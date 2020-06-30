[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
87°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
June 30
1943 - Army Air Force pilot Loncie L. Tucker, on training run, dies when his P-38 fighter crashes at Wayside Honor Rancho (later Pitchess Detention Center) in Castaic [story]
Loncie Tucker
CSUN Releases Fall Semester Plans; Launches ‘CSUN as One’ Website
| Tuesday, Jun 30, 2020
CSUN as One Website

California State University, Northridge officials have released details for a primarily virtual fall semester, with a handful of graduate and undergraduate courses and labs being offered face-to-face. Named “CSUN as One,” CSUN launched a website for the campus’ fall 2020 instruction and operational plans.

The virtual-learning exceptions include those activities deemed critical to the educational outcome of an academic program; when an activity is directly tied to students’ progress to a degree; and when those classes can only be accomplished in an on-campus environment.

Approximately 4,400 students are anticipated to take part in 113 face-to-face courses and labs taught in 210 sections, in the fall. University officials do not yet have enrollment numbers for fall 2020, but 38,391 students were enrolled at CSUN in fall 2019. At that time, CSUN offered 2,809 courses taught across 7,356 sections.

“We call our plan ‘CSUN as One’ because, whether learning and working on-campus or virtually, CSUN is united in providing students with a transformative educational experience that prepares then for the challenges and opportunities of the world in which they will live and lead,” CSUN President Dianne F. Harrison said. “Every member of the campus community has a responsibility to follow prescribed safety precautions for the well-being of all. Each part of the plan is aimed at offering the safest experience possible to protect all members of the CSUN community.”

CSUN’s proposed plans for fall 2020 were developed with guidance provided by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (LACDPH) and were approved by the California State University’s Office of the Chancellor. The decision to offer nearly all of CSUN’s classes virtually in the fall was guided by recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the LACDPH and the California Department of Public Health, and made in consultation with the CSU chancellor’s office.

University officials noted that each instructional setting that will offer in-person learning has implemented safety procedures that reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission such as modified room set-up for physical distancing, with signage and floor stickers, and COVID-prevention training for faculty, staff and students.

Faculty members have the opportunity to take part in professional development on a wide range of subjects, from technology bootcamps to approaches to online and virtual pedagogy that are grounded in an inclusive and equity-focused perspective. To date, more than 1,500 faculty members have completed some form of training to support distance learning. A website, http://www.csun.edu/help4faculty, has been created that describes the range of offerings and has a guide to help faculty choose what trainings best fit their needs.

For those students who will be on campus in the fall, limited accommodations will be made available in student housing and on-campus dining facilities that follow guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and county public health departments. They include physical distancing, the use of face coverings, hygiene and sanitization protocols, and other best practices to promote the health and safety of residents and employees. Student housing occupancy is expected to be at no more than 45 percent. CSUN’s student housing usually accommodates more than 3,000 residents.

If social distancing restrictions are eased after the fall semester gets underway, university officials said they may be able to add additional opportunities for on-campus, face-to-face activities. Conversely, contingency plans are in place for the face-to-face offerings if there is a need to shift to alternate modalities because regional health conditions and guidance change.

“All of us at CSUN share a common responsibility to support the well-being of our campus community, with our primary goal being a safe and functional campus environment for working, learning and living,” Harrison said. “Student success remains our unwavering priority. Together, CSUN working as one, we will continue to equip students to realize bright futures through CSUN’s transformative education.”
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
HIGHER EDUCATION LINKS
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
> COLLEGE NEWS ARCHIVE

CSUN Releases Fall Semester Plans; Launches ‘CSUN as One’ Website

CSUN Releases Fall Semester Plans; Launches ‘CSUN as One’ Website
Tuesday, Jun 30, 2020
California State University, Northridge officials have released details for a primarily virtual fall semester, with a handful of graduate and undergraduate courses and labs being offered face-to-face. Named “CSUN as One,” CSUN launched a website for the campus’ fall 2020 instruction and operational plans.
FULL STORY...

Proposed State Budget Amended to Protect Workforce Training, Student Equity Programs

Proposed State Budget Amended to Protect Workforce Training, Student Equity Programs
Wednesday, Jun 24, 2020
Governor Gavin Newsom and California legislative leaders reached an agreement on Monday on an amended state budget for 2020-21 which prevents cuts to apportionments and categorical programs for California community colleges.
FULL STORY...

