April 30
1973 - Watergate figure H.R. "Bob" Haldeman, a former CalArts board member, resigns from Nixon White House [link]
Haldeman
CSUN Student, Boulder Researcher Team Up on Project
| Wednesday, Apr 30, 2025
Water drop
A graduate student from California State University, Northridge and a researcher from the University of Colorado Boulder are working to develop a model to explain how changes in the sun’s surface affects Earth’s atmosphere, weather, and magnetic field. Credit: Credit:hrui/Istock


The sun affects every aspect of Earth and, by default, every aspect of human life. As the Earth continues to experience drastic shifts to its climate, more research has arisen to explain the sun’s role in all of this.

A graduate student from California State University, Northridge and a researcher from the University of Colorado Boulder are working to develop a model to explain how changes in the sun’s surface affects Earth’s atmosphere, weather, and magnetic field. The twist? They’re utilizing artificial intelligence to analyze the patterns of the surface.

It started with University of Colorado Boulder astrophysicist Shah Bahauddin, who received funding from the NASA program Solar Irradiance Science Team. Bahauddin said SIST asks for proposals from universities that involve analyzing and creating predictions for solar irradiance, hich is light energy that travels from the sun as electromagnetic radiation.

“The idea is to develop a physical model that will be able to help us connect whatever is happening inside the sun, or mainly the surface of the sun, and how much light it will produce based on that,” Bahauddin said.

He added that it’s important to make predictions about solar irradiance because it directly affects our space weather as well as the climate change.

CSUN computer science graduate student Ishay Haykeen took on the role of developing the AI algorithm that will make the connections between the pictures and spacecraft data. He said he was looking to work on a project involving Artificial Intelligence and physics, and California State University, Northridge Department Chair of Physics and Astronomy and Professor of Physics and Astronomy Debi Prasad Choudhary connected him with Bahauddin.

“The next step we are already working on, which is almost finished, is calculating the total solar irradiance. And we calculate that according to the number of pixels that are sunspots and sun faculae,” Haykeen said.

Bahauddin wanted to know the physics behind solar irradiance to make the predictions and is basing the project off of data from the past 50 years.

“The idea is that you look at different features of the sun,” Bahauddin said. “So, the sun has sunspots and bright structures, which are called Faculae. And then from there we calculate ‘If I have sunspot, I will have a reduction of the sunlight. If there are bright points there will be an increase in sunlight,’”

However, analyzing the surface of the sun used to be done manually by looking at pictures of the sun taken by a telescope, finding faculae and sunspots, and logging in data. He instead proposed using data from an instrument on the International Space Station called TSIS-1, which measures the total amount of sunlight that falls on Earth and using a deep learning algorithm to connect the patterns between the pictures and the irradiance level data.

Bahauddin and Haykeen have been working on this project for the past seven months and will be presenting their data to the 2025 Sun-Climate Symposium, hosted in Fairbanks, Alaska on Sept 15-19. There, more than 200 scientists from around the world will convene, share their own models, collaborate and critique each other’s work.

Bahauddin and Haykeen have accomplished a lot in their first year of the project and have received funding from NASA for three years.

Calculating the total solar irradiance is only first part of their entire project. The second part of their plan is to analyze spectral solar irradiance, which involves breaking down sunlight into individual spectrums and calculating its energy.

“Each of the colors, each of the parts of the spectrum has different implications. For example, the infrared heats up the surface of the earth, so that basically causes the greenhouse effect,” Bahauddin explained. “And if you look at the UV light, it is basically affecting the ozone sphere, which protects us from getting cancer from the sunlight. If you look at the extreme ultraviolet light, it is affecting the thermosphere, or the upper part of the atmosphere where all the satellites are. We have a lot of satellites there and they need protection from the extreme solar irradiance.”

Bahauddin and Ishay said they will do this by looking at the decades of pictures and data that CSUN has collected.

