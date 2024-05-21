header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 21
1978 - St. Francis Dam site becomes a State Landmark [story]
state landmark dedication
CSUN Unveils Bookstein Real Estate Center
| Tuesday, May 21, 2024
20240506_DJH_Bookstein_Real_008 1
Nazarian College Dean Chandra Subramaniam, Harriet Bookstein, Harvey Bookstein and CSUN President Erika D. Beck. Photo by David J. Hawkins/CSUN.


Nearly 200 students, faculty and community leaders attended a May 6 naming ceremony to honor Harriet and Harvey Bookstein for their generous support for the real estate program and center at California State University, Northridge’s David Nazarian College of Business and Economics.

Audience members heard remarks from distinguished guests CSUN President Erika D. Beck, the Booksteins and Nazarian College Dean Chandra Subramaniam. The event also included a panel discussion, moderated by Harvey Bookstein ’70 (Business Administration), Hon.D. ’16, with industry experts on issues facing the real estate industry.

As part of the ceremony, Subramaniam announced that the Center for Real Estate housed in the Nazarian College will now be known as the Bookstein Real Estate Center.

The center was named in recognition of a host of generous gestures — from financial donations to teaching classes and mentoring students — that the Booksteins have made to Nazarian College and CSUN since they were students at the university nearly 50 years ago.

“Harvey and Harriet have once again shown their unwavering support of Nazarian College with their generous contribution to our real estate program,” Subramaniam said. “Their long-time philanthropic and volunteer support has benefited countless students and inspired many over the years. That’s why we are so pleased that our real estate center will be known as the Bookstein Real Estate Center.”

The mission of the Bookstein Real Estate Center is to educate future generations of real estate professionals, advance the profession and real estate law, and serve as a resource. The center offers theoretical and practical aspects of real estate and provides an academic foundation for careers in real estate. Students completing an option in real estate will have satisfied most of the educational requirements for the California real estate broker’s license and the real estate appraiser’s license.

In her remarks, Harriet Bookstein shared the significance of having the real estate center named after her and her husband.

“Anyone who knows Harvey knows how passionate he is about real estate,” she said. “To give students the opportunity to ask questions and get answers as well as learn all the different aspects of real estate does Harvey’s heart good. And to be able to expand students’ minds in a different direction will make both of us happy. Giving students the opportunity to learn and perhaps develop their own passion is definitely a win-win for everyone and the frosting on the cake.”

Harvey Bookstein highlighted the work of faculty at Nazarian College and their impact on ensuring student success.

“Part of making students great is having great professors,” he said, adding that the college has met that commitment with professors who know their subject matter and care about their students and their advancement.

Harvey Bookstein also moderated a panel discussion on issues facing today’s real estate market. Three specialists — Keltie Cole, division president of KB Home Los Angeles/Ventura; Paul Jennings ’85 (Marketing), Hon.D. ’22, principal of PCS Energy and expert in commercial real estate; and Cleo McDougald ’02 (Finance), senior vice president, CRE Credit Risk, for IDB Bank — discussed the impact of interest rates on residential and commercial properties, new home construction, including ADUs, and housing supply issues, among other topics.

A reception followed the panel discussion. “We are thankful for the Booksteins’ continued generosity and excited to take our real estate center and academic programming to the next level,” Subramaniam said. “Students interested in a real estate career at Nazarian College will have access to competitive programming and services, knowledgeable faculty and hands-on experience — all key ingredients for a successful career.”

20240506_DJH_Bookstein_Real_049-copy 2

Nazarian College Dean Chandra Subramaniam, Cleo McDougald, senior vice president CRE Credit Risk for IDB Bank, Harvey Bookstein, Keltie Cole, division president KB Home, Los Angeles/Ventura; Paul Jennings, principal of PCS Energy. Photo by David. J. Hawkins/CSUN.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
HIGHER EDUCATION LINKS
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
> COLLEGE NEWS ARCHIVE

Ranu Mukherjee Appointed CalArts Dean of Film/Video

Ranu Mukherjee Appointed CalArts Dean of Film/Video
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
California Institute of the Arts announced the appointment of Ranu Mukherjee as dean of its School of Film/Video.
FULL STORY...

CSUN Unveils Bookstein Real Estate Center

CSUN Unveils Bookstein Real Estate Center
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
Nearly 200 students, faculty and community leaders attended a May 6 naming ceremony to honor Harriet and Harvey Bookstein for their generous support for the real estate program and center at California State University, Northridge’s David Nazarian College of Business and Economics.
FULL STORY...

TMU Professor Helps Bring Classical Christian Education to Africa

TMU Professor Helps Bring Classical Christian Education to Africa
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
One evening in 2017, Grant Horner, Ph.D., the director of the classical liberal arts program at The Master’s University, had just finished conducting a plenary talk in Manhattan when he came face-to-face with a continent-sized proposal.
FULL STORY...

TMU Students Get Talking with Podcasting Course

TMU Students Get Talking with Podcasting Course
Monday, May 20, 2024
When Dr. Bob Dickson first began teaching Podcast Studio at The Master’s University, the podcasting format had already taken to the skies and was planting its flag in the media atmosphere.
FULL STORY...

