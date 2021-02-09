CSUN’s Armenian Studies Program Accepting Scholarship Applications

California State University, Northridge is accepting applications for a scholarships available to any student interested in studying or working with the Armenian community through advocacy, humanitarian, cultural or philanthropic work.

The Armenian History and Cultural Scholarship Fund was created last year by an anonymous $3 million gift to the university to support Armenian studies and students. A majority of the gift, $2.5 million, was designated for scholarships, while the rest was earmarked to support activities within CSUN’s Armenian Studies Program.

“This generous gift will benefit a broad segment of CSUN’s student population, and will promote Armenian history and culture, thereby becoming yet another venue for mutual understanding and appreciation among the various constituent groups of our society,” said Vahram Shemmassian, head of the Armenian Studies Program.

Scholarships of up to $15,000 per year are available to undergraduate CSUN students — currently enrolled or planning to enroll at the university in fall 2021 — who have demonstrated financial need and maintain at least a 3.0 grade point average. The scholarship money can be used to defer the cost of tuition, fees, books, and room and board. Scholarship recipients can apply again in subsequent years, as long as they meet the criteria and funding is still available.

Those interested in applying for the scholarship can click [here] for details.

Scholarships will be awarded to students who best meet one or more of the following criteria:

– Is a descendent of an individual who survived or was killed in the Armenian Genocide of 1914-1924;

– Can demonstrate a commitment to the support of and advocacy for the Armenian community through humanitarian, cultural and philanthropic work, or athletic programs and endeavors;

– Is minoring in Armenian studies;

– Is a language and cultures major with Armenian language or studies as a concentration and/or

– Is a liberal studies major with Armenian language or studies as a concentration, or is enrolled in the Integrated Teacher Education Program in CSUN’s Liberal Studies Program, with a minor in Armenian studies.

For more information about the scholarship, visit https://csun.academicworks.com/opportunities/2777.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...