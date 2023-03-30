CSUN Track and Field Travels to West Coast Relays

The CSUN men’s and women’s track and field teams head to the West Coast Relays this week.

Fresno State is the host with FloTrack streaming the event for a fee. The opening day of the meet is Thursday where the hammer (noon) and javelin (4 p.m.) will take place at Fresno State’s Warmerdam Field.

The meet continues on Friday at Veteran’s Memorial Stadium in Clovis, Calif. The running events begin at 9 a.m. with the field events starting at 10 a.m. Scheduled to compete are Academy of Art, Cal Poly Pomona, CSU Bakersfield, CSUN, Fresno Pacific, Fresno State, LMU, San Francisco, San José State, Stanislaus State, and Utah State.

REGIONAL RANKINGS

The CSUN men are ranked 17th in the first USTFCCCA Regional Track & Field Rating Index that was released on Mar. 27.

The CSUN women are ranked 27th in the first USTFCCCA Regional Track & Field Rating Index that was released on Mar. 27.

LAST WEEK

The Matadors competed in a pair of meets at UCLA last week.

BOB LARSEN MEN

Joseph Alipranti finished fifth in the men’s hammer throw (169-9).

Noah Contreras, a senior, lowered his personal best in the 1500m by almost two seconds, as he posted a time of 3:51.12 to finish 11th.

JJK/JOHNSON MEN

David Phillips, Jr. ran the eighth fastest time in school history in the 100m, :10.41, to win the event.

The 4x100m relay of Christopher Allen,, Logan Davis, James Crawford, and Phillips, Jr. ran the third fastest time in school history, :39.97, to finish second.

The 4x400m relay of Luke DaVanon, Phillips, Jr., De Marq Jaque, and Davis ran 3:11.89, the 10th fastest time in school history to finish second.

Dillon Peters finished second in the triple jump (47-10).

FRIDAY WOMEN

Nicole Contreras ran the fourth fastest 5000m by a CSUN freshman, 17:29.99, to finish ninth in the field of 29.

Sonia Avila competed in the 10000m, turning in an eighth-place showing (39:00.22).

JJK/JOHNSON WOMEN

Arianna Alexander recorded the top CSUN individual running finish when she finished second (:11.91). Alexander was ninth in the 200m later in the meet (:25.10).

Alba Moreno Paredes was 1-of-4 high jumpers to go 5-5. All four competitors missed going 5-7, so Moreno Paredes was credited with second place, as it took her two jumps for Moreno Paredes to go 5-5. Izzi Leonard of Sacramento State was awarded the individual title.

Charne-Lee Olkers posted a personal best:14.00 to finish third in the 100m hurdles. She ran the 400m hurdles for the first time at CSUN, finishing second in a time of 1:01.65.

CSUN IN THE BIG WEST TOP 10

MEN

100m David Phillips, Jr. 2nd, 10.41 (45th, West Region)

100m James Crawford 6th, 10.60

100m Logan Davis 8th, 10.65

200m David Phillips, Jr. 4th, 21.29

200m James Crawford 7th, 21.56

400m Logan Davis 3rd, 47.59

400m De Marq Jaque 5th, 47.82

400m Luke DaVanon 9th, 48.76

800m Noah Contreras 4th, 1:50.30 (30th, West Region)

800m Balmore Montes 10th, 1:53.77

1500m Noah Contreras 3rd, 3:51.12

4x100m Relay Crawford, Davis, Smith, Phillips, Jr. 39.97 (21st, West Region)

4x400m Relay DaVanon, Phillips, Jr., Jaque, Davis 3:11.89 (31st, West Region)

110m Hurdles Zavion Harper 3rd, 14.48

Long Jump Dillon Peters 10th, 22-10 1/2

Triple Jump Dillon Peters 4th, 47-10

Triple Jump Bryson Williams 9th, 45-9 1/4

Triple Jump Tzu-Ting Chan 10th, 45-1 1/2

Shot Put Guillermo Lopez 8th, 53-2 1/4

Discus Elijah Ignacio 7th, 164-0

Hammer Joseph Alpranti 8th, 183-9

CSUN IN THE BIG WEST TOP 10

WOMEN

100m Arianna Alexander 7th, 11.90

10000m Sonia Avila 4th, 39:00.22

10000m Estefania De Los Santos 6th, 46:12.76

4x400m Austin, Alexander, Olkers, Poston 10th, 4:00.31

100m Hurdles Charne-Lee Olkers 3rd, 14:00

400m H Charne-Lee Olkers 4th, 1:01.65

High Jump Alba Moreno Paredes 5th, T, 5-5

Shot Put Emily Hutchinson 6th, 44-9 1/2

Discus Katherine Shipp-Davis 6th, 157-7

Heptathlon Brianna Kelpis 5th, 4413 (20th, West Region)

