Today in
S.C.V. History
December 19
1970 - Snow day in Santa Clarita Valley [photos]
Saugus train station
CTG ‘A Christmas Story’ Adds Shows, Dec. 21-22, Due to Demand
| Friday, Dec 19, 2025
Ralphie The Kid

The Canyon Theatre Guild’s production of “A Christmas Story,” adds shows due to high ticket demand. Shows have been added on Sunday, Dec. 21 and Monday, Dec. 22.

The CTG’s holiday family classic, “A Christmas Story” is based on the iconic 1983 movie of the same name, the play tells the story of a midwest family Christmas in 1940. Young Ralphie Parker tries to figure out how to get his parents to buy him the Christmas present of his dreams, a Red Ryder BB Gun. All of the classic scenes are here including the exploding furnace, Scut Farkas, the wet tongue on a cold lamppost, the Little Orphan Annie decoder pin, and the leg lamp.

“We are thrilled to be able to add shows because of the high demand for the last weekend of this show’s run. Fans of the ‘Christmas Story’ movie are really enjoying this show as well as those who have never seen it,” said Artistic Director of the CTG, TimBen Boydston.

The Canyon Theatre Guild’s holiday show is a Santa Clarita tradition. The CTG playhouse is decked out in holiday finery to greet theater goers, who are welcomed with live caroling in the lobby and the smell of hot apple cider.

“A Christmas Story” runs through Dec. 23. Tickets are $24 for adults and $20 for seniors and juniors.

For showtimes or to reserve, call (661) 799-2702 or visit canyontheatre.org.

Elf, Santa & Ralphie

After the fight
Today in SCV History (Dec. 19)
1970 - Snow day in Santa Clarita Valley [photos]
Saugus train station
Today in SCV History (Dec. 18)
1929 - Swift justice: Thomas Vernon sentenced to life in prison for Saugus train derailment & robbery 1 month earlier [story]
Tom Vernon
