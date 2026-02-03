CTG’s ‘South Pacific’ Opens to Sold Out House

Canyon Theatre Guild opened Friday, Jan. 24 evening to a nearly sold out house and a standing ovation, the classic Broadway musical, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “South Pacific.”

This is the return of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “South Pacific” which first played at the Canyon Theatre Guild over two decades ago.

Set on a tropical island during WWII, this Pulitzer and Tony award winning musical is a blend of romance, comedy and dramatic themes, featuring two love stories.

Spunky Nurse Nellie Forbush falls for French planter Emile de Becque while Lt. Cable is in love with a beautiful native girl, Liat. Both Americans are forced to confront deep-seated prejudices, all while the war looms. With songs like “Some Enchanted Evening,” “There is Nothin’ Like Dame” and “I’m Gonna Wash That Man Right Outta My Hair,” South Pacific is a story you will love and never forget.

“South Pacific is a musical set during World War II. Two love stories are threatened by the dangers of prejudice and war. The stories unfold with some of Ridgers & Hammerstein’s most memorable songs. It’s a beautiful tribute to love, patriotism and acceptance,” Co-Director Laurie Morgan said.

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s South Pacific runs through Saturday, Feb. 21. Tickets are $24 for Adults, $20 for Seniors, 62 and up and $15 for Students.

For showtimes or to reserve tickets, call (661)799-2702 or visit canyontheatre.org.

