header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
59°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 25
1915 - Death of pre-Mentry oilman & San Francisquito vintner Ramon Perea [story]
Perea grave marker
CSUN Student Receives Grant to Increase Habitat for Butterfly, Other Pollinators
| Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023
Water drop
Monarch butterfly and blue sky with cloud.


With their striking orange wings laced with black lines and bordered with white dots, monarch butterflies and their annual migration south from the United States and Canada to California and Mexico have become the stuff of legend.

But habitat loss threatens the future of not just the butterflies, but other pollinators essential to the nation’s ecosystems.

“We have to do something now, before it’s too late,” said California State University, Northridge philosophy student Ethan Walsh, a senior in CSUN’s College of Humanities.

Walsh, 25, of Woodland Hills, is grants program manager for Land Relief, a nonprofit organization that has partnered with the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians to improve pollinator habitats on Chumash ancestral lands. Their efforts earned $175,000 from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation and its Monarch Butterfly and Pollinators Conservation Fund, as well as an additional $245,000 from the tribe.

CSUN philosophy major Ethan Walsh collecting seeds from a native milkweed plant. Photo courtesy of Ethan Walsh.

Walsh and Land Relief — which was founded by his mother, Christina Walsh — are working with the Chumash to restore and improve habitats for monarch butterflies and other pollinators. They are planting pollinator hedgerows and seedlings at three sites on 210 acres of ancestral land in the Santa Ynez Valley. As a result, about 140 acres of habitat being improved.

“Creating space for pollinators on ancestral land provides a unique opportunity to improve the native habitat, enhancing natural pollinator corridors, which support the urgent migratory needs of the monarch butterflies along with the nectar and habitat needs of other native pollinators,” Walsh said.

The restoration efforts center around native milkweed, the only plant monarch butterflies will eat. Native milkweed has been rapidly disappearing due to increased land development and the widespread spraying of weedkiller pesticides.

Walsh and his mother have spent years collecting the seeds of milkweed plants native to the region. They harvest seeds from plants in local woodlands and from the dozens of plants they have growing in their backyard.

“You can find tropical milkweed in commercial nurseries, but it’s not native to the region and really isn’t environmentally friendly because it requires too much water,” he said. “Besides, native milkweed is what the monarchs are looking for when they’re migrating.”

The Walshes have collected 2 pounds of native milkweed seeds so far, and they aim to collect 7 pounds total. They are cultivating seedlings to plant in hedgerows — closely spaced shrubs or trees planted to form a barrier, or to mark a boundary — with other pollinator-friendly plants. The goal is to protect them from other aggressive plant species, and to ensure enough milkweed survives to provide sustenance to the monarch butterflies along their migratory route.

The idea for the hedgerows, Walsh said, was inspired by a CSUN course he took last year in philosophy of environmental science.

“I was looking at the different aspects of permaculture, aquaculture and pollinators,” he said. “Among the things I came across were hedgerows. It’s very common for farmers to use hedgerows to protect their crops. They usually have a very industrial look because they’re built on these giant plots of land.

“We’re looking at creating more natural, spiral extensions that go along the riverbeds, where milkweed and other pollinating plants might naturally be found — or where there are bunches of trees along the monarchs’ migratory route where they can be protected from harsh weather,” Walsh said. “We are trying to fill in the gaps caused by land development and commercial agriculture along the monarchs’ migratory route.”

Walsh and his mother are working closely with members of the Chumash tribe to identify the ideal areas on their land to plant the hedgerows. In addition to milkweed, the hedgerows will include other native plants that attract pollinators.

“In addition to repairing the gaps along the monarchs’ migratory route, we also hope to restore native vegetation that once populated the Chumash’s ancestral lands,” Walsh said.

While their work is concentrated on Chumash land, Walsh said, they hope that Mother Nature will lend a hand in helping to spread the seeds of native pollinator-attractive plants elsewhere.

“If we do this right, and establish the hedgerows in the right, pollinator-friendly places —  along the river and near protective trees — we will have reestablished a key point along the migratory path, while at the same time restoring the lands to the way they once were before colonialism and rampant development,” Walsh said.

The project also includes the establishment of a teaching and demonstration site at the Chumash information center, so visitors can learn about habitat restoration efforts and perhaps take lessons learned and apply them in their own communities.

“We don’t want what we are doing to be kept a secret,” Walsh said. “We and the Chumash tribal leaders want to share so that others can learn from what we’re doing.”

He noted his work with the Chumash and his studies at CSUN have inspired him to pursue a doctorate in the philosophy of environmental science. “The one class I took a couple semesters ago just turned my world upside down and showed me what I wanted to do with my life,” he said.