“CSUN has 35 years of data from San Fernando Observatory, which is very valuable. Bahauddin said. “I don’t think nobody else in the world has anything like this”
HIGHER EDUCATION LINKS
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
> COLLEGE NEWS ARCHIVE

College of the Canyons Appoints New Foundation Chief Development Officer

College of the Canyons Appoints New Foundation Chief Development Officer
Wednesday, Apr 30, 2025
The Santa Clarita Community College District and the College of the Canyons Foundation is pleased to announce the appointment of Monica Lee “ML” Copeland, MFA, CFRE, to the post of Chief Development Officer.
FULL STORY...

May 3-22: ‘Our Sun Will Rise’ Art Exhibit at CSUN

May 3-22: ‘Our Sun Will Rise’ Art Exhibit at CSUN
Tuesday, Apr 29, 2025
As a family artist collective based in Boyle Heights, Kalli Arte Collective expresses emotion through various forms of artwork.
FULL STORY...

CSUN Schedules Commence Ceremonies for 10,000+ Grads

CSUN Schedules Commence Ceremonies for 10,000+ Grads
Tuesday, Apr 29, 2025
Black caps and gowns will fill the center of California State University, Northridge campus next month as thousands of graduating students cross the stage in front of CSUN’s iconic University Library as CSUN celebrates its 2025 commencement.
FULL STORY...

