CSUN VITA Clinic Offering Free Tax Preparation Services

Tax season is here and the California State University, Northridge’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program is operating at 15 different sites throughout Los Angeles county, ready to assist low-income taxpayers.

VITA offers free income tax assistance for those with an annual income of $67,000 or less, including non-English speakers.

CSUN VITA, part of the David Nazarian College of Business and Economics, is operating on the CSUN campus Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and until 10 p.m. on Thursdays throughout the end of the tax preparation season of April 15. The clinic also operates at fourteen other sites throughout Los Angeles County on select days. Those interested in visiting a site are highly encouraged to book an appointment as early as possible online or by calling (818) 677-3600.

“CSUN VITA provides valuable services to our community members,” said Rafael Efrat, Bookstein Chair in Taxation and the Director of the CSUN VITA Clinic. “There is an unmet need in our community. Many low-income taxpayers simply cannot afford to hire an accountant to complete their returns. The cost of it would swallow up large portions of their refund that would otherwise be utilized for other valuable and important expenditures.”

The largest tax-preparation site is located in CSUN’s Bookstein Hall, near the corner of Plummer Street and Etiwanda Avenue. Other locations include La Palmas Park; San Fernando Public Library; Sun Valley Public Library; Valley Plaza Branch Library; Pacoima Public Library; Inclusive Action for the City; Hollywood Regional Library; Mid-Valley Regional Library; Grandview Library; YMCA West Valley; YMCA Mid Valley; Meet Each Need with Dignity and the North Hollywood Public Library.

Over 350 trained student volunteers are deployed at the 15 locations.

“Our students gained valuable experience in terms of learning how to complete their own tax returns, as well as valuable clinical involvement,” said Efrat. “This is extremely helpful as they enter into the work environment. It can translate into other internship or job opportunities.”

At the end of tax season, 10 student volunteers who demonstrated exceptional service are each awarded a $1,000 scholarship.

“We are grateful as always to the generosity of Harvey and Harriet Bookstein to have bestowed on us significant financial investment that allows us to offer various scholarships to our student volunteers who demonstrate exceptional service and commitment to members of the public,” Efrat said.

For more information about the CSUN VITA clinic, visit the website https://www.csun.edu/bookstein-institute/csun-vita-clinic

