CSUN Schedules Commence Ceremonies for 10,000+ Grads

Black caps and gowns will fill the center of California State University, Northridge campus next month as thousands of graduating students cross the stage in front of CSUN’s iconic University Library as CSUN celebrates its 2025 commencement.

An estimated 10,798 students, including 8,678 undergraduate and 2,122 graduate students, are eligible to participate in the exercises scheduled to begin on Saturday, May 10, with the Honors Convocation, and end on Monday, May 19, with the seventh ceremony. All eight events will be located at the University Library Lawn, located in the heart of the campus at 18111 Nordhoff St. in Northridge.

CSUN’s 2025 commencement ceremonies will be livestreamed on YouTube at www.youtube.com/user/CalStateNorthridge or on Facebook at https://facebook.com/calstatenorthridge.

The first event will be the Honors Convocation, scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 10, at 6 p.m.

The first commencement ceremony will be for graduates of the College of Engineering and Computer Science and the College of Science and Mathematics. It will take place on Friday, May 16, at 6 p.m.

On Saturday, May 17, at 8 a.m., graduates of the David Nazarian College of Business and Economics will take part as the second commencement ceremony.

The third ceremony will take place later that day at 6 p.m. for graduates of the Michael D. Eisner College of Education and of the Departments of Africana Studies, Anthropology, History and Psychology in the College of Social and Behavioral Sciences.

The fourth ceremony is scheduled for 8 a.m. on Sunday, May 18, for graduates from the Departments of Criminology and Justice Studies, Geography, Political Science, Public Administration, Public Sector Management, Social Work, Sociology, Sustainability and Urban Studies and Planning in the College of Social and Behavioral Sciences.

The fifth ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. on May 18 for graduates in the College of Humanities and the Departments of Communication Disorders and Sciences, Child and Adolescent Development and Nursing in the College of Health and Human Development.

On Monday, May 19, at 8 a.m., the sixth ceremony will honor graduates from the Departments of Family and Consumer Sciences, Kinesiology, Health Sciences, Assistive Technology Studies and Human Services, Physical Therapy, Recreation and Tourism Management and Environmental and Occupational Health in the College of Health and Human Development.

The seventh and final ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. on May 19 for graduates from the Mike Curb College of Arts, Media and Communication.

For more information about CSUN’s 2025 commencement, visit www.csun.edu/commencement/schedule.