CalArtians Named to 100th Class of Guggenheim Fellows

CalArtians Named to 100th Class of Guggenheim Fellows
Friday, Apr 25, 2025
The John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation has celebrated its centennial with the announcement of the 2025 class of Guggenheim Fellows. Joining the foundation’s 100th class of 198 “distinguished individuals” working across 53 disciplines are California Institute of the Arts alumni and faculty.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
College of the Canyons Appoints New Foundation Chief Development Officer
The Santa Clarita Community College District and the College of the Canyons Foundation is pleased to announce the appointment of Monica Lee “ML” Copeland, MFA, CFRE, to the post of Chief Development Officer.
College of the Canyons Appoints New Foundation Chief Development Officer
May 4: Celebrate Our Special Needs Community At FestAbility
The City of Santa Clarita invites the community to FestAbility, presented by UCLA Health, on Sunday, May 4, from 12 to 3 p.m. at West Creek Park (24247 Village Circle Drive).
May 4: Celebrate Our Special Needs Community At FestAbility
JCOD Celebrates Graduation of Incubation Academy’s Eighth Cohort
The Justice, Care and Opportunities Department (JCOD) celebrated the graduation of 26 new organizations today from its Incubation Academy.
JCOD Celebrates Graduation of Incubation Academy’s Eighth Cohort
SB I-5 Calgrove On-Ramp to Close for 30 Days for Safety Enhancements
The southbound I-5 Calgrove Boulevard on-ramp in Santa Clarita will temporarily close for 30 days to allow construction crews for the I-5 North County Enhancements Project to upgrade pavement, install new guardrails and perform utility work.
SB I-5 Calgrove On-Ramp to Close for 30 Days for Safety Enhancements
May 6: Regular Meeting of SCV Water Board
SCV Water Agency will hold its next regular board meeting on Tuesday, May 6.
May 6: Regular Meeting of SCV Water Board
May 6: Bicycle, Pedestrian Safety Operation Planned For Bicycle Safety Month
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will conduct a traffic safety operation on, May 6 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. focused on the most dangerous driver behaviors that put the safety of people biking or walking at risk.
May 6: Bicycle, Pedestrian Safety Operation Planned For Bicycle Safety Month
Kevin Shorten Joins Henry Mayo as VP, Chief Info, Tech Officer
Kevin Shorten has been appointed Vice President and Chief Information and Technology Officer of Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.
Kevin Shorten Joins Henry Mayo as VP, Chief Info, Tech Officer
Today in SCV History (April 30)
1973 - Watergate figure H.R. "Bob" Haldeman, a former CalArts board member, resigns from Nixon White House [link]
Haldeman
Canyons Claims 14th Men’s Golf WSC Championship, Posthumus Takes Individual Title
College of the Canyons Men's Golf claimed its 14th straight Western State Conference Championship at Crystalaire Country Club on Monday, with sophomore Ethan Posthumus also winning the conference's individual championship and three Cougars earning All-WSC accolades.
Canyons Claims 14th Men’s Golf WSC Championship, Posthumus Takes Individual Title
May 3-22: ‘Our Sun Will Rise’ Art Exhibit at CSUN
As a family artist collective based in Boyle Heights, Kalli Arte Collective expresses emotion through various forms of artwork.
May 3-22: ‘Our Sun Will Rise’ Art Exhibit at CSUN
LEAP Children’s Museum Hosts Summer Pop-Up Event in Valencia
The LEAP Children's Museum has announced its second annual pop-up event, running every Friday (except July 4), Saturday and Sunday from Friday, June 7 to Sunday, July 6, at the Valencia Town Center Patios, across from The Children’s Place near the playground.
LEAP Children’s Museum Hosts Summer Pop-Up Event in Valencia
County First Responders Release L.A. Wildfire Documentary
Los Angeles County’s first responders have released"Resilience," a new documentary spotlighting the heroic actions of first responders who risked their lives battling the Eaton and Palisades Fires.
County First Responders Release L.A. Wildfire Documentary
DMV Warns of Fraudulent Text Scam Asking for Toll Payments
The California Department of Motor Vehicles is warning Californians not to respond to texts that appear to be from the DMV asking them to pay for outstanding tolls. The DMV wants customers to know that it will never reach out by text to ask for payment or personal information.
DMV Warns of Fraudulent Text Scam Asking for Toll Payments
May 1: Parks Commission to Hear Update on Old Orchard Park
The city of Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will meet 6 p.m. Thursday, May 1 at Council Chambers to receive an update on Old Orchard Park consturction.
May 1: Parks Commission to Hear Update on Old Orchard Park
CSUN Schedules Commence Ceremonies for 10,000+ Grads
Black caps and gowns will fill the center of California State University, Northridge campus next month as thousands of graduating students cross the stage in front of CSUN’s iconic University Library as CSUN celebrates its 2025 commencement.
CSUN Schedules Commence Ceremonies for 10,000+ Grads
Schiavo’s Landfill Fire Safety Act Advances
The Assembly Natural Resources Committee has advanced the Landfill Safety Act (AB28), authored by Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth), in a step toward protecting public health and preventing future landfill disasters.
Schiavo’s Landfill Fire Safety Act Advances
Mimi’s Cafe Makes Way for Anticipated Yard House Restaurant
Mimi’s Cafe in Valencia has been demolished to make way for the construction of a Yard House restaurant.
Mimi’s Cafe Makes Way for Anticipated Yard House Restaurant
Opens May 24: Hurricane Harbor Celebrates 30th Anniversary with Makeover
The first of Six Flags Hurricane Harbor water parks, Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Los Angeles, located in Valencia, opened June 16, 1995. It will celebrate its 30th anniversary this summer.
Opens May 24: Hurricane Harbor Celebrates 30th Anniversary with Makeover
Today in SCV History (April 29)
2002 - LASD Deputy David March, Canyon grad & Saugus resident, murdered during traffic stop [story]
Deputy David March
May 18: Community Drum Circle at Placerita Nature Center
Placerita Nature Center will host a free drum circle led by Arianna Monge, 2 p.m. Sunday, May 18.
May 18: Community Drum Circle at Placerita Nature Center
Valladares’ ‘No Tax on Tips’ Bill Gets Approval from Senate Committee
Senator Suzette Valladares (R-Santa Clarita) announced that her bill to exempt tips from taxes, (SB 17) has passed unanimously out of the Senate Revenue and Taxation Committee with a 5-0 vote.
Valladares’ ‘No Tax on Tips’ Bill Gets Approval from Senate Committee
June 1: Call to Artists for SCAA ‘Black and White’ Deadline
The Santa Clarita Artists Association has issued a call to artists for "Black and White," art show which will open Thursday, June 19 through Sunday, July 27 at the SCAA 6th Street Gallery, 22508 6th St., Newhall, CA 91321.
June 1: Call to Artists for SCAA ‘Black and White’ Deadline