June 24: Santa Clarita Community College District Virtual Business Meeting

June 24: Santa Clarita Community College District Virtual Business Meeting
Tuesday, Jun 23, 2020
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a video/teleconferencing business meeting Wednesday, June 24, with open session from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
FULL STORY...

CSUN Educators Offer Tips on Minimizing ‘COVID Slide’ During Summer

CSUN Educators Offer Tips on Minimizing ‘COVID Slide’ During Summer
Tuesday, Jun 23, 2020
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, schools across the nation transitioned to meeting online. Given the abruptness of the transition and lack of preparation parents had in becoming in-home teachers’ aides, many parents and educators are worried about a “COVID slide” or “COVID slowdown,” where students fail to retain any new information learned before and during the pandemic — as well as over the summer, when students are not in school.
FULL STORY...

SCOTUS Upholds DACA Program, Rules Against Trump Administration

SCOTUS Upholds DACA Program, Rules Against Trump Administration
Thursday, Jun 18, 2020
WASHINGTON (CN) — The Supreme Court blocked President Donald Trump on Thursday from rolling back the program that protects qualifying immigrants from deportation.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
County Sees 3rd Straight Day of New Cases Over 2,100; 3,185 Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 2,779 new cases of COVID-19 and 45 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 3,185 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began.
County Sees 3rd Straight Day of New Cases Over 2,100; 3,185 Cases in SCV
Fire Near Calgrove Boulevard, I-5 Held to 7 Acres
Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters extinguished a brush fire in Newhall near Interstate 5 on Tuesday afternoon.
Fire Near Calgrove Boulevard, I-5 Held to 7 Acres
Newsom Signs $202 Billion State Budget
(CN) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has inked his signature on a $202 billion budget deal that plucks billions from the state’s rainy-day fund, cuts state workers’ pay and freezes business tax breaks to close a record $54 billion budget gap.
Newsom Signs $202 Billion State Budget
CSUN Releases Fall Semester Plans; Launches ‘CSUN as One’ Website
California State University, Northridge officials have released details for a primarily virtual fall semester, with a handful of graduate and undergraduate courses and labs being offered face-to-face. Named “CSUN as One,” CSUN launched a website for the campus’ fall 2020 instruction and operational plans.
CSUN Releases Fall Semester Plans; Launches ‘CSUN as One’ Website
Newhall Crash Leaves 3 Injured
A woman suspected of driving under the influence and two passengers were taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed and fell on its side in Newhall early Tuesday morning.
Newhall Crash Leaves 3 Injured
L.A. County, City Partner to Deploy $3M in Small Business, Nonprofit Grants
The County of Los Angeles, the city of Los Angeles, and philanthropy have partnered to deploy $3 million dollars in grants for small businesses, nonprofits and microentrepreneurs in a newly launched L.A. Regional COVID-19 Recovery Fund.
L.A. County, City Partner to Deploy $3M in Small Business, Nonprofit Grants
Caltrans Enters Lease Agreement with XpressWest for High Speed Rail Between SoCal, Vegas
The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) on authority from the California State Transportation Agency has entered into a lease agreement allowing XpressWest, a Brightline company, to use existing State right-of-way along Interstate 15 for high-speed passenger rail service between the town of Apple Valley (near Victorville) and Las Vegas.
Caltrans Enters Lease Agreement with XpressWest for High Speed Rail Between SoCal, Vegas
CHP to Begin Maximum Enforcement Period Friday
SACRAMENTO - Wherever people choose to observe Independence Day, they can expect the California Highway Patrol (CHP) to be out in force for a Maximum Enforcement Period (MEP) from 6:00 p.m. on Friday, July 3, to midnight, Sunday, July 5.
CHP to Begin Maximum Enforcement Period Friday
Today in SCV History (June 30)
1943 - Army Air Force pilot Loncie L. Tucker, on training run, dies when his P-38 fighter crashes at Wayside Honor Rancho (later Pitchess Detention Center) in Castaic [story]
Loncie Tucker
L.A. County to Close Beaches, Nix Fireworks Displays on 4th of July Weekend
Los Angeles County beaches and beach facilities will be totally closed to the public and fireworks displays will be prohibited countywide during the 4th of July weekend, L.A. County Public Health officials announced Monday evening.
L.A. County to Close Beaches, Nix Fireworks Displays on 4th of July Weekend
