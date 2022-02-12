CTG Extends Run of ‘Clue: On Stage’

The Canyon Theatre Guild in Newhall is extending the run of “Clue: On Stage” to include an additional performance.

Directed by Eduardo Arteaga, a theater graduate from California State University, Northridge, “Clue” is your chance to see all of your favorite characters come to life on stage as they are all invited to dinner including Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Colonel Mustard, Mrs. Peacock, Professor Plum and Miss Scarlet.

“I have been dying to do this show, I mean the whole cast has,” said Ted Tobin who portrays the iconic Colonel Mustard.

“When we picked ‘Clue’ to go into the season, it was because the show is great fun to watch. It has a lot of laughter and tongue-in-cheek references which puts people in a good mood,” said CTG Executive/Artistic Director, TimBen Boydston. “We need this now more than ever and the audiences have reacted very positively to our two-hour escape from reality.”

Boydston said audiences will be treated to an exceptional set created for the production.

“This set is beautiful. My home should look so nice,” he said. “The beautiful set was great fun to watch. It was also a great challenge to create. Two of our amazing long-time volunteers collaborated to create a set worthy of the mansion called for in the script.”

The lead set designer is John Alexopoulos, an artist and former Imagineer. Doug Holiday, a retired detective and engineer, co-designed the set.

“The challenge is always to create a visual story which allows the actors and the audience to be drawn in,” Alexopoulos said.

Holiday described his efforts on the “Clue” set as a “labor of love.” “Bringing the director’s concept to fruition, including all of the intricate ‘secrets and gags’ and creating a very believable frame of reference in the mansion was a most rewarding experience. Overall this set is among my most favorite endeavors at The Canyon Theatre Guild,” he said.

The remaining performances are scheduled: Friday and Saturday, Feb. 11 and 12 at 8 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 13 at 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 19 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 20 at 2 p.m.

To make a reservation call the box office at (661) 799-2702 or visit Canyon Theatre Guild.

Season Ticket Holders will need to call the box office to reserve their member seats.

The Canyon Theatre Guild is located at 24242 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.