Walsh said that for decades, environmental science and decisions regarding the environment were usually based on a singular perspective that reflected the desires of the dominant culture.

“One of my goals is to ensure that as many perspectives as possible are considered when it comes to decisions regarding the environment and environmental science,” he said. “We only have one planet, and we need to start caring for it properly.”
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
HIGHER EDUCATION LINKS
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
> COLLEGE NEWS ARCHIVE

Audit of COC Bond Spending Affirmed

Audit of COC Bond Spending Affirmed
Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023
The Santa Clarita Community College District’s Independent Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee voted to accept the results of an independent audit confirming the district properly accounted for all bond expenditures in the 2021-22 fiscal year.  
FULL STORY...

CSUN Student Receives Grant to Increase Habitat for Butterfly, Other Pollinators

CSUN Student Receives Grant to Increase Habitat for Butterfly, Other Pollinators
Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023
With their striking orange wings laced with black lines and bordered with white dots, monarch butterflies and their annual migration south from the United States and Canada to California and Mexico have become the stuff of legend. But habitat loss threatens the future of not just the butterflies, but other pollinators essential to the nation’s ecosystems.
FULL STORY...

CalArtian Animators Nominated for 95th Oscars

CalArtian Animators Nominated for 95th Oscars
Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023
A pair of California Institute of the Arts alums were singled out for their work with Oscar nominations on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Actors Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams unveiled the nominees for the 95th annual Academy Awards, with CalArts alums receiving nods for best animated feature-length and short films.
FULL STORY...

CSUN Partners with Nonprofit to Assist Unhoused Community College Students

CSUN Partners with Nonprofit to Assist Unhoused Community College Students
Monday, Jan 23, 2023
California State University, Northridge’s student-based brand management and creative services agency: IntersectLA (IXLA) has partnered with the nonprofit Los Angeles Room & Board to help unhoused community college students in the Los Angeles area.
FULL STORY...

