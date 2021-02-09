header image

1971, 6:01 a.m. - Sylmar/San Fernando Earthquake centered in Iron Canyon/Sand Canyon [WATCH FILM]
film
CSUN’s Armenian Studies Program Accepting Scholarship Applications
| Tuesday, Feb 9, 2021
CSUN Oviatt Library
CSUN is accepting applications for a scholarships available to any student interested in studying or working with the Armenian community through advocacy, humanitarian, cultural or philanthropic work. Photo by Lee Choo.

 

California State University, Northridge is accepting applications for a scholarships available to any student interested in studying or working with the Armenian community through advocacy, humanitarian, cultural or philanthropic work.

The Armenian History and Cultural Scholarship Fund was created last year by an anonymous $3 million gift to the university to support Armenian studies and students. A majority of the gift, $2.5 million, was designated for scholarships, while the rest was earmarked to support activities within CSUN’s Armenian Studies Program.

“This generous gift will benefit a broad segment of CSUN’s student population, and will promote Armenian history and culture, thereby becoming yet another venue for mutual understanding and appreciation among the various constituent groups of our society,” said Vahram Shemmassian, head of the Armenian Studies Program.

Scholarships of up to $15,000 per year are available to undergraduate CSUN students — currently enrolled or planning to enroll at the university in fall 2021 — who have demonstrated financial need and maintain at least a 3.0 grade point average. The scholarship money can be used to defer the cost of tuition, fees, books, and room and board. Scholarship recipients can apply again in subsequent years, as long as they meet the criteria and funding is still available.

Those interested in applying for the scholarship can click [here] for details.

Scholarships will be awarded to students who best meet one or more of the following criteria:

– Is a descendent of an individual who survived or was killed in the Armenian Genocide of 1914-1924;

– Can demonstrate a commitment to the support of and advocacy for the Armenian community through humanitarian, cultural and philanthropic work, or athletic programs and endeavors;

– Is minoring in Armenian studies;

– Is a language and cultures major with Armenian language or studies as a concentration and/or

– Is a liberal studies major with Armenian language or studies as a concentration, or is enrolled in the Integrated Teacher Education Program in CSUN’s Liberal Studies Program, with a minor in Armenian studies.

For more information about the scholarship, visit https://csun.academicworks.com/opportunities/2777.
COC Multicultural Center Hosting Virtual Events Honoring Black History Month

COC Multicultural Center Hosting Virtual Events Honoring Black History Month
Tuesday, Feb 9, 2021
In honor of Black History Month, the Multicultural Center at College of the Canyons will be hosting a series of virtual events throughout February that highlight and celebrate Black culture.
FULL STORY...

Former Cougar Pierre-Paul Wins Second Super Bowl

Former Cougar Pierre-Paul Wins Second Super Bowl
Monday, Feb 8, 2021
Former College of the Canyons defensive lineman Jason Pierre-Paul, who played with the Cougars in 2007, is now a two-time Super Bowl Champion after helping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeat the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs by a 31-9 score on Sunday at Super Bowl LV.
FULL STORY...

CSUN Holding Virtual Events Honoring Black History Month

CSUN Holding Virtual Events Honoring Black History Month
Thursday, Feb 4, 2021
California State University, Northridge plans to host multiple virtual Black History Month events to highlight and celebrate the accomplishments and contributions of the Black community.
FULL STORY...

