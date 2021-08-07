CSUN Softball Signs Graduate Transfer Kennedi Sorensen

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. — California State University, Northridge head softball coach Charlotte Morgan announced the signing of Kennedi Sorensen, a West Ranch High School graduate, to a National Letter of Intent to continue her playing career with the Matadors.

“We’re stoked to have Kennedi join the Matador family,” Morgan said. “She adds so much knowledge and strength behind the plate. Kennedi will bring power to our lineup. She is a difference-maker with just one throw and knows how to command the defense. We know that along with her attributes as a catcher and hitter, she will also help bring in the softball IQ onto the field and help teach the game to some of our younger ones with her experience. She is fun to watch, and we cannot wait to get on the field and go to battle with Kennedi!”

Sorensen earned her bachelor’s in Media and Culture Studies from U.C. Riverside and will be continuing with the Matadors as a graduate transfer student.

Sorensen led the Highlanders in RBI (16), doubles (11), and total bases (43) in 2021. She paced the team with eight multi-hit games and posted a team-high 13-game on-base streak. Sorensen hit .257 with one home run last season. As a redshirt junior in 2020, she hit .254 with a .603 slugging percentage as she started all 22 of UCR’s games during the COVID-19 shortened season.

Sorensen began her collegiate career at N.M. State where she played 36 games over two seasons and drove in seven runs.

A 2017 graduate of West Ranch High School, Sorensen led West Ranch to three consecutive CIF-Southern Section playoff appearances including a runner-up finish during the 2014 season. West Ranch won a pair of Foothill League championships and was named second-team All-League and third-team All-Valley as a senior.

Sorensen joins Mikayla Carman, Kylie Galindo, Alexis Garcia, Ariel Gomez, Alexa Landeros, Alexis Martinez, Vinessa Nunez, Mia Stankiewicz, and Daisey Tinsley who have signed NLI’s in the 2022 recruiting class.

