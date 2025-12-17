header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
December 17
1839 - Judge John F. Powell born in Galway, Ireland [story]
John F. Powell
CSUN Researchers Call for Public’s Help in Documenting Joshua Trees’ Surprise Out-of-Season Bloom
| Wednesday, Dec 17, 2025
Water drop
A photo of a Joshua tree’s flowers loaded onto iNaturalist by a volunteer. CSUN environmental biologists are asking members of the public to capture photos of the out-of-season bloom and upload them onto the smartphone app to help them study what is going on with plant.


Southern California’s iconic Joshua trees are in bloom, and California State University, Northridge’s environmental biologists are asking the public’s help in figuring out why and what it means for the trees’ future.

Associate professor of biology Jeremy Yoder and graduate student Kirsten Zornado are asking members of the public to capture photos of the out-of-season bloom and upload them onto the smartphone app iNaturalist.

“From what we can tell so far, this ‘bonus bloom’ has been going on since about mid-November,” Zornado said. “The assumption is that it’s associated with the rain that came through in November.  But we don’t know that for sure. That’s one of the reasons we’re asking people to help us collect the data.”

The normal flowering season for Joshua trees starts in late February into April. They usually flower for a couple weeks and then start to develop fruit, if the plant is pollinated by yucca moths, the only insects that can successfully pollinate Joshua trees.

“But yucca months aren’t around this time of the year, because there usually aren’t Joshua tree flowers available for them,” Yoder said. The moths typically spend the time between flowering seasons in a kind of hibernation state, burrowed into the desert soil, and they emerge when the trees flower. “We have relatively little information about how the moths know when to come up and pollinate the plants. One of the things we’re pretty sure they use to know that a year has passed is that they experience winter cold. But if the trees are flowering months earlier than normal because of a big late season rainfall event, there may not have been the cue they need to know that the flowering season has begun.”

The fruit generated by the pollinating yucca moths are essential for Joshua tree survival. The seeds from the fruit grow into the next generation of Joshua trees. No seeds, no new trees.

“If the weird weather makes the Joshua trees flower, but it doesn’t cue the moths to come to pollinate those flowers, then the flowers will be wasted,” said Yoder, who teaches in CSUN’s College of Science and Mathematics.

Zornado said the researchers want the public to help them answer the questions surrounding what prompted the “bonus bloom” and what happens when the flowers start to disappear.

“We want to get a really good snapshot of where the flowering is occurring right now for a couple of reasons,” she said. “First of all, we have thorough weather data for pretty much everywhere in this day and age. So, we can look at the current flowering event, look at the data six months later when it’s over, look at the weather that occurred around this time and see if we can draw any patterns from where the flowering occurred and where the intense rainfall occurred to see if our hypothesis, that the really intense rain caused the flowering, is correct.”

The data collected will also help them test their hypothesis that the moths won’t be coming out in January to pollinate the Joshua trees because it’s too cold.

“We want to see not only where the flowers are occurring, what the weather was like and also if those flowers are resulting in any fruit,” Zornado said.

Those willing to help the researchers collect information on Joshua trees, they can visit the website for Yoder’s Lab where they can learn more about the research project, find instructions for downloading the iNaturalist app and how to participate in the project.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
HIGHER EDUCATION LINKS
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
> COLLEGE NEWS ARCHIVE

Research by CSUN Prof Finds Neandertal Selective Cannibalism 45,000 Years Ago

Research by CSUN Prof Finds Neandertal Selective Cannibalism 45,000 Years Ago
Wednesday, Dec 17, 2025
The study of bones from the largest collection of Neandertal remains in Northern Europe has revealed evidence of selective cannibalism targeting Neandertal females and children between 41,000 and 45,000 years ago.
FULL STORY...

