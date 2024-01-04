CSUN’s Bostick Earns Big West Player of the Week

Bostick averaged a team-high 21.5 points along with 4.0 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 2.0 assists per game in helping CSUN to a pair of road wins to start league play. The 6-2 guard also shot 46.9 percent from the floor (15-of-32) and posted a 37.5 percent from 3-point range (3-of-8).
Bostick would score a season-high 22 points in an 83-73 road victory over Cal Poly to start league play on Dec. 28. He saved his best for the second half against the Mustangs, pouring in 18 points in the final stanza to help extend the lead to double-digits down the stretch. Bostick made 8-of-18 shots in the contest as well as 6-of-8 attempts at the free throw line to go with three steals and three rebounds.
CSUN received another stellar effort from Bostick in an 84-68 win at Long Beach State on Dec. 30. Bostick would hit 7-of-14 shots from the field, finishing with a game-high 21 points. From downtown, Bostick connected on 3-of-6 attempts while he registered five rebounds, four assists and two steals. His efforts helped CSUN hand Long Beach State its largest margin of defeat at Walter Pyramid since Feb. 1, 2020. The loss for the Beach was their first at home this season and it snapped the team’s six-game win streak.
A native of Clearwater Fla., Bostick on the season is ranked ninth in The Big West in scoring average at a career-high clip of 16.6 points while he is fourth in steals per game (1.8) and sixth in 3-point field goals made per game (1.9). He is also averaging 4.4 rebounds per game and shooting 38.6 percent from 3-point range (27-of-70).
Bostick has helped CSUN post its best start since the 2007-08 season with an 11-3 record. Along with a 2-0 start to Big West play, CSUN has won six in a row, its longest win streak since 2012-13, to go with victories in eight of the past nine games. The Matadors are also 6-2 on the road on the year, already posting its most wins true road wins in a single season since 2007-08.
With Bostick’s Player of the Week nod, CSUN has received the weekly conference honor in back-to-back weeks. De’Sean Allen-Eikens took home the award last week on Dec. 25.
CSUN returns home for its Big West home opener against Hawai’i on Saturday, Jan. 6 at 5 p.m. on ESPN+.
College of the Canyons student-athletes Aaliyah Garcia (women's basketball) and Raz Orbach (football) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Dec. 26-30.
California State University, Northridge men's basketball had five score in double figures as the Matadors won their sixth in a row with an 84-68 triumph at Long Beach State on Saturday afternoon at Walter Pyramid.
College of the Canyons played to an 83-80 victory over L.A. Trade Tech College on day one of the 33rd Annual Cougar Holiday Classic, before eventually falling in Friday's championship game to visiting Mt. San Antonio College 84-67 on Lee Smelser Court at the Cougar Cage.
College of the Canyons pulled out a 77-71 home win over highly regarded Palomar College at the Cougar Cage on Friday, taking its third victory in the last four games and getting back over the .500 mark.
California Institute of the Arts alum Noah Lemelson (Critical Studies MFA 19) returned with his latest work, "The Lioness and the Rat Queen," the second novel in his steampunk-apocalyptic-noir trilogy.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) — The Golden State’s first test of the season’s snowpack left experts underwhelmed at the chances for another wet winter year, with California measuring well below average for rain and snowfall so far.
More than a dozen graduates of California Institute of the Arts were nominated for the second annual National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Children’s and Family Emmy Awards. CalArtians were nominated across the 50 categories.
"Through the Years" presented by Off Book Theatre and Eclipse Theatre LA is a funny and poignant coming of age story that follows three best friends, Jack, Julie and Tess from age 5 as they share a lifetime of highs and lows.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce Employment Law Update is returning for 2024. Join Brian Koegle, Partner at Greenspoon Marder LLP, for a comprehensive update on developments in employment law that will be most impactful for your business in the coming year.
As we welcome in 2024, there are several exciting projects, programs and events we can look forward to in the new year. Thanks to the leadership of the Santa Clarita City Council, several new city amenities will welcome residents during the next 12 months.
Bring your favorite stuffie to the Santa Clarita Public Library for a Stuffed Animal Sleepover Party. Sleepover parties will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 16 at the Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Branch and a Stuffed Toy Slumber Party on Thursday, Jan. 25 at the Old Town Newhall Branch.
CodaPet has expanded compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services to the Santa Clarita Valley and surrounding cities. The veterinarian-owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide peaceful in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home, surrounded by loved ones.
In furtherance of its commitment to providing transparent and open communication regarding the responsible management of ratepayer funds, the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency has announced the creation of SCV Water's first Popular Annual Financial Report.
At its regular board meeting on Jan. 2, the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency Board of Directors approved entering into an agreement with the city of Santa Clarita for the purchase of recycled water from the city’s Vista Canyon Water Factory.
The Santa Clarita Walk to End Alzheimer's held in October at Bridgeport Park raised nearly $173,000, exceeding the goal set for the event of $155,000. The fundraiser was held to benefit the care, support, advocacy and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association.