Jan. 25: COC Board Meeting Rescheduled From Jan. 18

Jan. 25: COC Board Meeting Rescheduled From Jan. 18
Friday, Jan 20, 2023
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees has reschedule it's Jan. 18 business meeting to Wednesday, Jan. 25, in the University Center, UCEN Room 301 on the Valencia campus of College of the Canyons.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Several Beaches Close Due to 64k Gallons of Sewage
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has issued beach closures for the following areas due to the release of approximately 64,000 gallons of untreated sewage:
Several Beaches Close Due to 64k Gallons of Sewage
Audit of COC Bond Spending Affirmed
The Santa Clarita Community College District’s Independent Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee voted to accept the results of an independent audit confirming the district properly accounted for all bond expenditures in the 2021-22 fiscal year.  
Audit of COC Bond Spending Affirmed
Last Chance to Nominate 2023 SCV Man & Woman of the Year
Nominations for the yearly SCV Man & Woman of the Year are coming to a close, but there is still several days left to submit a nomination. 
Last Chance to Nominate 2023 SCV Man & Woman of the Year
Ocean Water Use Warning For Jan. 25
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
Ocean Water Use Warning For Jan. 25
Supervisors Extend Eviction Protections For County
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors passed Supervisors Lindsey P. Horvath’s and Hilda Solis' motion to extend COVID-19 eviction protections for renters and further the process of setting up rental assistance programs for renters and owners. 
Supervisors Extend Eviction Protections For County
County Requests State Leaders Investigate Natural Gas Price Increase
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors asked the State of California to launch an investigation into natural gas utility bill spikes that County residents experienced this month and to develop a plan to prevent future spikes.
County Requests State Leaders Investigate Natural Gas Price Increase
CSUN Student Receives Grant to Increase Habitat for Butterfly, Other Pollinators
With their striking orange wings laced with black lines and bordered with white dots, monarch butterflies and their annual migration south from the United States and Canada to California and Mexico have become the stuff of legend. But habitat loss threatens the future of not just the butterflies, but other pollinators essential to the nation’s ecosystems.
CSUN Student Receives Grant to Increase Habitat for Butterfly, Other Pollinators
Today in SCV History (Jan. 25)
1915 - Death of pre-Mentry oilman & San Francisquito vintner Ramon Perea [story]
Perea grave marker
Board of Supes to Bring $45M in Relief for Small Property Owners
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion today by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell that establishes a $45M countywide relief fund for small property owners. The new rent relief program will benefit mom-and-pop property owners hardest hit by non-payment of rent.
Board of Supes to Bring $45M in Relief for Small Property Owners
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 20 New COVID Deaths, 919 New Cases in County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health today confirmed 20 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 919 new cases countywide and 118 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 20 New COVID Deaths, 919 New Cases in County
LASD is Asking for the Public’s Help Locating Missing Person Lance Theodore Stone
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help locating Missing Person Lance Theodore Stone. He is a 27-year-old white male who was last contacted on Jan. 16, at 7 p.m., on the 22700 block of Soledad Canyon Road in the city of Santa Clarita.
LASD is Asking for the Public’s Help Locating Missing Person Lance Theodore Stone
SCV Sheriff’s Station Advises Homeowners, Businesses to Secure Electrical Panels
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station detectives have been investigating a burglary in which the victim’s home in Valencia was ransacked and approximately $85,000 worth of personal property was taken.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Advises Homeowners, Businesses to Secure Electrical Panels
L.A. County Focuses on Bringing More Mental Health Beds Into Service
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors have put a plan in motion to address its shortage of mental health beds that provide care for indigent individuals suffering from untreated severe mental illness.
L.A. County Focuses on Bringing More Mental Health Beds Into Service
Jacob Kowes Chooses The Master’s to Play Baseball
Jacob Kowes, a 6-2 senior first baseman at Ripon Christian High School in Central California, has signed his National Letter of Intent to play his collegiate baseball at The Master's University.
Jacob Kowes Chooses The Master’s to Play Baseball
CalArtian Animators Nominated for 95th Oscars
A pair of California Institute of the Arts alums were singled out for their work with Oscar nominations on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Actors Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams unveiled the nominees for the 95th annual Academy Awards, with CalArts alums receiving nods for best animated feature-length and short films.
CalArtian Animators Nominated for 95th Oscars
Kathryn Barger | End Lachin Corridor Blockade
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to call upon President Joe Biden and Congressman Adam Schiff to end Armenian suffering due to the Azerbaijani blockade of the Lachin Corridor, a nearly four mile road that is the only land connection between Armenia and the Armenian Nagorno-Karabakh region in Azerbaijan.
Kathryn Barger | End Lachin Corridor Blockade
Feb. 10-12: Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Date Night at The MAIN
Grab your sweetheart and head to The MAIN, 24266 Main St. in Old Town Newhall for a date night on the town Feb. 10-12. A pair of productions take to the stage to start your Valentine’s Day celebration.
Feb. 10-12: Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Date Night at The MAIN
Jan. 27: Road Work on Median to Close Lanes on Bouquet Canyon Road
Beginning Friday, Jan. 27, crews will begin the construction of median modifications, paving, grinding and overlay operations along portions of Bouquet Canyon Road, between Newhall Ranch Road and Espuella Drive, that will result in lane reductions in both directions. The project is anticipated to last approximately two weeks and will enhance the medians and road surface on Bouquet Canyon Road.
Jan. 27: Road Work on Median to Close Lanes on Bouquet Canyon Road
More Cold Temperatures Expected in SCV, Parts of L.A. County
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is issuing a Cold Weather Alert due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures. Wind chill temperatures are expected to be below 32 degrees Fahrenheit.
More Cold Temperatures Expected in SCV, Parts of L.A. County
JD Lontok Named SCV Boys & Girls Club Youth of the Year
The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley has named JD Lontok as the 2023 Youth of the Year.
JD Lontok Named SCV Boys & Girls Club Youth of the Year
Today in SCV History (Jan. 24)
1888 - Acton post office established; Richard E. Nickel, postmaster [story]
postal cover
Jan. 24: Santa Clarita City Council Special Meeting
The Santa Clarita City Council is holding a special meeting Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 5 p.m.
Jan. 24: Santa Clarita City Council Special Meeting
CSUN Partners with Nonprofit to Assist Unhoused Community College Students
California State University, Northridge’s student-based brand management and creative services agency: IntersectLA (IXLA) has partnered with the nonprofit Los Angeles Room & Board to help unhoused community college students in the Los Angeles area.
CSUN Partners with Nonprofit to Assist Unhoused Community College Students
VIA Receiving $675K to Expand ‘Connecting to Success’ Program
With strong support and assistance from Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, the Valley Industry Association of Santa Clarita is thrilled to announce it will receive $675,000 in Fiscal Year 2023 Federal Appropriations funding to expand its popular educational offering, “Connecting to Success,” a high-impact workforce preparation program for youth in a business conference format.
VIA Receiving $675K to Expand ‘Connecting to Success’ Program
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: