gift demonstrates how deeply his values align with CSUN’s,” Beck said. “Like CSUN, he’s fiercely committed to access, innovation, and nurturing the spark of inspiration that can change lives and change the world.

“Dr. Anagnost has shared with us many times how the engaged faculty and supportive academic community he found at CSUN helped propel him toward his future as an undergrad,” Beck continued. “Now, he’s ensuring that future students will have even greater opportunities to follow in his footsteps. His commitment to giving back matches our commitment to empowering the next generation of leaders and innovators.”

Anagnost, who has spoken of his journey from disengaged high school dropout to CSUN, said he spent five years of his life at “one of the country’s most important and impactful institutions,” California State University, Northridge, and another five at “one of its most vaunted and elite,” Stanford University.

“What I learned from that experience has profoundly affected how I view the world, my place in it and my duty to it,” he said. “What I learned is that while ambition and expectation are the hallmarks of our loftiest institutions, these institutions do not have a monopoly on talent or potential. I also learned that broad access to a quality education can nurture ambition and create expectations. That gratitude and grit can change your life and the lives of others.

“I would not be the person I am today, I would not have the purpose, the meaning, the opportunity for impact, and the gratitude I feel, if not for CSUN and the mission of the CSU system,” he continued. “CSUN engineering professors nurtured and encouraged me, inspired me, helped create in me the ambition to go to graduate school. This is one of the many debts I owe that I will never be able to fully repay, but that I am committed to trying to.

“My life has been changed — I’d even say saved — by a community that was there for me when I needed it the most, and without which I would be less than I am,” he said. “The debt always comes due. And the privilege and the ability to pay it back is yet another gift the institution has bequeathed upon me. I have tried hard to share the gifts I’ve been given to give back to the people and institutions that got me here. I am grateful.”

Houssam Toutanji, dean of the Anagnost College, said university officials are “profoundly grateful” to Anagnost for his dedication to CSUN’s students “and all that he has done and continues to do to open possibilities for them.”

“His incredible personal generosity, as well as the partnership we enjoy with Autodesk, has helped to facilitate opportunities for our students to become the innovators, creators and builders of tomorrow,” Toutanji said. “Andrew embodies what we hope for our students and is an example himself of what’s possible.”

Anagnost earned his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from CSUN in 1987 and his master’s degree in engineering science and doctorate in aeronautical engineering and computer science from Stanford University. A global innovator and thought leader in technology solutions, Anagnost is dedicated to ensuring access to STEM education for all and to creating opportunities for students to discover and achieve their highest aspirations.

Anagnost credited CSUN professors for preparing him for his career and even launching it by helping him get a job at Lockheed Martin. As a “thank you,” Anagnost and his colleagues at Autodesk, many of whom are also alumni of the university, have spent countless hours mentoring and supporting students in CSUN’s engineering college. Anagnost returns each year to CSUN to volunteer and judge the college’s Senior Design Showcase.

In 2019, Anagnost made his first major gift of $300,000 to CSUN to create and support the Teresa Sendra-Anagnost Memorial Scholarship Endowment, in memory of his late mother who graduated from CSUN in 1979 with a bachelor’s degree in health science. The scholarship supports high-achieving students pursuing degrees in the college of engineering and computer science with up to 100 percent of their total cost of attendance after other aid. Last year, the university conferred an honorary doctorate of humane letters on Anagnost for his commitment to and support of the university.

One of the largest universities in the country, California State University, Northridge (CSUN) is an urban, comprehensive university that delivers award-winning undergraduate and graduate programs to more than 36,000 students annually and counts nearly 435,000 alumni who fuel the region’s economy. Since its founding in 1958, CSUN has made a significant and long-term economic impact on California, generating nearly $1.9 billion in economic impact and nearly 12,000 jobs each year. CSUN is a Hispanic Serving Institution, ranking amongst the top twenty in the nation in graduating Latinx students. Approximately 70 percent of CSUN students are first-generation college students, and 60 percent come from historically underrepresented groups. Money magazine consistently ranks CSUN among the nation’s “most transformative” colleges for putting diverse students on the path to higher career earnings.

 

 
CSUN: Early Iron Age Settlements in Western Europe Were Egalitarian, Prof Says

CSUN: Early Iron Age Settlements in Western Europe Were Egalitarian, Prof Says
Wednesday, Aug 27, 2025
Archaeologist Owen Doonan, an art history professor at California State University, Northridge, spent the summer scouring the forests and farmlands of rural Romania looking for evidence of the indigenous people who lived in the hillfort settlements that once dotted western Eurasian steppe during the Iron Age.
FULL STORY...

Oct. 20: COC Foundation Hosts ‘Swing for Student Success’ Golf Tournament

Oct. 20: COC Foundation Hosts ‘Swing for Student Success’ Golf Tournament
Wednesday, Aug 27, 2025
On Monday, Oct. 20, the College of the Canyons Foundation will host the SiteOne and Hunter Industries “Swing for Student Success” Golf Tournament at the Valencia Country Club.
FULL STORY...

College of the Canyons Leads Local Community Colleges in ROI

College of the Canyons Leads Local Community Colleges in ROI
Tuesday, Aug 26, 2025
College of the Canyons ranks No. 14 statewide in a new Return on Investment analysis of 327 California community colleges and certificate-granting institutions by the College Futures Foundation and the HEA Group.
FULL STORY...