CSUN Researchers Call for Public’s Help in Documenting Joshua Trees’ Surprise Out-of-Season Bloom

CSUN Researchers Call for Public’s Help in Documenting Joshua Trees’ Surprise Out-of-Season Bloom
Wednesday, Dec 17, 2025
Southern California’s iconic Joshua trees are in bloom, and California State University, Northridge’s environmental biologists are asking the public’s help in figuring out why and what it means for the trees’ future.
FULL STORY...

CSUN University Library Announces Completion of Jewish Community Archives Processing (1921–2000)

CSUN University Library Announces Completion of Jewish Community Archives Processing (1921–2000)
Wednesday, Dec 17, 2025
The University Library at California State University, Northridge has completed the processing and cataloging of the Los Angeles Jewish Federation Community Relations Committee (CRC) Archives, spanning from 1921 to 2000, providing researchers and the public access to one of the most comprehensive archives documenting the Jewish community’s role in combating antisemitism, fascism and discrimination in Southern California and beyond.
FULL STORY...

Dec. 17: COC Board Holds Annual Organizational Meeting

Dec. 17: COC Board Holds Annual Organizational Meeting
Tuesday, Dec 16, 2025
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will host its annual organizational and business meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 17.
FULL STORY...

Nationwide Search Underway for New President

Nationwide Search Underway for New President
Monday, Dec 15, 2025
The Santa Clarita Community College District has officially begun a nationwide search for its next Superintendent-President.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Newhall School Board Elects Rachelle Haddoak 2026 Board President
The Newhall School District Board of Trustees met on Tuesday, Dec. 16 for its annual organiational meeting.
Newhall School Board Elects Rachelle Haddoak 2026 Board President
LASD Custody Division Honors Inmates on the Path of Recovery and Success
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department  Forensic In-Patient Step Down program’s success has led to an annual graduation that not only celebrates the participants for the progress they have made in the program but also acknowledges the department’s commitment to excellence in custody operations. 
LASD Custody Division Honors Inmates on the Path of Recovery and Success
Research by CSUN Prof Finds Neandertal Selective Cannibalism 45,000 Years Ago
The study of bones from the largest collection of Neandertal remains in Northern Europe has revealed evidence of selective cannibalism targeting Neandertal females and children between 41,000 and 45,000 years ago.
Research by CSUN Prof Finds Neandertal Selective Cannibalism 45,000 Years Ago
State Education Dept. to Address Rising Antisemitism, Hate
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond today announced that registration is open for the second annual School Leadership to End Hate Winter Institute, co-hosted by the California Department of Education and the California Teachers Collaborative for Holocaust and Genocide Education.
State Education Dept. to Address Rising Antisemitism, Hate
LASD Crime Lab Awarded Grant to Bolster Testing for DUI Cases
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department was awarded a $134,000 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety
LASD Crime Lab Awarded Grant to Bolster Testing for DUI Cases
CSUN Researchers Call for Public’s Help in Documenting Joshua Trees’ Surprise Out-of-Season Bloom
Southern California’s iconic Joshua trees are in bloom, and California State University, Northridge’s environmental biologists are asking the public’s help in figuring out why and what it means for the trees’ future.
CSUN Researchers Call for Public’s Help in Documenting Joshua Trees’ Surprise Out-of-Season Bloom
March 1: JCI Santa Clartia Holds Mardi Gras Madness 1K/5K/10K Runs
The Mardi Gras Madness 1K/5K/10K, set for March 1, 2026, in Santa Clarita, is more than a race, it’s a celebration of health, community, and giving back.
March 1: JCI Santa Clartia Holds Mardi Gras Madness 1K/5K/10K Runs
DMV Finds Tesla Violated California State Law With ‘Autopilot’ Terms
The California Department of Motor Vehicles today issued its decision in the Tesla administrative case, adopting the administrative law judge’s proposed decision
DMV Finds Tesla Violated California State Law With ‘Autopilot’ Terms