Spectrum Brokers Sale of Commercial Lot on Soledad for $1.5M
Spectrum Commercial Real Estate, Inc. brokers Yair Haimoff, SIOR, and Randy Cude represented the seller in the sale of a half-acre owner-user development site on Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country.
Spectrum Brokers Sale of Commercial Lot on Soledad for $1.5M
WiSH Unveils Winners of First SCV Virtual Talent Show
WiSH’s first SCV Virtual Talent Show was an overwhelming success, with 57 submissions incorporated in mid-June's inaugural airing and many requests to make it an annual event, which WiSH confirms it has plans to do.
WiSH Unveils Winners of First SCV Virtual Talent Show
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Community Spread Spikes; 3,136 Total SCV Cases
Continuing to see alarming trends of community spread, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 2,903 new cases of COVID-19 -- the largest one-day case count since the pandemic began -- and 22 new deaths due to the virus countywide.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Community Spread Spikes; 3,136 Total SCV Cases
California COVID Cases Surge; Newsom Urges ‘Dimmer Switch’ on Reopening
California Governor Gavin Newsom said Monday there was a COVID cases surge of 45% in the state in the past week compared to the week prior.
California COVID Cases Surge; Newsom Urges ‘Dimmer Switch’ on Reopening
L.A. County Parks Offers Free, Subsidized Summer Camps
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation is safely offering summer camps and 1,700 summer camp spaces at 50 parks throughout the county, for ages six years and older.
L.A. County Parks Offers Free, Subsidized Summer Camps
Now Filming in SCV: ‘Tennessee’ Music Video, ‘Eden’ TV Show
With film and television production gearing back up in the wake of the spring shutdown, the city of Santa Clarita's Film Office has reported two productions now filming in the Santa Clarita Valley
Now Filming in SCV: ‘Tennessee’ Music Video, ‘Eden’ TV Show
State Schools Chief to Research Impacts of School Police, Launch Ethnic Studies Webinars
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond has outlined two upcoming efforts the California Department of Education will lead in the coming weeks as schools tackle questions surrounding school police, educational equity and racial justice.
State Schools Chief to Research Impacts of School Police, Launch Ethnic Studies Webinars
California Lawmakers Send $202 Billion COVID-Era Budget to Newsom’s Desk
Democratic lawmakers on Friday sent California Governor Gavin Newsom a COVID-era budget that replaces education and social services funding depleted by the pandemic by pulling billions from the state’s once-healthy reserves, slashing state workers’ pay and halting business tax breaks.
California Lawmakers Send $202 Billion COVID-Era Budget to Newsom’s Desk
SCV COBRA Detectives Make Multiple Felony Arrests
Detectives from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station's COBRA unit arrested more than half a dozen people on a variety of felony and misdemeanor charges in the SCV Saturday night.
SCV COBRA Detectives Make Multiple Felony Arrests
Today in SCV History (June 29)
1978 - Original Colossus coaster opens at Magic Mountain [watch it being built]
Colossus under construction
June 30: Hart District Special Virtual Meeting
The Governing Board of the William S. Hart Union High School District will hold a special virtual meeting Tuesday, June 30, at 8:00 a.m.
June 30: Hart District Special Virtual Meeting
Sunday COVID-19 Roundup: County to Close Bars; Spike in New Cases, Hospitalizations Countywide
As Los Angeles County announced it will heed Gov. Gavin Newsom’s directive to close bars in the county starting Sunday, public health officials confirmed 2,542 new cases of COVID-19 and 20 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 3,082 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began.
Sunday COVID-19 Roundup: County to Close Bars; Spike in New Cases, Hospitalizations Countywide
COC Defensive Lineman Aurion Peoples Commits to Arkansas State
College of the Canyons defensive lineman Aurion Peoples has committed to Arkansas State University, becoming the program's second player to do so this spring and continuing the recent trend of former Cougars turned Red Wolves.
COC Defensive Lineman Aurion Peoples Commits to Arkansas State
Newsom Orders 7 Counties, Including L.A. to Close Bars Due to COVID-19 Surge
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Sunday that bars and nightlife establishments must immediately close in Los Angeles County and six other counties, citing a COVID-19 surge in several parts of California.
Newsom Orders 7 Counties, Including L.A. to Close Bars Due to COVID-19 Surge
%d bloggers like this: