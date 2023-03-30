header image

1993 - Federal govt. declares coastal California gnatcatcher (bird) a threatened species [story]
Gnatcatcher
CSUN Track and Field Travels to West Coast Relays
Wednesday, Mar 29, 2023
Water drop
CSUN runner David Philips Jr.


The CSUN men’s and women’s track and field teams head to the West Coast Relays this week.

Fresno State is the host with FloTrack streaming the event for a fee. The opening day of the meet is Thursday where the hammer (noon) and javelin (4 p.m.) will take place at Fresno State’s Warmerdam Field.

The meet continues on Friday at Veteran’s Memorial Stadium in Clovis, Calif. The running events begin at 9 a.m. with the field events starting at 10 a.m. Scheduled to compete are Academy of Art, Cal Poly Pomona, CSU Bakersfield, CSUN, Fresno Pacific, Fresno State, LMU, San Francisco, San José State, Stanislaus State, and Utah State.

REGIONAL RANKINGS
The CSUN men are ranked 17th in the first USTFCCCA Regional Track & Field Rating Index that was released on Mar. 27.

The CSUN women are ranked 27th in the first USTFCCCA Regional Track & Field Rating Index that was released on Mar. 27.

LAST WEEK

The Matadors competed in a pair of meets at UCLA last week.

BOB LARSEN MEN

Joseph Alipranti finished fifth in the men’s hammer throw (169-9).

Noah Contreras, a senior, lowered his personal best in the 1500m by almost two seconds, as he posted a time of 3:51.12 to finish 11th.

JJK/JOHNSON MEN
David Phillips, Jr. ran the eighth fastest time in school history in the 100m, :10.41, to win the event.

The 4x100m relay of Christopher Allen,, Logan DavisJames Crawford, and Phillips, Jr. ran the third fastest time in school history, :39.97, to finish second.

The 4x400m relay of Luke DaVanon, Phillips, Jr., De Marq Jaque, and Davis ran 3:11.89, the 10th fastest time in school history to finish second.

Dillon Peters finished second in the triple jump (47-10).

FRIDAY WOMEN

Nicole Contreras ran the fourth fastest 5000m by a CSUN freshman, 17:29.99, to finish ninth in the field of 29.

Sonia Avila competed in the 10000m, turning in an eighth-place showing (39:00.22).

JJK/JOHNSON WOMEN

Arianna Alexander recorded the top CSUN individual running finish when she finished second (:11.91). Alexander was ninth in the 200m later in the meet (:25.10).

Alba Moreno Paredes was 1-of-4 high jumpers to go 5-5. All four competitors missed going 5-7, so Moreno Paredes was credited with second place, as it took her two jumps for Moreno Paredes to go 5-5. Izzi Leonard of Sacramento State was awarded the individual title.

Charne-Lee Olkers posted a personal best:14.00 to finish third in the 100m hurdles. She ran the 400m hurdles for the first time at CSUN, finishing second in a time of 1:01.65.

CSUN IN THE BIG WEST TOP 10

MEN

100m               David Phillips, Jr.                     2nd, 10.41 (45th, West Region)

100m               James Crawford                      6th, 10.60

100m               Logan Davis                             8th, 10.65

200m               David Phillips, Jr.                     4th, 21.29

200m               James Crawford                      7th, 21.56

400m               Logan Davis                             3rd, 47.59

400m               De Marq Jaque                        5th, 47.82

400m               Luke DaVanon                         9th, 48.76

800m               Noah Contreras                       4th, 1:50.30 (30th, West Region)

800m               Balmore Montes                     10th, 1:53.77

1500m             Noah Contreras                       3rd, 3:51.12

4x100m Relay Crawford, Davis, Smith, Phillips, Jr.    39.97 (21st, West Region)

4x400m Relay DaVanon, Phillips, Jr., Jaque, Davis    3:11.89 (31st, West Region)

