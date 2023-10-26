CSUN Releases Spring Tennis Schedule

California State University, Northridge women’s tennis head coach Gary Victor has released the 2024 spring schedule set to kick off Friday, Jan. 19. During the season, the Matadors will face a total of four NCAA Tournament teams along with the always competitive Big West slate.

“We again have a very competitive out of conference schedule and an ever improving high level Big West schedule,” said Victor who enters his 27th season. “We will have an excellent preparation phase prior to getting into the heart of Big West play.”

The Matadors open up the spring slate with tournament play at the Long Beach Tennis Winter Invite from Jan. 19-21. CSUN will then begin dual-play with a three-match homestand. The home opener is set for Thursday, Jan. 25 with CSUN taking on Westmont and Fresno Pacific. The team closes the homestand with the Big West opener against UC Riverside on Tuesday, Feb. 6.

CSUN will head up north to square off with Santa Clara (Feb. 17) and the University of San Francisco (Feb. 18). The following week, the Matadors return home to face San Jose State on Feb. 25.

CSUN opens March with a road test at USC (March 2), an NCAA Tournament team from a year ago. The Matadors then open a season-high five match homestand with defending Big Sky Conference champion Weber State on March 3. Also during the homestand, CSUN will take on Louisiana Tech (March 4) and defending Horizon League champion Youngstown State (March 7). The Matadors host Cal Poly in a Big West matchup on March 9 before concluding the home stretch with Washington State on March 22.

A four-match road trip will await the Matadors at the end of March. CSUN visits UC Irvine (March 24) and Cal State Fullerton (March 31) then travels to Pacific (April 6) and UC Davis (April 7) to kick off the final month of the season.

The Matadors will face Long Beach State (April 12) and UC San Diego (April 14) in home contests as well while CSUN heads to UC Santa Barbara for the final road dual on April 20. The regular season will conclude on April 21 when the Matadors host reigning Big West champion Hawai’i.

The 2024 Big West Championship will be held at Barnes Tennis Center in San Diego, Calif. from April 24-27.

CSUN is coming off an outstanding 2023 campaign that culminated in the program’s first postseason berth since 2001. The Matadors finished with an overall 17-7 record, the team’s most wins in 12 seasons, and went 6-3 in Big West play. Among the team’s many season highlights, CSUN defeated three future NCAA Tournament teams and handed UC Santa Barbara, the 2022 Big West champion, two losses. The Matadors would compete in the inaugural Universal Tennis NIT following the regular season.

