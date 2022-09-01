CSUN’s Men’s Soccer Begins First Travel Matches

CSUN Men’s Soccer hits the road for the first time in 2022 as the Matadors travel to Pacific on Thursday and UNLV on Sunday.

Thursday’s action in Stockton begins at 7 p.m. and will be streamed on the WCC Network. Sunday’s play is going to be a 7:30 p.m. start with streaming available via Rebel TV on Youtube.com. All links will be available on GoMatadors.com

ABOUT PACIFIC

The Tigers opened 2022 by splitting a pair of matches at home. Pacific lost the season opener 3-1 to UC San Diego before defeating CSU Bakersfield 4-2.

Ryan Her leads the squad in goals with three, scoring twice against CSUB on Sunday. Eric Cotton has played all 180 minutes in goal for the Tigers, making six saves.

Pacific is ranked seventh in the first United Soccer Coaches West Region poll.

The Tigers defeated CSUN 2-1 last season in Northridge to take a 2-1 all-time series lead.

ABOUT UNLV

The Rebels played a scoreless tie at No. 22 Santa Clara last Thursday in Santa Clara in UNLV’s only action of opening week.

The Rebels are at Loyola Marymount on Thursday night before returning home to host the Matadors. Andrew Sway made two saves as UNLV was outshot by Santa Clara 19-14 in the match.

CSUN and UNLV are playing men’s soccer for the first time since Sept. 20, 2013, when the Matadors defeated the Rebels 2-1 in Northridge. CSUN leads the all-time series 10-8.

ABOUT LAST WEEK

CSUN went 1-0-1 to begin the 2022 season. Freshman David Diaz scored the game winning goal in the 65th minute as CSUN defeated San Diego State in the 2022 men’s soccer opener. The Matadors got on the board at the 20:55 mark. Jack Rhead took the ball away from an Aztec defender, took three dribbles, and found Jamar Ricketts who scored from the right side. San Diego State tied the match 46 seconds later when CJ Fodry forced a turnover. He sent a pass to Donovan Roux who scored.

CSUN and SIUE played to a 1-1 men’s soccer tie Sunday night at Matador Soccer Field. Will Harris put the Cougars into the lead in the 15th minute when he headed in an Igancio Abeal Pou free kick. The Matadors tied the score in the 38th minute when Marley Edwards sent Idriss Oubrik on a run that resulted in Oubrik scoring from just in front of the SIUE goal.

WENZEL NAMED DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

CSUN goalie Cooper Wenzel was named The Big West Defensive Player of the Week Aug. 29.

Wenzel made three saves in the Matadors’ 2-1 victory over San Diego State on Aug. 25. The redshirt sophomore tied his career high with six saves as CSUN tied SIUE 1-1 on Aug. 28. He begins this week 19th in Division I in saves and is 1-of-87 goalies to play 180 minutes so far in 2022.