Teenage Rising Star Set to Graduate from CSUN

Teenage Rising Star Set to Graduate from CSUN
Monday, May 20, 2024
While most teenagers are navigating their way through high school, 15-year-old actor Tate Birchmore is preparing to walk the California State University, Northridge commencement stage.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Six Cougars Earn Academic Excellence Award, Graduating Class Honored
The College of the Canyons Athletic Department honored Cougar student-athletes who will be graduating and/or transferring this semester while also naming six Student-Athlete Academic Excellence Award Winners during the department's annual end of the year celebratory dinner.
Six Cougars Earn Academic Excellence Award, Graduating Class Honored
Henry Mayo Trauma Center Celebrates 40 Years
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital’s Level II Trauma Center marked 40 years of service at a ceremony Tuesday, May 21.
Henry Mayo Trauma Center Celebrates 40 Years
Ranu Mukherjee Appointed CalArts Dean of Film/Video
California Institute of the Arts announced the appointment of Ranu Mukherjee as dean of its School of Film/Video.
Ranu Mukherjee Appointed CalArts Dean of Film/Video
State Lawmakers Advance Social Media Bills
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) — The California Legislature on Monday overwhelmingly approved two bills that would change how social media companies do business.
State Lawmakers Advance Social Media Bills
CSUN Unveils Bookstein Real Estate Center
Nearly 200 students, faculty and community leaders attended a May 6 naming ceremony to honor Harriet and Harvey Bookstein for their generous support for the real estate program and center at California State University, Northridge’s David Nazarian College of Business and Economics.
CSUN Unveils Bookstein Real Estate Center
Caltrans Announces Southbound Highway 101 Closure
In a reversal from the traffic pattern on recent nights, the California Department of Transportation plans to close all lanes on Southbound U.S. Highway 101 Ventura Freeway starting at 11 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, for construction of the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing in Agoura Hills, a project being constructed by Santa Clarita-based C.A. Rasmussen.
Caltrans Announces Southbound Highway 101 Closure
TMU Professor Helps Bring Classical Christian Education to Africa
One evening in 2017, Grant Horner, Ph.D., the director of the classical liberal arts program at The Master’s University, had just finished conducting a plenary talk in Manhattan when he came face-to-face with a continent-sized proposal.
TMU Professor Helps Bring Classical Christian Education to Africa
Lyons Avenue Temporary Lanes Closures Announced
The city of Santa Clarita announced temporary lane closures east bound on Lyons Avenue, between Wiley Canyon Road and Railroad Avenue.
Lyons Avenue Temporary Lanes Closures Announced
Today in SCV History (May 21)
1978 - St. Francis Dam site becomes a State Landmark [story]
state landmark dedication
TMU Students Get Talking with Podcasting Course
When Dr. Bob Dickson first began teaching Podcast Studio at The Master’s University, the podcasting format had already taken to the skies and was planting its flag in the media atmosphere.
TMU Students Get Talking with Podcasting Course
Teenage Rising Star Set to Graduate from CSUN
While most teenagers are navigating their way through high school, 15-year-old actor Tate Birchmore is preparing to walk the California State University, Northridge commencement stage.
Teenage Rising Star Set to Graduate from CSUN
Cougars Conclude Track & Field Season at State Championship Meet
College of the Canyons wrapped the 2024 season by seeing three Cougars compete during day two action of the 3C2A Track & Field State Championships hosted by Saddleback College.
Cougars Conclude Track & Field Season at State Championship Meet
Ken Striplin | Nurturing Greenery, Cultivating Community
Whether you’re exploring the trails in our vast open spaces, enjoying time in any of our 38 parks or simply driving through the community, Santa Clarita stands out from the rest.
Ken Striplin | Nurturing Greenery, Cultivating Community
May 21: Saugus Union School District Regular Meeting
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, May 21, with closed session beginning at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by public session at 6:30 p.m.
May 21: Saugus Union School District Regular Meeting
COC Fire Technology Students Awarded Edison Scholarships
Twenty-one College of the Canyons fire technology students have received $1,000 scholarships from Edison International to cover tuition, books and school-related fees. 
COC Fire Technology Students Awarded Edison Scholarships
Brad Meza Named New Hart High Baseball Coach
Hart High School is proud to announce Brad Meza as the new varsity head baseball coach for its program.
Brad Meza Named New Hart High Baseball Coach
May 22: COC Board, Foundation Joint Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees, along with the COC Foundation Board of Directors, will hold a joint business meeting Wednesday, May 22, beginning at 5 p.m.
May 22: COC Board, Foundation Joint Business Meeting
Hart District Special Meeting to Discuss Superintendent Search Process
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board will hold a special meeting Tuesday, May 21, at 1 p.m. to discuss the process for its superintendent search.
Hart District Special Meeting to Discuss Superintendent Search Process
Ten Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of 10 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, May 20 - Sunday, May 26.
Ten Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
Today in SCV History (May 20)
1946 - Cher, great-granddaughter of Placerita Canyon homesteader Frank Walker and onetime Placerita property owner, born in El Centro, Calif. [story]
Cher and grandma
LASD Seeks Help Locating Missing Santa Clarita Man
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating missing person Arian Jaquez Otey.
LASD Seeks Help Locating Missing Santa Clarita Man
Today in SCV History (May 19)
1851 - San Fernando-San Francisquito-Eliz. Lake Roads become public highways [story]
wagon
Today in SCV History (May 18)
1978 - Concert scene for "KISS Meets the Phantom of the Park" filmed at Magic Mountain [story]
KISS
Eight COC Baseball Players Named to All-WSC Team
College of the Canyons baseball saw eight players recognized with All-Western State Conference (WSC), South Division honors. 
Eight COC Baseball Players Named to All-WSC Team
SCVNews.com