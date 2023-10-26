header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
October 27
1892 - Birth of Robert E. Callahan, owner of Mission Village in L.A. and Old West Trading Post on Sierra Highway [story]
Callahans Old West
CSUN Releases Spring Tennis Schedule
| Thursday, Oct 26, 2023
CSUN Tennis Spring

California State University, Northridge women’s tennis head coach Gary Victor has released the 2024 spring schedule set to kick off Friday, Jan. 19. During the season, the Matadors will face a total of four NCAA Tournament teams along with the always competitive Big West slate.

“We again have a very competitive out of conference schedule and an ever improving high level Big West schedule,” said Victor who enters his 27th season. “We will have an excellent preparation phase prior to getting into the heart of Big West play.”

The Matadors open up the spring slate with tournament play at the Long Beach Tennis Winter Invite from Jan. 19-21. CSUN will then begin dual-play with a three-match homestand. The home opener is set for Thursday, Jan. 25 with CSUN taking on Westmont and Fresno Pacific. The team closes the homestand with the Big West opener against UC Riverside on Tuesday, Feb. 6.

CSUN will head up north to square off with Santa Clara (Feb. 17) and the University of San Francisco (Feb. 18). The following week, the Matadors return home to face San Jose State on Feb. 25.

CSUN opens March with a road test at USC (March 2), an NCAA Tournament team from a year ago. The Matadors then open a season-high five match homestand with defending Big Sky Conference champion Weber State on March 3. Also during the homestand, CSUN will take on Louisiana Tech (March 4) and defending Horizon League champion Youngstown State (March 7). The Matadors host Cal Poly in a Big West matchup on March 9 before concluding the home stretch with Washington State on March 22.

A four-match road trip will await the Matadors at the end of March. CSUN visits UC Irvine (March 24) and Cal State Fullerton (March 31) then travels to Pacific (April 6) and UC Davis (April 7) to kick off the final month of the season.

The Matadors will face Long Beach State (April 12) and UC San Diego (April 14) in home contests as well while CSUN heads to UC Santa Barbara for the final road dual on April 20. The regular season will conclude on April 21 when the Matadors host reigning Big West champion Hawai’i.

The 2024 Big West Championship will be held at Barnes Tennis Center in San Diego, Calif. from April 24-27.

CSUN is coming off an outstanding 2023 campaign that culminated in the program’s first postseason berth since 2001. The Matadors finished with an overall 17-7 record, the team’s most wins in 12 seasons, and went 6-3 in Big West play. Among the team’s many season highlights, CSUN defeated three future NCAA Tournament teams and handed UC Santa Barbara, the 2022 Big West champion, two losses. The Matadors would compete in the inaugural Universal Tennis NIT following the regular season.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
WATCH NOW
LOCAL SPORTS HEADLINES
> LOCAL SPORTS ARCHIVE

CSUN Releases Spring Tennis Schedule

CSUN Releases Spring Tennis Schedule
Thursday, Oct 26, 2023
California State University, Northridge women's tennis head coach Gary Victor has released the 2024 spring schedule set to kick off Friday, Jan. 19.
FULL STORY...

Lady Cougars Win Fifth Straight WSC Tourney

Lady Cougars Win Fifth Straight WSC Tourney
Thursday, Oct 26, 2023
College of the Canyons won its fifth Western State Conference tourney of the season at Santa Maria Country Club on Monday, taking the top spot in the final conference event ahead of next week's WSC Championships. 
FULL STORY...

TMU Wins First Home Men’s Swim Meet

TMU Wins First Home Men’s Swim Meet
Tuesday, Oct 24, 2023
It was a split decision for The Master's University swim teams Saturday in its first ever home meet, with the men's team defeating Concordia University Irvine and the women's team falling to the NCAA Division II Eagles.
FULL STORY...

Cougars Finish Strong at WSC Championships

Cougars Finish Strong at WSC Championships
Monday, Oct 23, 2023
WOODLAND HILLS — College of the Canyons will continue its 2023 run into the postseason, after seeing both its men's and women's teams finish in the top five at Friday's Western State Conference Championship meet held at the campus of L.A. Pierce College.
FULL STORY...

