CSUN To Honor Distinguished Journalism Alumni

Many of them started their careers behind typewriters, working for publications that counted their readers in the tens of thousands. Others helped break the glass ceiling or the color barriers reporting for radio, broadcast television and newspapers.

Regardless of their medium, graduates of California State University, Northridge’s Department of Journalism have had an impact on the world with their commitment to truth and accountability. The Journalism Alumni Association hopes to recognize the accomplishments with the creation of CSUN’s Journalism Hall of Fame.

“We’re turning to the region’s media to nominate CSUN alums who may work for them and to sponsor the Hall of Fame event, the proceeds of which will benefit current journalism students,” said Bob Rawitch, dinner chair.

The first inductees to CSUN’s Journalism Hall of Fame will be feted on Saturday, April 25, at a special celebratory dinner and fundraiser for the journalism department in the university’s Orchard Conference Center. In the meantime, members of the Journalism Alumni Association welcome nominations of individuals who deserve special recognition. The nomination deadline is Thursday, Feb. 12, at 5 p.m.

Nominees for the CSUN Journalism Hall of Fame can come from any of the following fields: print, broadcast, public relations, digital media, journalism education, business or government and non-profit work. Awards may be given in any or all of the above fields.

Nominees must have demonstrated exceptional dedication, accomplishment, integrity and impact. The committee seeks to recognize those who have been influential leaders within their chosen field throughout a career of at least 20 years. Exceptions can be made for extraordinary work in shorter times, and posthumous nominations are accepted.

The April event will also recognize a “CSUN Journalism Rising Star,” someone who has consistently demonstrated creativity, integrity and skill, through cutting-edge reporting, compelling storytelling or innovative campaigns, along with a commitment to continued professional growth and development throughout a career of at least five to 10 years. The work of a potential honoree will demonstrate excellence, innovation and impact.

A committee comprised of members of the CSUN Journalism Alumni Association, with representation from the Department of Journalism, will review all nominations to determine the honorees.

“The Hall of Fame award is an opportunity for the faculty in the Department of Journalism to recognize and celebrate the extraordinary achievements of our alumni at a time when the value of truthful storytelling is too often underestimated,” said Marcy De Veaux, chair of the department. “We proudly honor our journalists who have devoted decades to informing the public. And we are equally pleased to recognize our Rising Stars, whose work reflects both excellence and a promising future for the profession. Together, their collective contributions stand at the heart of this evening’s celebration.”

To nominate someone to be inducted into the Hall of Fame or to be recognized as a “Rising Star,” fill out a nomination form. To learn more about how to support the event, visit the sponsorship registration website. If you would like to attend the event, the registration form can be found here. The cost to attend is $75.

The Department of Journalism, located in the Mike Curb College of Arts, Media and Communication strives to prepare students to become well-educated, principled citizens who are capable of initiating careers as skilled journalists, public relations practitioners and other related communication professionals. The department has more than 7,000 (cq?)graduates and they include acclaimed journalists like Bill Griffeth, Julio Cesar Ortiz, Sue Herera and Pulitzer Prize winners in photography Julio Cortez and Ringo Chiu. Other notable alumni include former Hawaii Gov. Linda Lingle and Keith Weaver, executive vice president of Global Policy and External Affairs at Sony Pictures Entertainment.

