CTG Opens Comedy ‘The Angel Next Door’ in Old Town Newhall

The Canyon Theatre Guild has opened the Paul Slade Smith comedy, “The Angel Next Door” at its theater in Old Town Newhall.

the show will run Friday, Saturday and Sunday now through June 28.

The plot centers around young Oliver Adams, his novel “The Angel Next Door,” famed Broadway playwrights Charlotte and Arthur Sanders and Oliver’s love interest, Margot Bell. They all converge for a weekend in Newport, R.I., where the comedy ensues.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors and $15 for students. Not recommended for very young children.

For showtimes or to reserve tickets, call the box office at (661) 799-2702 or visit canyontheatre.org/shows.

Canyon Theatre Guild

24242 Main St.,

Newhall, CA 91321

