CSUN Renames Academic Building to Honor $10 Million Gift
| Monday, Dec 15, 2025
Shephard and Ronni Goodman
Shephard and Ronni Goodman

Ronni and Shepard Goodman met as students at California State University, Northridge in the 1960s and in the years since, they committed to supporting CSUN and empowering first-generation students to reach their highest aspirations.

Now, that commitment will live on for generations through a $10 million gift to CSUN’s College of Social and Behavioral Sciences, the largest gift in the college’s history.

To honor the memory of Ronni Goodman, who passed away in June, and to celebrate the impact of the couple’s philanthropy, CSUN requested approval from the California State University Board of Trustees to rename Maple Hall to be called Ronni and Shepard Goodman Hall. The CSU Board of Trustees unanimously approved this request on Nov. 19. Maple Hall will officially become Ronni and Sheppard Goodman Hall later in the spring semester.

“Ronni and Shepard’s legacy embodies the transformative power of higher education,” said CSUN President Erika D. Beck. “Their extraordinary generosity reflects their deep belief that success carries with it a responsibility to empower others to reach their own highest aspirations. This gift will open doors for generations of students, creating pathways to opportunity that strengthen entire families and communities.”

The College of Social and Behavioral Sciences offers a wide variety of majors such as history, political science, psychology, and urban studies and planning. Its students, faculty and alumni study and address societal issues including social justice, governmental challenges and sustainability. The Goodmans’ gift creates life-changing opportunities for students in each of the college’s departments, programs and institutes by prioritizing scholarships, facilitating research and immersive learning experiences and showcasing student creative activity.

“With their gift, Shepard and Ronni Goodman signal the importance of human beings and human interaction,” said Yan Searcy, dean of CSUN’s College of Social and Behavioral Sciences. “Their gift centers people — and helps improve the human condition through the impact of people. The Goodmans’ visionary giving opens more doors to experiential learning for students who will be better prepared problem solvers. They will be addressing the problems that affect the ways we all live with one another.”

Maple Hall CSUN

General view of Maple Hall on California State University, Northridge in Los Angeles, California, Tuesday, April 9, 2024. (Photo by Ringo Chiu / CSUN)

Formerly known as Maple Hall, Ronni and Shepard Goodman Hall opened on the west side of campus in 2024, becoming CSUN’s first new academic building since 2009. Hundreds of Social and Behavioral Sciences classes meet in its lecture rooms and flexible classrooms, equipped with the latest learning technology and energy-efficient design.

The building’s new name honors a loving partnership that began more than six decades ago on the campus of what was then San Fernando Valley State College.

Shepard Goodman earned his degree in business administration in 1964. Ronni Goodman graduated with a degree in history in 1966. The couple married in 1964 and raised two sons, David and Adam.

Shepard was the longtime president and CEO of Mechanical Refrigeration Enterprises, which designed and manufactured instruments for the refrigeration industry. In 1980, he founded MRE International Corporation, an export company specializing in refrigeration and air conditioning components for global markets. Ronni’s active role in building the company included cultivating and stewarding key relationships.

Beyond their professional success, the Goodmans passionately championed CSUN. They became two of the university’s most dedicated philanthropic partners, supporting a wide array of programs and initiatives across campus.

“My beloved Ronni’s legacy is one of love, service, generosity and promise,” said Goodman. “We have long believed in education’s power to transform lives, particularly for first-generation students like we were. In tribute to her life and legacy, I am honored to continue championing the causes most important to her and to us, ensuring that CSUN’s students will be able to achieve their academic dreams for generations to come.”
