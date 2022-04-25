CUSD Announces Jene Fielder Scholarship Recipients

The Castaic Union School District is proud to announce the recipients of the Jene Fielder Trust Scholarships.

We’re excited to share that we have awarded up to $9,000 in scholarships to nine past and/or present students of Castaic Middle School. Applications were reviewed by a panel including Castaic Union School District superintendent, Steve Doyle, governing board member, Janene Maxon, and community leader, David Huffaker. The winners were selected based on their academic and personal goals.

“Reading the essays we received restored my faith in the future,” Doyle said. “It was very moving and we are excited to see what the future holds for these kids.”

A $2,000 Scholarship was awarded to Evan Tobin and Matthew Fenn. Evan plans to continue his education in computer science and Matthew will begin attending BYU-Provo in the fall.

A $1,000 Scholarship was awarded to Jeremy Woolley, Megan Alangui, and Andrew Olafsson. Jeremy wishes to continue his interest in Band at CMS, and is hoping to one day play in the high school marching band. Megan is currently attending a Medical Sciences Academy and hopes to pursue her interests in Emergency Medicine. Andrew is currently a Juvenile Probation Officer and would like to pursue a career in cyber security.

A $500 Scholarship was awarded to Tania Slauson, Maria Jaurequi, and Andres Corretjer Molina. Tania is a graduate of Cal State University, Northridge, and is studying to become a Registered Nurse. Maria wishes to pursue a career in psychology, and Andres will use his scholarship to play high school football, and is looking forward to joining the Air Force Military Academy.

The $250 Scholarship was awarded to Justin Heath who is looking forward to using his scholarship to play basketball at Castaic High School.

We offer these scholarships on behalf of the Jene Fielder Trust to support past and present Castaic Middle School students as they pursue their goals and dreams for high school, college, and beyond.

“I think she [Jene] would be so pleased to see her legacy being carried on in this way,” said David Huffaker.

If you’d like to discuss opportunities for planned giving, including bequests, gifts from a retirement account, charitable trust, or real estate, please contact scholarship@castaicusd.com.

Castaic Union School District advances the hearts and minds of students through innovative learning and differentiated teaching to challenge all learners and provide a holistic approach to wellness in a secure, safe environment. The Castaic Union School District will develop independent, high achieving, and socially responsible students.

