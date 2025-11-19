CSUN’s Annual Powwow Celebrates 40 years of Bringing Together SoCal American Indian Communities

California State University, Northridge’s 40th annual Powwow returns to campus on Saturday, Nov. 29, in celebration of the American Indian communities of Los Angeles County and throughout Southern California.

This year’s Powwow, which is free and open to the public, is scheduled to take place in Sierra Quad in the center of campus at 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Since the Red Power movement in the 1970s, CSUN’s American Indian Student Association and American Indian Studies Program, which celebrates its 50 years on campus this year, have created the tradition of the annual powwow.

“This is a collaboration of CSUN’s American Indian Studies Program, American Indian Students Association and the community at large,” said Teresa Williams León, director of CSUN’s American Indian Studies Program and CSUN’s newly appointed Senior Tribal Liaison Officer. “This gathering is to celebrate Indigenous people, culture, dance, song and ceremony. It is a gathering for and by students, faculty, staff, families, friends, community leaders and members.”

The Powwow will begin with performances by Bird Singers at 10 a.m. and will continue with Open Gourd Dancing at 10:30 a.m. followed by Grand Entry, a procession of all the dancers in traditional dress and regalia, opening blessings, greetings and songs at 12 p.m.

CSUN’s Annual Powwow is a pan-tribal event. Although powwows are mainly a cultural tradition from Southern and Northern Plains tribes, local tribes have included their own customs.

The Fernandeño Tatavian Band of Mission Indian have historically opened the CSUN Powwow with the songs in their indigenous language and Chumash bear dancers have presented throughout the event.

The Powwow includes children’s activity areas that teach about Native American traditions presented by the Tataviam tribe. The past years have provided space for vendors to sell clothes, jewelry, and souvenirs as well as their arts and crafts vendors and food offerings such as Frybread.

“CSUN occupies the ancestral homeland and unceded territory of the Tataviam people, so we pay special tribute to the Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indian people and neighboring Tongva and Chumash people as we celebrate CSUN’s 40th Powwow this year,” said Williams León.

The annual CSUN Powwow is hosted by both American Indian Studies Program and American Indian Student Association and co-sponsored by the Educational Opportunity Program, CSUN Parking, Associated Students, University Student Union, the College of Humanities and the College of Social Behavioral Sciences.

Parking will be available in the B3 Parking lot, off Reseda Boulevard and Prairie Street.

For more information, contact the CSUN American Indian Studies Program at (818) 677-5030 or via email at csunaisa@gmail.com.

