CSUN VITA Clinic Expanding Free Tax Prep Service Locations

California State University, Northridge’s free Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program is expanding from 15 to 18 different sites throughout Los Angeles county, with the goal of assisting as many low-income taxpayers as possible.

The CSUN VITA Clinic, part of the David Nazarian College of Business and Economics, offers free income tax assistance for those with an annual income of $67,000 or less, including non-English speakers. Free tax preparation services will begin the last week of January and will continue through the end of the tax preparation season on April 15.

“Not only does VITA have an impressive tradition of over-serving the community and students for over 50 years, it also has the honor of being the first academic institution nationwide to offer free tax preparation services to low income taxpayers,” said Rafael Efrat, Bookstein Chair in Taxation, and the director of the CSUN VITA Clinic. “We continued to grow in that momentum and set up accomplishments year by year, leading and expanding the impact beyond campus.”

The largest tax-preparation site is located in CSUN’s Bookstein Hall, near the corner of Plummer Street and Etiwanda Avenue. Taxpayers can receive assistance Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Thursdays until 10 p.m.

The 17 other sites are located in public libraries, family resource centers and community centers around the Los Angeles area. This year, VITA is partnering with the Greater Los Angeles Agency on Deafness to train deaf or hard of hearing CSUN students to serve as tax repairers at their site to deaf or hard of hearing community members.

In addition to GLAD, other free tax-preparation sites include La Palmas Park, San Fernando Public Library, Sun Valley Public Library, Valley Plaza Branch Library, Pacoima Public Library, Inclusive Action for the City, Hollywood Regional Library, Mid-Valley Regional Library, Grandview Library, YMCA West Valley, YMCA Mid Valley, Meet Each Need with Dignity and the North Hollywood Public Library.

VITA will also operate at the West Los Angeles Veteran Center, which is designed to have CSUN veteran students who are trained as certified tax support to train and provide free tax preparation to veterans in that community.

Those interested in visiting a site are highly encouraged to book an appointment as early as possible online or by calling (818) 677-3600.

More than 300 trained student volunteers are deployed at the locations. At the end of tax season, 10 student volunteers who demonstrated exceptional service are each awarded a $1,000 scholarship.

“Harvey and Harriet Bookstein created the VITA endowment that allows us to offer students scholarships. The students learn the material and lifelong skills that can help them and their family comply with federal income tax requirements, but it also helps them career wise whether they choose to pursue a career in taxation or otherwise,” Efrat said. “The soft skill that they acquire by participating is so vital, as they learn leadership skills, interpersonal skills and practice communication skills.”

CSUN VITA has served the public since 1970 to residents throughout Los Angeles. In 2025, they clinched the top ranking among more than 7,000 VITA sites nationally in terms of returns transmitted, providing free tax preparation to over 10,649 low-income taxpayers in Los Angeles County, an increase from 9,722 in 2024.

For more information about the CSUN VITA clinic, visit their website https://www.csun.edu/bookstein-institute/csun-vita-clinic

