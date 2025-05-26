CTG Opens Comedy ‘The Angel Next Door’ in Old Town Newhall

|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will meet Wednesday, May 28, beginning 4 p.m. with a business meeting (open session) followed by a joint meeting (open session) with the COC Foundation at 5 p.m.
|
Jeff Stabile was presented with the 2025 Stigma Buster Award by U.S. Rep. George Whitesides, D-Agua Dulce, at the annual Stop the Stigma event held at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital on Saturday, May 10.
|
The Canyon Theatre Guild has opened the Paul Slade Smith comedy, "The Angel Next Door" at its theater in Old Town Newhall.
|
The Friends of the Castaic Shelter have announced that the Los Angeles County Animal Care Center in Castaic will be open on Sunday, June 8 for a special animal adoption event.
|
The Include Everyone Project SCV has announced its upcoming summer camp, "Level Up," the Santa Clarita Valley's only adaptive performing arts camp designed to empower individuals of all abilities through the joy of performance, will be held in June.
|
1956
- Placerita Canyon State Park dedicated [story
]
|
1966
- Mustang Drive-In theater opens on Soledad Canyon Road [story
]
|
1860
- Colonel Thomas F. Mitchell arrives in Soledad Canyon [story
]
|
Volunteers are needed to help clear brush and plant growth from the existing Shadow Glen and Uncle Remi Trails in the SCV on Saturday, May 31.
|
College of the Canyons will honor its 2025 graduating class during the college’s 56th annual commencement celebration on Friday, June 6, in the college’s Cougar Stadium, located on the Valencia campus.
|
The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session on Tuesday, May 27 at City Hall to consider a request from Burrtec Waste Industries, Inc. to adjust residential garbage pickup rates by 14 to 25 percent.
|
Margaret Allgood Wurfel, 10, a fourth-grade student at Meadows Elementary School in Santa Clarita, has won the National Award of Excellence in Film Production from the PTA Reflections Program, a national arts competition with entries from students all across the country.
|
The Canyon Theatre Guild comedy Joe DiPietro’s "The Last Romance," will play on stage in Old Town Newhall May 23-June 29.
|
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo has announced her full 2025 legislative package, 20 bills that reflect her commitment to community safety, veterans, helping small business and consumer protection.
|
Six Flags Hurricane Harbor will celebrate its 30th anniversary when it opens for the season on Saturday, May 24, 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Guests will get the first look at the waterpark's multimillion-dollar refurbishment.
|
Los Angeles County Public Works has reopened Tuna Canyon Road in the Santa Monica Mountains, effective Friday, May 23 at 8 a.m. The scenic canyon road was closed in January during the Palisades Fire.
|
The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons will offer a free webinar, Designing for Success: E-commerce Website Layout and Design Essentials for Beginners, on Monday, May 26 from 10-11 a.m.
|
The Master's University men's golf team climbed four spots to move into fifth place Thursday, May 22, after the second round of the NAIA Men's Golf National Championships played at the TPC at Deere Run in Silvis, Ill.
|
Recording the fastest outdoor time in program history, The Master's University women's 4 x 800 relay team finished second at the NAIA Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Marion, Ind.
|
Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra will hold its "Spring Encore Concert," 4 p.m. Sunday, May 25 at CalArts' Wild Beast outdoor amphitheater.
|
1941
- SCV's first real movie house, the American Theater, dedicated in Newhall [story
]
|
Local educational performing arts charity Mission Opera, together with Bella Cucina Italian Restaurant, has announced “Bella Notte,” a new monthly event starting this Fall that blends the worlds of Italian fine dining, live opera, and community support.
|
The LEAP Children's Museum is calling on community members to volunteer and help bring hands-on learning and fun to local families during its highly anticipated Summer Pop-Up Series, running from Saturday, June 7 through Sunday, July 6.
|
Join the Valley Industry Association for a special Cocktails & Conversation event hosting State Senator Suzette Valladares (R-Santa Clarita), Thursday, June 26, from 5:30-7 p.m.