Mustangs Pull Off Key Win on Senior Day

Mustangs Pull Off Key Win on Senior Day
Monday, Oct 23, 2023
It was a Senior Day wish come true as The Master's University honored eight men playing their final regular season match at home with a 3-2 win over the visiting OUAZ Spirit Saturday on Reese Field.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (Oct. 27)
1892 - Birth of Robert E. Callahan, owner of Mission Village in L.A. and Old West Trading Post on Sierra Highway [story]
Callahans Old West
Chiquita Canyon Grant Relief Deadline Extended
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger announced Thursday the Chiquita Canyon Landfill Utility Relief Grant Program’s application deadline will be extended by 90 days, giving local residents until Jan. 31, 2024 to submit a completed application and supporting documentation.  
Chiquita Canyon Grant Relief Deadline Extended
CSUN Releases Spring Tennis Schedule
California State University, Northridge women's tennis head coach Gary Victor has released the 2024 spring schedule set to kick off Friday, Jan. 19.
CSUN Releases Spring Tennis Schedule
Lady Cougars Win Fifth Straight WSC Tourney
College of the Canyons won its fifth Western State Conference tourney of the season at Santa Maria Country Club on Monday, taking the top spot in the final conference event ahead of next week's WSC Championships. 
Lady Cougars Win Fifth Straight WSC Tourney
Child & Family Center Named Nonprofit of the Year
Child & Family Center received the 2023 Organization of the Year from the National Association of Social Workers California Chapter at the organization’s annual conference held in Burbank on Oct. 20.
Child & Family Center Named Nonprofit of the Year
DACC Director Marcia Mayeda Earns Leadership Award
Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control director Marcia Mayeda received the Los Angeles County Quality and Productivity Commission’s Chair Leadership Award at its annual Quality and Productivity Awards ceremony on Oct. 18.
DACC Director Marcia Mayeda Earns Leadership Award
Nov. 17: SCAA Plein Air Painting in Fillmore
The Santa Clarita Artists Association is hosting Plein Air Painting at Otto & Sons Nursery in Fillmore, Friday, Nov. 17, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Nov. 17: SCAA Plein Air Painting in Fillmore
Padilla to Speak at CSUN’s Public Health 50th Anniversary Gala
U.S. Senator Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) and his wife Angela Padilla are among those who will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Public Health Program at California State University, Northridge, one of the longest accredited public health programs in the state, on Saturday Nov. 4.
Padilla to Speak at CSUN’s Public Health 50th Anniversary Gala
SCV Water Awarded $5.3M Grant for Sustainable Groundwater Plan
To offset costs associated with implementing tasks identified in the Santa Clarita Valley Groundwater Sustainability Agency’s Groundwater Sustainability Plan, SCV Water has been awarded $5.3 million through Round 2 of the Sustainable Groundwater Management Grant program administered by the California Department of Water Resources.
SCV Water Awarded $5.3M Grant for Sustainable Groundwater Plan
Dr. Haley Smith Joins TMU Science Faculty
Dr. Haley Smith recently became the newest faculty member in the Department of Biological and Physiological Sciences at The Master’s University.
Dr. Haley Smith Joins TMU Science Faculty
Longtime Valencia Acura Canine Greeter Dies
It is with heavy hearts that Don Fleming, owner of Valencia Acura, announces the peaceful passing of Test Drive 'Tessi' Fleming, the cherished 14-year-old Imperial Shih Tzu.
Longtime Valencia Acura Canine Greeter Dies
CHP, Traffic Safety Partner to Reduce Impaired Drivers
In a significant step towards enhancing road safety in California, the California Highway Patrol is partnering with the California Office of Traffic Safety on a new yearlong campaign aimed at reducing impaired driving incidents in California.
CHP, Traffic Safety Partner to Reduce Impaired Drivers
CDPH Encourages Preparation for Cold, Flu Season
With Halloween, holiday gatherings and winter fast approaching, state public health leaders Thursday reminded Californians that a few simple steps can help keep the whole family healthy this winter.
CDPH Encourages Preparation for Cold, Flu Season
Today in SCV History (Oct. 26)
1970 - Permanent COC Valencia campus dedicated [story]
COC dedication ceremony program
Upcoming Santa Clarita Art Exhibits to Visit
Santa Clarita is hosting several art exhibits across the valley lasting into next year for the public to visit. 
Upcoming Santa Clarita Art Exhibits to Visit
Northbound I-5 Reduced to Two Lanes at Night Near Castaic Starting Thursday
The California Department of Transportation advises motorists that Northbound Interstate 5 will be reduced to two lanes at night this week. 
Northbound I-5 Reduced to Two Lanes at Night Near Castaic Starting Thursday
Nov. 20: Plein Air Oil Demo with SCAA
Join Santa Clarita Artists Association for a demo by Chuck Kovacic, a plein air painter skilled in oil.
Nov. 20: Plein Air Oil Demo with SCAA
Santa Clarita Listed as One of L.A. Business Journal’s Best Cities to Live, Work+Play
The Santa Clarita valley was featured this month in the Los Angeles Business Journals 2023 "State of LA: The Best Cities to Live, Work + Play". 
Santa Clarita Listed as One of L.A. Business Journal’s Best Cities to Live, Work+Play
Valenica High Marching Band Wins Big at WBA Competition at Sofi Stadium
The Valencia High School Pride of the Vikings Marching Band and Guard embarked on a musical odyssey at the Western Band Association competition, held at SoFi Stadium, a pinnacle of sports and entertainment in Inglewood, California.
Valenica High Marching Band Wins Big at WBA Competition at Sofi Stadium
Animal Control Receives Quality, Productivity Commission’s Top Ten Award for Pets Are Family Program
The County Quality and Productivity Commission announced recipients of its 2023 awards during its Annual Productivity and Quality Awards ceremony on Oct. 18.
Animal Control Receives Quality, Productivity Commission’s Top Ten Award for Pets Are Family Program
Nov.19: GO Jazz Big Band to Celebrate a Century of Disney Magic
Santa Clarita-based GO Jazz Big Band, a local ensemble of top jazz musicians, invites you to step into a world where the magic of Disney meets the timeless allure of jazz.
Nov.19: GO Jazz Big Band to Celebrate a Century of Disney Magic
CSUN Celebrates African Studies with Series of Events
California State University, Northridge will celebrate Africana studies with a series of events that explore what makes the discipline so important during a time of political uncertainty and challenges to advances made toward social and racial equality.
CSUN Celebrates African Studies with Series of Events
Today in SCV History (Oct. 25)
1898 - Newhall pioneer Henry Clay Wiley (Wiley Canyon) dies in Los Angeles [story]
HC Wiley obituary
Oct. 27-31: Bar Harbor Scares Home Haunt
Featured in The Signal, SoCal Haunt List and Fright Maps this Santa Clarita home haunt is kids/family friendly. Graveyard, spiders, webs, cauldrons, scarecrow, ghoul, skeleton. Lightning, sfx, fog and mist. Pop-up animatronics. Walk through from pathway ending on the patio of the house.
Oct. 27-31: Bar Harbor Scares Home Haunt
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: