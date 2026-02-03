header image

February 3
1998 - As disbelief about El Niño was starting to set in, the first of a month-long succession of devastating storms hits [story]
CTG’s ‘South Pacific’ Opens to Sold Out House
| Tuesday, Feb 3, 2026
South Pacific Cast 6

Canyon Theatre Guild opened Friday, Jan. 24 evening to a nearly sold out house and a standing ovation, the classic Broadway musical, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “South Pacific.”

This is the return of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “South Pacific” which first played at the Canyon Theatre Guild over two decades ago.

Set on a tropical island during WWII, this Pulitzer and Tony award winning musical is a blend of romance, comedy and dramatic themes, featuring two love stories.

South Pacific CastSpunky Nurse Nellie Forbush falls for French planter Emile de Becque while Lt. Cable is in love with a beautiful native girl, Liat. Both Americans are forced to confront deep-seated prejudices, all while the war looms. With songs like “Some Enchanted Evening,” “There is Nothin’ Like Dame” and “I’m Gonna Wash That Man Right Outta My Hair,” South Pacific is a story you will love and never forget.

“South Pacific is a musical set during World War II. Two love stories are threatened by the dangers of prejudice and war. The stories unfold with some of Ridgers & Hammerstein’s most memorable songs. It’s a beautiful tribute to love, patriotism and acceptance,” Co-Director Laurie Morgan said.

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s South Pacific runs through Saturday, Feb. 21. Tickets are $24 for Adults, $20 for Seniors, 62 and up and $15 for Students.

For showtimes or to reserve tickets, call (661)799-2702 or visit canyontheatre.org.
Feb. 23: SCAA Features Pastel Demo by Artist Leslie Hamilton
The Santa Clarita Artists Association monthly meeting will be held Monday, Feb. 23, 6-7:30 p.m. at the Newhall Library Community Room.
Feb. 23: SCAA Features Pastel Demo by Artist Leslie Hamilton
April 11: Santa Clarita To Host Tree-Mendous Arbor Day
The city of Santa Clarita invites you to grow with the city this Arbor Day at the first-ever Tree-mendous celebration on Saturday, April 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Valencia Heritage Park.
April 11: Santa Clarita To Host Tree-Mendous Arbor Day
SCV 2026 Man, Woman Year Nominees Announced
The Santa Clarita Valley Man and Woman of the Year organization has announced the 2026 list of SCV volunteers nominated for for the honor.
SCV 2026 Man, Woman Year Nominees Announced
Ken Striplin | The Dangers, Consequences of Red-Light Running
You have likely seen it happen and you may have even experienced it firsthand.
Ken Striplin | The Dangers, Consequences of Red-Light Running
Registration for LA28 Olympic Event Tickets Now Open
Los Angeles County will be showing off unparalleled venues and views as a backdrop for the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2028.
Registration for LA28 Olympic Event Tickets Now Open
Feb. 5: SUSD Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee Meeting
The Saugus Union School District Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee meeting will be held 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 5, at the West Creek Academy Library, 28767 N. West Hills Drive, Santa Clarita, CA 91354.
Feb. 5: SUSD Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee Meeting
March 7: Fourth Annual WeWil Collaborative International Women’s Day
Join WeWil Collaborative Inc. on Saturday, March 7 for the Fourth Annual International Women’s Day Live event, a powerful celebration of women’s achievements and a collective call to action to forge gender equality through abundant giving.
March 7: Fourth Annual WeWil Collaborative International Women’s Day
Solo Art Exhibit, ‘I’m a Part of Nature’ by Keiji Ichikawa at Valencia Library
The city of Santa Clarita presents "I’m a Part of Nature," a solo exhibition by Keiji Ichikawa, on display at the Santa Clarita Public Library Valencia Branch now through Wednesday, April 15.
Solo Art Exhibit, ‘I’m a Part of Nature’ by Keiji Ichikawa at Valencia Library
Lady Mustangs Make it Seven in a Row with Road Win
Chloe Auble scored 19 points to lead The Master's University women's basketball team to a 76-63 win over Life Pacific Saturday night, Jan. 31 in San Dimas.
Lady Mustangs Make it Seven in a Row with Road Win
Mustangs Drop Final Two to Crusaders
The Master's University baseball team closed out its series against the William Carey (MS) Crusaders with a pair of losses Saturday, Jan. 31 at Lou Herwaldt Stadium.
Mustangs Drop Final Two to Crusaders
Mustang Swim Squads Dominate at GSAC Championships
The Master's University men's and women's swimming teams dominated the GSAC Championships Jan. 30-31 in Aliso Viejo, winning both titles by more than 100 points.
Mustang Swim Squads Dominate at GSAC Championships
Feb. 5: Parks, Recreation, Community Services Commission Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will hold its regular meeting on Thursday, Feb. 5 at 6 p.m., in Council Chambers at City Hall.
Feb. 5: Parks, Recreation, Community Services Commission Regular Meeting
Today in SCV History (Feb. 3)
LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Missing Newhall Woman
Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help locating At-Risk Missing Person Lissette Lopez.
LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Missing Newhall Woman
‘Saving Endangered Wildlife Through Fine Art’ Exhibit at Newhall Library
The city of Santa Clarita presents its latest art exhibition, "Saving Endangered Wildlife Through Fine Art," by Sherif Hakeem, on display now through Monday, March 30, at the Santa Clarita Public Library Old Town Newhall Library Branch.
‘Saving Endangered Wildlife Through Fine Art’ Exhibit at Newhall Library
April 26: SCV Senior Center’s ‘Celebrity Waiter’ Transforms to ‘Golden Gala’
The Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center “Golden Gala” Chair, Jackie Hartmann, has announced a name change and theme for the signature fundraising event for the SCV Senior Center.
April 26: SCV Senior Center’s ‘Celebrity Waiter’ Transforms to ‘Golden Gala’
March 28: Circle of Hope’s ‘Vine2Wine’ at Bella Vida
Circle of Hope's Vine2Wine will be held at Bella Vida, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 28 with this years theme being " A Mediterranean Toga Affair."
March 28: Circle of Hope’s ‘Vine2Wine’ at Bella Vida
SC Lady Flyers Win Western Girls Hockey Championship After Tragic Accident
The Santa Clarita Lady Flyers 12AA won the 2025-2026 Western Girls Hockey League Championships on Sunday, Feb. 1, just days after the tragic Thursday, Jan. 29 accident that killed a team member's father and injured eight others.
SC Lady Flyers Win Western Girls Hockey Championship After Tragic Accident
Santa Clarita’s 30th Annual Cowboy Festival Returns to William S. Hart Park
The city of Santa Clarita is gearing up to celebrate a major milestone as the 30th Anniversary Cowboy Festival returns on Saturday, April 18, and Sunday, April 19, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Santa Clarita’s 30th Annual Cowboy Festival Returns to William S. Hart Park
TMU Track Opens Indoor Season at Westmont
The Master's University men's and women's track teams started their 2026 season at a tri-meet with Westmont and Vanguard on Saturday, Jan. 31 in Santa Barbara.
TMU Track Opens Indoor Season at Westmont
Feb. 20: World Ballet Company Presents Swan Lake at Performing Arts Center
As part of World Ballet Company’s 2025–2026 National Tour, the iconic ballet Swan Lake will be presented at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center on Friday, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m.
Feb. 20: World Ballet Company Presents Swan Lake at Performing Arts Center
Feb. 2-8: Seven Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of seven productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Feb. 2 to Sunday, Feb.8.
Feb. 2-8: Seven Productions Filming in SCV
Laurene Weste | Looking Ahead
As we step into 2026, I am honored to serve as your Mayor and am excited for what lies ahead for Santa Clarita.
Laurene Weste | Looking Ahead
