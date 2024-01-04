CSUN’s Bostick Earns Big West Player of the Week

Bostick averaged a team-high 21.5 points along with 4.0 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 2.0 assists per game in helping CSUN to a pair of road wins to start league play. The 6-2 guard also shot 46.9 percent from the floor (15-of-32) and posted a 37.5 percent from 3-point range (3-of-8).

Bostick would score a season-high 22 points in an 83-73 road victory over Cal Poly to start league play on Dec. 28. He saved his best for the second half against the Mustangs, pouring in 18 points in the final stanza to help extend the lead to double-digits down the stretch. Bostick made 8-of-18 shots in the contest as well as 6-of-8 attempts at the free throw line to go with three steals and three rebounds.

CSUN received another stellar effort from Bostick in an 84-68 win at Long Beach State on Dec. 30. Bostick would hit 7-of-14 shots from the field, finishing with a game-high 21 points. From downtown, Bostick connected on 3-of-6 attempts while he registered five rebounds, four assists and two steals. His efforts helped CSUN hand Long Beach State its largest margin of defeat at Walter Pyramid since Feb. 1, 2020. The loss for the Beach was their first at home this season and it snapped the team’s six-game win streak.

A native of Clearwater Fla., Bostick on the season is ranked ninth in The Big West in scoring average at a career-high clip of 16.6 points while he is fourth in steals per game (1.8) and sixth in 3-point field goals made per game (1.9). He is also averaging 4.4 rebounds per game and shooting 38.6 percent from 3-point range (27-of-70).

Bostick has helped CSUN post its best start since the 2007-08 season with an 11-3 record. Along with a 2-0 start to Big West play, CSUN has won six in a row, its longest win streak since 2012-13, to go with victories in eight of the past nine games. The Matadors are also 6-2 on the road on the year, already posting its most wins true road wins in a single season since 2007-08.

With Bostick’s Player of the Week nod, CSUN has received the weekly conference honor in back-to-back weeks. De’Sean Allen-Eikens took home the award last week on Dec. 25.

CSUN returns home for its Big West home opener against Hawai’i on Saturday, Jan. 6 at 5 p.m. on ESPN+.