Santa Clarita Transit Launches Fare Capping Beginning January 2026
Starting January 1, 2026, Santa Clarita Transit is launching Fare Capping, meaning once riders hit the daily or weekly cap, the rest of their local rides are free.
Santa Clarita Transit Launches Fare Capping Beginning January 2026
CSUN University Library Announces Completion of Jewish Community Archives Processing (1921–2000)
The University Library at California State University, Northridge has completed the processing and cataloging of the Los Angeles Jewish Federation Community Relations Committee (CRC) Archives, spanning from 1921 to 2000, providing researchers and the public access to one of the most comprehensive archives documenting the Jewish community’s role in combating antisemitism, fascism and discrimination in Southern California and beyond.
CSUN University Library Announces Completion of Jewish Community Archives Processing (1921–2000)
Today in SCV History (Dec. 17)
1839 - Judge John F. Powell born in Galway, Ireland [story]
John F. Powell
Chamber Opens Nominations for SCV Business Choice Awards
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce Awards + Installation 2026 will be hosted this year at California Institute of the Arts on Friday, Feb. 13.
Chamber Opens Nominations for SCV Business Choice Awards
Dec. 17: COC Board Holds Annual Organizational Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will host its annual organizational and business meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 17.
Dec. 17: COC Board Holds Annual Organizational Meeting
Looney Tunes Land to Debut at Six Flags Magic Mountain by Summer 2026
Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia has announced major changes to its kids area, which will be reimagined as Looney Tunes Land
Looney Tunes Land to Debut at Six Flags Magic Mountain by Summer 2026
SCAA Gallery 2026 Calendar of Art Exhibits Released
The Santa Clarita Artists Association has announced the 2026 exhibition schedule for the SCAA Gallery in Old Town Newhall.
SCAA Gallery 2026 Calendar of Art Exhibits Released
Jan. 20-22: Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count Still Needs Volunteers
The Greater Lost Angeles Homeless Count (Jan. 20-22) is still in need of volunteers.
Jan. 20-22: Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count Still Needs Volunteers
Dec. 22: SBDC Webinar on Ecommerce
The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons will offer a free webinar, "Ecommerce 2026 Trends: The New Rules of Winning Online," on Monday, Dec. 22 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Dec. 22: SBDC Webinar on Ecommerce
TMU Swim Sweeps Bethel in Dual Meet
The Master's University swimming teams turned in a strong all-around performance Saturday, Dec. 13, sweeping both the men's and women's dual meets against Bethel University of Indiana.
TMU Swim Sweeps Bethel in Dual Meet
Cougars Win 80-73 at Solano College, Streak Moves to Three
Canyons men's basketball (6-4) remains unbeaten on its current road trip with wins over College of the Desert and L.A. City College preceding a victory over Solano (3-8) on Dec. 13.
Cougars Win 80-73 at Solano College, Streak Moves to Three
Today in SCV History (Dec. 16)
1902 - Hi Jolly (Hadji Ali), Gen. E.F. Beale's Syrian camel driver, dies at Quartzsite, Ariz. [story]
Hi Jolly's Tomb
Dec. 16: Organizational Meeting of Castaic Board of Trustees
The Regular/Organizational Meeting of the Castaic Union School District Board of Trustees will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 16 at 6 p.m.
Dec. 16: Organizational Meeting of Castaic Board of Trustees
Dec. 16: Saugus Union School District Board Organizational Meeting
The Saugus Union School District Governing Board of Trustees will hold its annual organizational meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 16 at 6:30 p.m. at the Saugus District Education Center.
Dec. 16: Saugus Union School District Board Organizational Meeting
Nationwide Search Underway for New President
The Santa Clarita Community College District has officially begun a nationwide search for its next Superintendent-President.
Nationwide Search Underway for New President
CSUN Renames Academic Building to Honor $10 Million Gift
Ronni and Shepard Goodman met as students at California State University, Northridge in the 1960s and in the years since, they committed to supporting CSUN and empowering first-generation students to reach their highest aspirations.
CSUN Renames Academic Building to Honor $10 Million Gift
SCVNews.com