CSUN’s Oviatt Library Showcases African American Life Through Photography

In honor of Black History Month, the Delmar T. Oviatt Library at California State University, Northridge is exploring African American life from both sides of the camera with “Photography through the African American Lens,” an exhibition that will feature a panel of African American photographers showcasing their work on Tuesday, Feb 25.

The exhibition of work will highlight the art of building diversity through imagery. The panel of Los Angeles photographers – Ian Foxx, founder of iFoxx Media Group, Roderick Lyons, a professor at Los Angeles Valley College, and Malcom Ali, a photojournalist – will discuss photographing the African American community, Black Fine Art photography and building diversity in the photographic arts.

“This event goes far beyond photography,” said Keith Rice, historian/archivist at the Tom and Ethel Bradley Center at CSUN. “A career in photography is one of many examples of overcoming obstacles that have been encountered by men and women in the African American community, or any community with a lack of resources. The audience will experience firsthand accounts of the creative ways one’s passion can turn into a lifelong career.”

The Oviatt Library also is featuring iconic images from the Tom and Ethel Bradley Center’s digital collection at The Soraya Art Gallery. The work showcased includes images taken by photographer John Konus titled “From Selma to Montgomery: The Voting Registration Campaigns of 1963 and 1965” – an exhibition of the civil rights movement – and will be on display through May 2020.

In another collaboration, the College of Social and Behavioral Sciences will showcase “African American Trailblazers in Sports and Entertainment,” on the Sierra Hall East first floor.

“It’s important to hold events like this because it provides students a comprehensive look at the field of photography from the African American experience,” said Steve Kutay, digital services librarian at CSUN. “Students attending will learn about the role photographers play in creating, capturing and representing the image of the African American community.”

“Photography through the African American Lens” will be a free event open to the CSUN community and neighbors from 2 – 4:30 p.m. in the Oviatt Library’s Jack and Florence Ferman Presentation Room, located on the garden level.

Parking is $8. Request for accommodation services (e.g., sign language interpreters or transcribers) must be made at least five business days in advance. To RSVP to attend please visit: https://library.csun.edu/events/bhm-2020. To request accommodations, call (818) 677-2638