College of the Canyons’ IT Dept. Wins 2 Major Tech Awards

College of the Canyons’ IT Dept. Wins 2 Major Tech Awards
Wednesday, Feb 3, 2021
The College of the Canyons Information Technology department will be recognized with two tech awards at the 2021 California Community College Chief Information Systems Officers Association Virtual Technology Summit on Thursday, Feb. 11 for their outstanding support in transitioning the college’s operations and instructional programs to a remote environment in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
COC Multicultural Center Hosting Virtual Events Honoring Black History Month
In honor of Black History Month, the Multicultural Center at College of the Canyons will be hosting a series of virtual events throughout February that highlight and celebrate Black culture.
COC Multicultural Center Hosting Virtual Events Honoring Black History Month
City Expected to Discuss L.A. County’s Proposed Freeway Toll Program
Santa Clarita City Council members are expected Tuesday to look into a traffic study that proposes to implement a freeway toll program for drivers during peak hours in Los Angeles County.
City Expected to Discuss L.A. County’s Proposed Freeway Toll Program
Today in SCV History (Feb. 9)
1971, 6:01 a.m. - Sylmar/San Fernando Earthquake centered in Iron Canyon/Sand Canyon [WATCH FILM]
film
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 3 New Deaths at Henry Mayo; L.A. County Fatalities Remain ‘Distressingly High’
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Monday confirmed 93 new deaths and 2,741 new cases of COVID-19 countywide as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia reported three new deaths since Friday.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 3 New Deaths at Henry Mayo; L.A. County Fatalities Remain ‘Distressingly High’
Former Cougar Pierre-Paul Wins Second Super Bowl
Former College of the Canyons defensive lineman Jason Pierre-Paul, who played with the Cougars in 2007, is now a two-time Super Bowl Champion after helping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeat the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs by a 31-9 score on Sunday at Super Bowl LV.
Former Cougar Pierre-Paul Wins Second Super Bowl
Feb. 9: Santa Clarita City Council Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its next regular meeting at City Hall on Tuesday, Feb. 9, starting at 6 p.m.
Feb. 9: Santa Clarita City Council Regular Meeting
‘Suffering in Silence’: Single Mothers Speak Out on Challenges Amid COVID
Jessica Delazari, a recent College of the Canyons graduate and one of many local single mothers, found herself crying on the floor, sick with COVID-19 knowing she could not take care of her two young daughters as best as she could.
‘Suffering in Silence’: Single Mothers Speak Out on Challenges Amid COVID
Hart District Creates Committee to Discuss Graduation
The William S. Hart Union High School District has convened a committee of district leaders to discuss a set of graduation activities around any potential COVID-19 guidelines from Los Angeles County.
Hart District Creates Committee to Discuss Graduation
Court Ruling: Gascón ‘Three Strikes’ Special Directives Unlawful
A Los Angeles County judge issued Monday a preliminary injunction against District Attorney George Gasón in a lawsuit brought forth by the union for county prosecutors, preventing him from abandoning California’s “Three Strikes” law.
Court Ruling: Gascón ‘Three Strikes’ Special Directives Unlawful
Yes I Can Adapts to Virtual World with Guest Speaker Sessions
Jessika Grewe Glover’s career as a writer started with scribbling ideas on napkins, and through persistence and perseverance, she’s becoming a published author who’s ready to share the lessons of her experience with others who have similar aspirations.
Yes I Can Adapts to Virtual World with Guest Speaker Sessions
SCV Celebrates Super Bowl, COVID Edition
As Super Bowl LV kicked off, residents across the Santa Clarita Valley waited in lines outside of restaurants to pick up their take-out orders to return home and watch the game.
SCV Celebrates Super Bowl, COVID Edition
Today in SCV History (Feb. 8)
1990 - Rock 'n' Roller Del Shannon, whose hit "Runaway" topped the charts in April 1961, found dead at home in Sand Canyon [story]
Del Shannon
Today in SCV History (Feb. 7)
1919 - First publication of weekly Newhall Signal newspaper, $2 a year [story]
Signal Century
Today in SCV History (Feb. 6)
1988 - Saugus Speedway owners demolish historic Bonelli Ranch House [story]
Bonelli House
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: County Deaths Remain High; 24,541 Total SCV Cases
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Friday confirmed 226 new deaths and 4,761 new cases of COVID-19 countywide with 24,541 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. In addition, Public Health noted that despite a decline in hospitalizations, deaths may remain high for two more weeks.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: County Deaths Remain High; 24,541 Total SCV Cases
Board of Supervisors to Discuss FEMA’s $2B in COVID-Related Funeral Reimbursements
The Federal Emergency Management Agency will reimburse $2 billion in COVID-19-related funeral expenses for families. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday is scheduled to consider a move that would help the county be ready for when California gets its fair share.
Board of Supervisors to Discuss FEMA’s $2B in COVID-Related Funeral Reimbursements
Hundreds Gather to Pay Respects to Classmate, Teammate Pedro Roman
Emotional words, tears of remembrance and purple glow sticks filled the air at the Pedro “Javi” Roman candlelight vigil on Thursday.
Hundreds Gather to Pay Respects to Classmate, Teammate Pedro Roman
Red Cross Remind Residents of Earthquake Preparedness, 50th Anniversary of Sylmar Earthquake
Fifty years ago the American Red Cross Los Angeles Region sheltered 17,000 people and assisted 11,000 families following the catastrophic 1971 San Fernando earthquake (Sylmar earthquake). On this somber anniversary, the Red Cross urges Angelenos to take the necessary steps to prepare their households for the next Big One.
Red Cross Remind Residents of Earthquake Preparedness, 50th Anniversary of Sylmar Earthquake
Grading Continues for Condominium Project on Dockweiler Drive
Work to build more than 90 single-family homes across a 19-acre site in Newhall is now underway, according to city of Santa Clarita officials.
Grading Continues for Condominium Project on Dockweiler Drive
LASD to Increase Patrol During Super Bowl Weekend
Super Bowl LV is Sunday, Feb. 7, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will have additional officers on patrol over the Super Bowl weekend looking for drivers suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.
LASD to Increase Patrol During Super Bowl Weekend
Today in SCV History (Feb. 5)
1921 - After leasing since 1918, William S. Hart purchases the Horseshoe Ranch in Newhall from Babcock Smith [story]
Hart ranch
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: Public Health Warns of Another Surge; 24,410 Total SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 239 new deaths and 5,028 new cases of COVID-19, with 24,410 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: Public Health Warns of Another Surge; 24,410 Total SCV Cases
California Lawmakers Look to Overhaul Troubled Unemployment Department
SACRAMENTO (CN) — Inheriting a mounting bureaucratic disaster that has floated lifelines to inmates but left newly jobless Californians broke, lawmakers on Thursday called for a reboot of the state’s Employment Development Department.
California Lawmakers Look to Overhaul Troubled Unemployment Department
