CSUN Will Not Offer In-Person Summer Activities

Based on current guidance from elected and public health officials with the city and county of Los Angeles, as well as the State of California and the California State University system, California State University, Northridge will not present in-person activities for the community this summer, including youth camps. CSUN previously announced the shift of its summer credit courses tovirtual formats to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The summer youth camps traditionally delivered by CSUN include the Summer Academic Program for Elementary School Students (SAPESS), the Summer Academic Enrichment Program (SAEP), Sunny Days, Teenage Drama Workshop (TADW) and athletics camps.

Camp organizers are exploring the possibility of delivering their offerings virtually. SAEP, which complements the regular school year curriculum for students in grades six to 12, has already announced their move to continue virtually. Those interested in other programs and camps are encouraged to visit the program websites for updates and more information.

Registration for the credit summer sessions is now open. To search for available classes, visit: https://go.csun.edu/Summer2020. Three different summer sessions will be offered to students. Session one and two will begin May 26. Session three will begin July 8.

While CSUN has transitioned to virtual learning due to COVID-19, campus departments and services remain available to assist students virtually, and in some cases, continue to offer limited on-campus hours. Visit https://www.csun.edu/covid-19 for the latest information on campus operations.