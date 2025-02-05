CSUN’s Nazarian College Receives Dual Accreditation

The Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business has granted California State University Northridge’s David Nazarian College of Business and Economics supplementary accreditation for its accounting program.

The college is one of only six institutions in California and one of only 194 institutions worldwide to hold AACSB accreditation in both business and accounting.

“This significant achievement affirms CSUN’s commitment to providing a superior business education with high-quality teaching and impactful learning experiences that prepare our students to become leaders in business, industry and their communities,” said CSUN President Erika D. Beck. “Achieving and maintaining this level of excellence requires immense rigor and dedication, and I am deeply grateful for the engaged efforts of our Nazarian College faculty.”

The Nazarian College also received re-accreditation from the AACSB, both are valid until 2030.

“This accomplishment reinforces Nazarian College’s dedication to providing students with a world-class business education that meets the highest standards in quality, research, teaching and student learning,” said Nazarian College Dean, Chandra Subramaniam. “It also serves as a testament to CSUN’s commitment to excellence in business education.”

Subramaniam added that the dual AACSB accreditation not only enhances Nazarian College’s reputation as a leader in preparing future business professionals but it also provides tangible benefits to CSUN.

“Having dual accreditation brings considerable prestige to a business school, which often translates to increased recognition for the university and enhanced opportunities for our students,” said Subramaniam.

Rishma Vedd, chair of the Department of Accounting, said receiving accreditation is an incredibly proud moment for her and the rest of the team in the accounting department.

“While we were confident that we met the highest academic standards in our accounting program, receiving accreditation validates our work and commitment to deliver a competitive education that prepares our students for a successful career in accounting,” said Vedd.

AACSB was founded in 1916 and is the longest-serving global accrediting entity for business schools and the largest business education network. It has been providing business accreditation to colleges since its inception, when it was founded as the American Assembly of Collegiate Schools of Business.

