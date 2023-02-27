CSUN’s 38th Annual Assistive Technology Conference Returns

California State University, Northridge’s 38th Annual CSUN Assistive Technology Conference — internationally recognized as the premier event in the field of technology and people with disabilities — is scheduled to take place March 13-17 at the Anaheim Marriott.

The largest event of its kind, the conference features the latest in accessibility and assistive technology — whether it’s a mobile app or a modified wheelchair — that can transform the lives of people with disabilities. It also includes a journal track that highlights science and research on the latest developments in the field.

“Our team hopes to not only build on the successes of 2022’s Conference, but to welcome back and grow the community this year,” said Julia Santiago, interim managing director of CSUN’s Center on Disabilities, which spearheads the conference each year.

Santiago said the CSUN AT Conference has been an inclusive space for new and returning attendees to not only learn, but to connect with the community. “We have many new events planned, including more networking opportunities with ‘daily birds-of-a-feather’ events, and the newly branded CSUNATC TV which includes a broadcast studio where there will be fireside chats among industry leaders and the current live-streaming of sessions and daily featured presentations.”

The Conference’s Keynote Address, on Tuesday, March 14, will be delivered by Mike Paciello, a pioneer and influential figure in the accessibility industry for more than three decades. He is the founder of WebABLE.com and co-founder of WebABLE.TV.

As part of the keynote program each year, the conference recognizes a leader who has made a significant impact in education and research with the Strache Leadership Award. This year, the honoree is Keith Christian, a teacher of students with visual impairments for the past 26 years. Mr. Christian is a teacher at Clara Barton Elementary in Anaheim and has served as a mentor to his students and students in the Visual Impairments program at Cal State Los Angeles, where he guest lectures on technology. He was instrumental in advocating for the establishment of an Alternate Media Production Center for students with disabilities at Cal State LA.

In addition to the many conference sessions, keynote program, and nightly social events, the conference’s exhibit hall is free and open to the public, March 15 – March 17. Each year the exhibit hall showcases the latest technologies for people with disabilities and the opportunity for end-users and practitioners to interact directly with companies and providers who develop the products and services.

For more information about the conference, and a detailed schedule, please visit: https://csun.at/conference .