CalArtians Among 2025 Princess Grace Award Winners

CalArtians Among 2025 Princess Grace Award Winners
Friday, Aug 22, 2025
The Princess Grace Foundation has announced the recipients of its 2025 Princess Grace Awards and among this year’s winners and honorees are three students from California Institute of the Arts: Tramaine Raphael Gray (Theater MFA 26), Gabriella Mykal (Film/Video MFA 23) and Jared Hall (Film/Video MFA 25).
FULL STORY...
Sept. 6: Planet Fitness Announces Grand Opening of New Club in Valencia
Planet Fitness, one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, today announced the grand opening of its new Valencia club located at 27716 McBean Pkwy, Valencia, Calif.
Sept.11: SCV Water Holds Urban Water Management Plan Community Workshop
SCV Water is initiating an update to its Urban Water Management Plan, a foundational  planning document that guides long-term water supply reliability, conservation strategies, and climate resilience for our region.
Sept. 18: Non-Profits Invited to Take Part in Informational Meeting For Community Services and Arts Grants
The City of Santa Clarita invites non-profit organizations interested in learning more about the 2026 grant cycle of the Community Services and Arts Grants Program to attend a webinar via Zoom on Thursday, Sept. 18, at 10:30 a.m.
Today in SCV History (Sept. 3)
1968 - Opening of SCV's second high school, Canyon High [link]
Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up with Kathryn
The Eaton Fire exposed glaring issues in the insurance market. Too many residents continue to face undue claims delays, underpayments and denials that compound their hardship and loss.
Oct. 11: Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir ‘Voices United’ Workshop, Concert
The Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir is inviting singers and music lovers for Voices United, a mass choir workshop followed by a evening concert, Saturday, Oct. 11 at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church.
Heat Advisory is Extended for SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health urges Santa Clarita Valley residents to take precautions to avoid heat-related illness, such as heat exhaustion, heat stroke and heat cramps, as high temperatures are now forecast through Wednesday, Sept. 3.
Sept. 20: All Valley Showcase Comes to Valencia High School
The Saugus High School Instrumental Music and Booster Club’s “All Valley Showcase,” sponsored by JCL Productions will be held Saturday, Sept. 21, at Valencia High School Football Stadium, 27801 Dickason Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.
Celebrate William S. Hart Park at 2025 State of the City
The city of Santa Clarita has announced that this year’s State of the City event will be held on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025, at 3 p.m., at the Canyon Country Community Center.
SCV Football Finds September
As we head for football in the first week of September, most of our local teams have completed two non-league games, and trends are beginning to emerge. Some teams hope to continue their directions this week and others want complete reversals. We wish them all the best.
Sept. 4: Saugus School District Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee Meets
The Saugus Union School District Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee meeting will be held 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 4, at James Foster Elementary, 22500 Pamplico Drive, Saugus, CA 91350.
Update on Schiavo’s Legislative Package in Sacramento
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, (D-Chatsworth) has announced that several of her key bills are moving forward in the Legislature, with eight measures passing out of the Assembly Appropriations Committee and three passed by the Legislature.
Ken Striplin | Fire Safety
Our city is no stranger to wildfires and the statewide statistics for 2025 so far are staggering.
Bill Miranda | Framing Our Future, Honoring Our Past
This year’s State of the City will be a truly special celebration, one that brings our community together to honor history, reflect on progress and look toward the future.
TMUXC Opens Season at Mark Covert Classic
The 2025 campaign is underway for The Master's University cross-country teams as they competed in the Mark Covert Classic Saturday, Aug. 30 in Fullerton.
TMU Prevails in Final Match Before GSAC
In another five-set thriller, The Master's University women's volleyball team defeated No. 20 Midland University (NE) in the final match of the CSM Labor Day Classic in Omaha, Neb. Saturday, Aug. 30. The team is 7-1 on the season so far.
Today in SCV History (Sept. 2)
1932 - Actor Harry Carey's wood-framed house at Saugus ranch (now Tesoro del Valle) burns down when engine of water pump explodes [story]
Sept. 14: SCAA Call to Artist Highwire, Under the Big Top Deadline
The Santa Clarita Artists Association is holding a call for artists for Highwire: Under the Big Top Art Show. Entry Deadline is Sunday, Sept. 14.
Sept. 15: SCAA Meeting Features Carol Roullard Acrylic Paint Pouring Demo
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will feature an acrylic paint pouring demo by Carol Roullard at the Monday, Sept. 15 monthly meeting.
Sept. 3: WiSH Webinar for College-bound High School Students
The WiSH Education Foundation will offer a series of Wednesday webinars designed to help college-bound high school students and parents navigate the significant steps in college admissions.
Sept. 2: SUSD Governing Board Regular Meeting
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Sept. 2 beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 6-14: Olive Branch Theatricals Presents ‘Which Way The Wind Blows’
Olive Branch Theatricals has announced its upcoming production of "Which Way the Wind Blows," will run Saturday, Sept. 6-Sunday, Sept. 14 at the Olive Branch at Valencia Town Center.
Hart District Students Double in Completing Career, Education Paths
The William S. Hart Union High School District has announced a significant milestone in its commitment to preparing students for future success, the number of high school students who have completed a Career and Technical Education pathway over the last two academic years has more than doubled from 600 students completing a pathway in 2023 to 1,288 pathway completers in 2025.