110m Hurdles Zavion Harper                         3rd, 14.48

Long Jump       Dillon Peters                           10th, 22-10 1/2

Triple Jump     Dillon Peters                           4th, 47-10

Triple Jump     Bryson Williams                      9th, 45-9 1/4

Triple Jump     Tzu-Ting Chan                         10th, 45-1 1/2

Shot Put          Guillermo Lopez                      8th, 53-2 1/4

Discus              Elijah Ignacio                           7th, 164-0

Hammer          Joseph Alpranti                       8th, 183-9

CSUN IN THE BIG WEST TOP 10

WOMEN

100m               Arianna Alexander                              7th, 11.90

10000m           Sonia Avila                                          4th, 39:00.22

10000m           Estefania De Los Santos                      6th, 46:12.76

4x400m           Austin, Alexander, Olkers, Poston      10th, 4:00.31

100m Hurdles Charne-Lee Olkers                              3rd, 14:00

400m H           Charne-Lee Olkers                              4th, 1:01.65

High Jump       Alba Moreno Paredes                         5th, T, 5-5

Shot Put          Emily Hutchinson                                6th, 44-9 1/2

Discus              Katherine Shipp-Davis                        6th, 157-7

Heptathlon      Brianna Kelpis                                     5th, 4413 (20th, West Region)
LOCAL SPORTS HEADLINES
Today in SCV History (March 30)
1993 - Federal govt. declares coastal California gnatcatcher (bird) a threatened species [story]
Gnatcatcher
CSUN Track and Field Travels to West Coast Relays
The CSUN men’s and women’s track and field teams head to the West Coast Relays this week.
CSUN Track and Field Travels to West Coast Relays
County Treasurer Reminds Property Owners of Upcoming Delinquency Date
Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector, reminds property owners that the second installment of the 2022-23 Annual Secured Property Taxes becomes delinquent
County Treasurer Reminds Property Owners of Upcoming Delinquency Date
Castaic Union School District is Seeking New Members for Measure QS Citizens' Oversight Committee
Castaic Union School District is now accepting applications for our Measure QS Citizens’ Oversight Committee.
Castaic Union School District is Seeking New Members for Measure QS Citizens’ Oversight Committee
Wilk's Measure to Equip Classrooms with Trauma Kits Clears First Hurdle
Sen. Scott Wilk’s (R-Santa Clarita) legislation to equip schools with life-saving trauma kits unanimously cleared the Senate Education Committee.
Wilk’s Measure to Equip Classrooms with Trauma Kits Clears First Hurdle
April 20: Attend Children's Bureau's Virtual Online Orientation
Children's Bureau is one of the largest private, non-profit adoption agencies in California and one of the few that is nationally accredited by the Child Welfare League of America.
April 20: Attend Children’s Bureau’s Virtual Online Orientation
Los Angeles County Promotes Sensible Strategies to Reduce Dangers Associated with COVID-19
With the lifting of county, state and federal COVID-19 emergency orders, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health  continues to ensure easy access to free vaccines, boosters, tests and therapeutics.
Los Angeles County Promotes Sensible Strategies to Reduce Dangers Associated with COVID-19
Ocean Water Quality Rain Advisory Extended To Saturday
Due to the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers after the rainfall. Individuals who enter the water in these areas could become ill. 
Ocean Water Quality Rain Advisory Extended To Saturday
SCVEDC Highlights Virtual Tours
The Santa Clarita Economic Development Corporation has an interactive, online tool that provides themed virtual tours of the amazing features our community has to offer. 
SCVEDC Highlights Virtual Tours
Supervisor Barger Honors Artists During Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger hosted an intimate reception honoring several local artists affiliated with Tierra del Sol, a non-profit organization based in Sunland that helps individuals with developmental disabilities hone their skills in the arts and discover career opportunities.   
Supervisor Barger Honors Artists During Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month
Today in SCV History (March 29)
