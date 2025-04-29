header image

April 29
2002 - LASD Deputy David March, Canyon grad & Saugus resident, murdered during traffic stop [story]
Deputy David March
CSUN Schedules Commence Ceremonies for 10,000+ Grads
| Tuesday, Apr 29, 2025
CSUN graduation

Black caps and gowns will fill the center of California State University, Northridge campus next month as thousands of graduating students cross the stage in front of CSUN’s iconic University Library as CSUN celebrates its 2025 commencement.

An estimated 10,798 students, including 8,678 undergraduate and 2,122 graduate students, are eligible to participate in the exercises scheduled to begin on Saturday, May 10, with the Honors Convocation, and end on Monday, May 19, with the seventh ceremony. All eight events will be located at the University Library Lawn, located in the heart of the campus at 18111 Nordhoff St. in Northridge.

CSUN’s 2025 commencement ceremonies will be livestreamed on YouTube at www.youtube.com/user/CalStateNorthridge or on Facebook at https://facebook.com/calstatenorthridge.

The first event will be the Honors Convocation, scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 10, at 6 p.m.

The first commencement ceremony will be for graduates of the College of Engineering and Computer Science and the College of Science and Mathematics. It will take place on Friday, May 16, at 6 p.m.

On Saturday, May 17, at 8 a.m., graduates of the David Nazarian College of Business and Economics will take part as the second commencement ceremony.

The third ceremony will take place later that day at 6 p.m. for graduates of the Michael D. Eisner College of Education and of the Departments of Africana Studies, Anthropology, History and Psychology in the College of Social and Behavioral Sciences.

The fourth ceremony is scheduled for 8 a.m. on Sunday, May 18, for graduates from the Departments of Criminology and Justice Studies, Geography, Political Science, Public Administration, Public Sector Management, Social Work, Sociology, Sustainability and Urban Studies and Planning in the College of Social and Behavioral Sciences.

The fifth ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. on May 18 for graduates in the College of Humanities and the Departments of Communication Disorders and Sciences, Child and Adolescent Development and Nursing in the College of Health and Human Development.

On Monday, May 19, at 8 a.m., the sixth ceremony will honor graduates from the Departments of Family and Consumer Sciences, Kinesiology, Health Sciences, Assistive Technology Studies and Human Services, Physical Therapy, Recreation and Tourism Management and Environmental and Occupational Health in the College of Health and Human Development.

The seventh and final ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. on May 19 for graduates from the Mike Curb College of Arts, Media and Communication.

For more information about CSUN’s 2025 commencement, visit www.csun.edu/commencement/schedule.
CalArtians Named to 100th Class of Guggenheim Fellows

CalArtians Named to 100th Class of Guggenheim Fellows
Friday, Apr 25, 2025
The John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation has celebrated its centennial with the announcement of the 2025 class of Guggenheim Fellows. Joining the foundation’s 100th class of 198 “distinguished individuals” working across 53 disciplines are California Institute of the Arts alumni and faculty.
FULL STORY...

May 3: CalArts Artisan Pop-Up Market

May 3: CalArts Artisan Pop-Up Market
Friday, Apr 25, 2025
California Institute of the Arts will host a Artisan Pop-up Market, 2-7 p.m. Saturday, May 3 at the CalArts Main Gallery, 24700 McBean Parkway, Valencia, CA, 91355.
FULL STORY...

CalArts, CHANEL Culture Fund Announce CHANEL Center for Artists, Technology

CalArts, CHANEL Culture Fund Announce CHANEL Center for Artists, Technology
Thursday, Apr 24, 2025
California Institute of the Arts and the CHANEL Culture Fund has announced the CHANEL Center for Artists and Technology at CalArts, a visionary initiative that positions artists at the forefront of shaping the evolving technologies that define the world.
FULL STORY...

