CSUN’s Cinematheque and French Studies to Present: French Film Festival, Crisis and Defiance

California State University, Northridge will host its inaugural French Film Festival, showcasing a series of acclaimed French and Francophone films on campus.

Organized in collaboration with The Cinematheque, the festival follows French department’s receipt of the Albertine Cinematheque award, a cultural service of the French Embassy in the US.

Six films were chosen by the Department of Modern and Classical Languages and Literatures to reflect the theme of, “Crisis and Defiance,” said Magdali Pourabedi, CSUN lecturer of French and curator of the festival.

“Given the turbulent times we live in, the theme ‘Crisis and Defiance’ seems suited to provide different experiences from all corners of the world during different times in our history showcasing the human endeavor in countering crisis,”Pourabedi said. “This selection also highlights the dynamism and plurality of French cinema represented by films by high profile filmmakers and newcomers.”

All film showings will take place on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. in the Armer Screening Room, located in Manzanita Hall on the southwest corner of CSUN’s campus at 18111 Nordhoff St. in Northridge. Guest speaker session will follow the films.

“We are thrilled and delighted to be in partnership with the French Studies Program,” said Dianah Wynter, curator of the Cinematheque. “The selection of films is unique —exceptional films that had not yet found an American audience. The Cinematheque is committed to bringing new cinema experiences to the CSUN community.”

The series will open on Wednesday, Oct. 15 with “Godard Cinema,” and, “Trailer of a Film That Will Never Exist: Phony Wars.” This will be the world premiere of “Godard Cinema,” Pourabedi said. It is a documentary of Jean-Luc Godard, a pioneer of the French New Wave film movement of the 1960s who passed away in 2022. “Trailer of a Film That Will Never Exist: Phony Wars,” is Godard’s preparatory essay-trailer, which was his final project.

“Animal Kingdom,” will be shown on Wednesday, Oct. 22. It is a science fantasy film about mutations in human genetics causing people to transform into hybrid creatures, following a man trying to save his wife who is affected, embarking on a journey with his son.

“Red Island,” is set to be shown on Wednesday, Oct. 29. The film is about a tale of the last remaining military bases from a group of French armed forces in Madagascar in the 1970s. A ten-year-old boy named Thomas begins to spy on people around him, beginning to discover new things about the people living on the island.

“Terrorists in Retirement,” is a film that was considered too controversial when it was first released. It is the story of men and women from Armenia, Poland and Romania, most of whom were Jewish, fighting the German occupation of Paris during World War II. It is scheduled to be shown on Wednesday, Nov. 5.

On Wednesday, Nov. 12, “No Chains, No Masters” will be shown, which is set during the 18th century French colonial rule on the Island of Mauritius in the Indian Ocean. An enslaved population is working in the sugar cane plantation, living in fear, however, 16-year-old Mati refuses to accept the conditions and flees, finding a community of runaway slaves.

The final film of the series is “Anatomy of a Fall,” which will be shown on Wednesday, Nov. 19. It is an award-winning film about a murder mystery. It is a courtroom drama examining France’s judicial system following an investigation of a woman’s husband.

Every movie is a notable French film, in celebration of the French program being recognized by The Albertine Foundation, a branch of the French Embassy in the U.S.

Over the past three years, the French department has aimed to redesign its program, Pourabedi said. “Beyond language courses, it added a cultural component in English, offering new socio-political courses such as Contemporary France Through Films and Francophone Cultures Through Films.

“We are thrilled to be recognized for our accomplishments in turning the French program relevant for today’s students,” Pourabedi said. “We realize this prestige is hard to come by, and we are even more committed to serve our students, not just the ones interested in the French language and culture studies, but the student body at large.”

“Events like this remind us how important Francophone culture is around the world and how valuable it is to share the human values it represents,” said Adrian Perez Boluda, department chair of Modern and Classical Languages and Literatures. “I warmly invite everyone in the CSUN community and beyond to take advantage of this unique opportunity.”