1928 - Little dam victim, thought unidentified & buried in SCV, actually ID'd & buried in Chatsworth [story]
Newhall Cowboys
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Two New SCV Deaths Bring Total to 553
In alignment with both the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the California Department of Public Health, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health will change to weekly reporting of COVID-19 case, hospitalization and death data. The last day of daily reporting will be today, Tuesday, March 28. Starting the week of April 3, COVID-19 data will be reported weekly.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Two New SCV Deaths Bring Total to 553
Wilk's Co-Authored Fentanyl Bill Fails to Advance
California State Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) expressed frustration at the Senate Public Safety Committee’s failure to advance a bill he coauthored aimed at bringing accountability to the fentanyl crisis.
Wilk’s Co-Authored Fentanyl Bill Fails to Advance
The Stage is Set for Cowboy Festival Performers
Longtime festival favorites and thrilling newcomers highlight the performance schedule at the 27th Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival, which will be held Saturday, April 22 and Sunday, April 23, in Old Town Newhall.
The Stage is Set for Cowboy Festival Performers
April 1: Animal Shows Return to Placerita Canyon Nature Center
Come to Placerita Nature Center Saturday, April 1 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and meet the Animal Ambassadors who live in the canyon. Learn what the animals eat, where they live, their physical attributes and much more.
April 1: Animal Shows Return to Placerita Canyon Nature Center
Santa Clarita Community College District Appoints Jerry Danielsen
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees appointed Jerry Danielsen to fill Board Seat No. 4, effective immediately, at its March 22 meeting.
Santa Clarita Community College District Appoints Jerry Danielsen
Suspect Dies After High Speed Chase in Stolen CHP Vehicle Ends in AV
A suspect who stole a California Highway Patrol vehicle in Castaic and led law enforcement on a high speed pursuit has died after he sustained injuries when he jumped out of the moving vehicle.
Suspect Dies After High Speed Chase in Stolen CHP Vehicle Ends in AV
April 20: CSUN New Venture Competition
The California State University, Northridge David Nazarian College of Business and Economics invites the public to the eighth Annual Jeff Marine Bull Ring New Venture Competition on Thursday, April 20, from 3 p.m. - 5 p.m.
April 20: CSUN New Venture Competition
CalArts Instructor Shirley Tse Named Outstanding Educator
Artist and California Institute of the Arts faculty Shirley Tse has been named the recipient of the International Sculpture Center’s 2023 Outstanding Educator Award.
CalArts Instructor Shirley Tse Named Outstanding Educator
L.A. County COVID-19 Public Health Emergency Ends March 31
Los Angeles County’s declaration of a local public health emergency for COVID-19 ends on March 31. That means changes in some programs but many services will continue to be available to support L.A. County residents.
L.A. County COVID-19 Public Health Emergency Ends March 31
March 29: SNAP Sports Fundraiser at Salt Creek
SNAP Sports, a nonprofit adaptive sports program for special needs athletes will hold a wine tasting fundraiser Wednesday, March 29 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Salt Creek Grille, 24415 Town Center Drive #115, Valencia, CA 91355.
March 29: SNAP Sports Fundraiser at Salt Creek
'Disney's Newsies' at Canyon Theatre Guild
The Canyon Theatre Guild presents the musical "Disney's Newsies" now on stage in Old Town Newhall through April 30.
‘Disney’s Newsies’ at Canyon Theatre Guild
April 7: Teen FanFest at Canyon Country Community Center
Calling all teens and tweens: The city of Santa Clarita Public Library presents FanFest. FanFest is back and will be held Friday, April 7 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Canyon Country Community Center, 18410 Sierra Highway, Canyon Country, CA 91351.
April 7: Teen FanFest at Canyon Country Community Center
Today in SCV History (March 28)
1934 - Bouquet Canyon Reservoir, replacement for ill-fated St. Francis Dam & reservoir, begins to fill with water [story]
Bouquet Reservoir