CSUN Offers Summer Academic Program for Elementary School Students

CSUN Offers Summer Academic Program for Elementary School Students
Tuesday, Apr 22, 2025
The Summer Academic Program for Elementary School Students is accepting applications for summer 2025. The five-week program, divided into different weekly themes, gives elementary students in grades one through five, an opportunity to be in a creative learning environment
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
May 1: Parks Commission to Hear Update on Old Orchard Park
The city of Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will meet 6 p.m. Thursday, May 1 at Council Chambers to receive an update on Old Orchard Park consturction.
May 1: Parks Commission to Hear Update on Old Orchard Park
Schiavo’s Landfill Fire Safety Act Advances
The Assembly Natural Resources Committee has advanced the Landfill Safety Act (AB28), authored by Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth), in a step toward protecting public health and preventing future landfill disasters.
Schiavo’s Landfill Fire Safety Act Advances
Mimi’s Cafe Makes Way for Anticipated Yard House Restaurant
Mimi’s Cafe in Valencia has been demolished to make way for the construction of a Yard House restaurant.
Mimi’s Cafe Makes Way for Anticipated Yard House Restaurant
Opens May 24: Hurricane Harbor Celebrates 30th Anniversary with Makeover
The first of Six Flags Hurricane Harbor water parks, Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Los Angeles, located in Valencia, opened June 16, 1995. It will celebrate its 30th anniversary this summer.
Opens May 24: Hurricane Harbor Celebrates 30th Anniversary with Makeover
May 18: Community Drum Circle at Placerita Nature Center
Placerita Nature Center will host a free drum circle led by Arianna Monge, 2 p.m. Sunday, May 18.
May 18: Community Drum Circle at Placerita Nature Center
Valladares’ ‘No Tax on Tips’ Bill Gets Approval from Senate Committee
Senator Suzette Valladares (R-Santa Clarita) announced that her bill to exempt tips from taxes, (SB 17) has passed unanimously out of the Senate Revenue and Taxation Committee with a 5-0 vote.
Valladares’ ‘No Tax on Tips’ Bill Gets Approval from Senate Committee
June 1: Call to Artists for SCAA ‘Black and White’ Deadline
The Santa Clarita Artists Association has issued a call to artists for "Black and White," art show which will open Thursday, June 19 through Sunday, July 27 at the SCAA 6th Street Gallery, 22508 6th St., Newhall, CA 91321.
June 1: Call to Artists for SCAA ‘Black and White’ Deadline
April 30: Last Day to Purchase Tickets for 36th Annual ‘Taste of the Town’
The last day to purchase tickets for the Child & Family Center’s biggest fundraiser of the year, the 36th Annual Taste of the Town, will be Wednesday, April 30.
April 30: Last Day to Purchase Tickets for 36th Annual ‘Taste of the Town’
LASD Launches Safe Driving Campaign, ‘Emergency Lights? Pull to the Right’
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has announced the launch of its latest public safety campaign, “Emergency Lights? Pull to the Right.”
LASD Launches Safe Driving Campaign, ‘Emergency Lights? Pull to the Right’
May 3: Last Call to Join Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley
Now is the time to join the American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley, Saturday, May 3 at Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
May 3: Last Call to Join Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley
May 10: Santa Clarita Symphony Presents ‘The Romantic Symphony’
Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra invites music lovers to an unforgettable evening of passion, power and farewell with “The Romantic Symphony” on May 10 at 7 p.m. at the Canyon High School Performing Arts Center.
May 10: Santa Clarita Symphony Presents ‘The Romantic Symphony’
May 1: SUSD Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee Meets
The Saugus Union School District Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee meeting will be held 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7, at Cedarcreek Elementary, 27792 Camp Plenty Road, Canyon Country, CA 91351 in the Edible Garden Flex Classroom (Science Lab).
May 1: SUSD Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee Meets
May 23-June 1: ‘Wild Dust’ at The MAIN
Saddle up for a wild ride with the theatrical production of "Wild Dust" presented by Showdown Stage Company, Friday, May 23- Sunday, June 1 at the MAIN.
May 23-June 1: ‘Wild Dust’ at The MAIN
TMU Men’s Track Takes GSAC Crown
The Master's University men's track and field team took home the GSAC championship, and the women finished second on Friday, April 25 in Aliso Viejo.
TMU Men’s Track Takes GSAC Crown
Season Comes to an End for Sandy ‘Stangs
The greatest season in The Master's University beach volleyball history ended in the quarterfinals Friday, April 25 as the team lost to conference-rival Ottawa University of Arizona 2-3 in the NAIA Beach Volleyball Championship tournament.
Season Comes to an End for Sandy ‘Stangs
Ken Striplin | Building Community Through Parks, Capital Improvement Projects
In Santa Clarita, we are proud of our thousands of acres of open spaces, miles of scenic trails and beautiful green parks that bring our community together.
Ken Striplin | Building Community Through Parks, Capital Improvement Projects
April 28-May 3: Six Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of six productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, April 28 to Saturday, May 3.
April 28-May 3: Six Productions Filming in SCV
Today in SCV History (April 28)
1943 - August Rübel, owner of Rancho Camulos, is killed when the ambulance he's driving hits a German land mine in North Africa [story]
August Rubel
Today in SCV History (April 27)
1971 - Tejon Ranch Co. allows Fire Dept. to torch the historic Hotel Lebec [story]
Lebec Hotel fire
Today in SCV History (April 26)
1906 - Bobby Batugo, World Champion Mixologist in the 1970s, born in The Philippines [story]
Bobby Batugo
