CUSD Welcomes Two New Principals for School Year

The Castaic Union School District has announced two educational leaders to principal positions for the 2025–2026 school year. Daniella Rizo has been named Principal of Live Oak Elementary School and Erika Bowden will join the District as Principal of Castaic Elementary School.

Each brings a deep commitment to student success, a wealth of experience and a shared passion for educational equity and excellence.

Rizo will be joining Live Oak Elementary School with a strong and diverse background in education, having served in the field since 2011. Her experience spans a variety of roles, including teacher assistant, classroom teacher, mentor, instructional coach and administrator. She currently serves as Assistant Principal at Newhall Elementary School.

Rizo brings expertise in instructional coaching, curriculum alignment, data analysis and Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports. She is also well-versed in restorative and trauma-informed practices and is known for her inclusive approach to school leadership. Her student-centered philosophy is rooted in empowerment and the belief that every child deserves the opportunity to thrive. Outside of work, she enjoys running, hiking, playing the piano and spending time with her two young boys.

Bowden will lead Castaic Elementary School with more than a decade of transformative leadership experience and a deeply rooted family legacy in public education. She has served in both Orange Unified and Alvord Unified School Districts, bringing a wealth of knowledge from diverse school communities across Riverside and Orange counties. Most recently, she served as Principal of Promenade Elementary School in Riverside, where her leadership resulted in an 8% gain in student achievement in reading and math. Her school earned recognition on the California Honor Roll and was named a Best Elementary School by U.S. News & World Report.

In addition to her site leadership, Bowden is a proud Association of California School Administrators Leadership Coach, mentoring school leaders across the state. She has been a strong advocate for academic equity, family engagement and inclusive practices, drawing upon her background in Special Education and empathetic leadership. Bowden is currently pursuing her Doctorate in Educational Leadership at California Baptist University, further deepening her commitment to building equitable, high-performing school systems.

Her student-centered vision aligns seamlessly with the mission of the Castaic Union School District—driving excellence through literacy, innovation, equit and community partnership.

“We are excited to welcome Ms. Rizo and Ms. Bowden to our leadership team,” said Superintendent Bob Brauneisen. “Their passion, experience and dedication to student success will be instrumental in continuing to advance the academic and social-emotional growth of our students.”

