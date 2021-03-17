header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny
63°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 17
1927 - Newhall telephone exchange, est. 1900, now serves 100 phones [story]
telephone
Cushman & Wakefield Pacific Opens Office in Santa Clarita
| Wednesday, Mar 17, 2021
cushman & wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Pacific (PACCRA), based in Bakersfield, California, has opened an office in Santa Clarita, California.

Tucker Brown has been hired as an Associate Director for the office to focus on industrial and office sales and leasing, as well as land sales.

PACCRA is an independently owned and operated company established in 1999 as a CBRE partner office. It joined Cushman & Wakefield’s Alliance Program in 2012, which provides access to Cushman & Wakefield’s global platform and reach.

PACCRA operates throughout Central California and North Los Angeles County and maintains offices in Bakersfield and Fresno, California, and Boise, Idaho.

“Santa Clarita is a very dynamic market and has grown dramatically as an extension of Southern California. It is now on Bakersfield’s doorstep and thus a natural extension for us,” said PACCRA President Vincent Roche.

The commercial real estate firm has brokered commercial real estate transactions for years in the nearby Antelope Valley and believes PACCRA could be a meaningful addition to Santa Clarita’s marketplace, according to Roche.

“We’re confident we can provide landlords and tenants, sellers and buyers with a choice,” Roche said. “Our approach is a little different and resonates quite well in the other markets we serve. We expect the same results in Santa Clarita.”

Brown was previously associated with CBRE from 1999 through 2011 when he left the industry for the automotive industry, where he was most recently the finance manager for the local Chevrolet and Lexus dealerships.

“I’m quite excited by this new opportunity,” Brown said. “I’ve missed the commercial real estate brokerage industry, and the COVID lockdowns have given me pause and allowed me to reflect. I realized how much I missed commercial real estate brokerage. PACCRA is a very successful firm, and I think we’ll be a fresh offer of help to local industrial and office occupants and investors.”

PACCRA also operates a property management division, although that function is not part of the initial service offering in Santa Clarita. “We’ll be looking for those opportunities, though,” Roche said.

PACCRA has leased office space in Santa Clarita at 25350 Magic Mountain Parkway, Suite 314, in Valencia. To contact the office or Associate Director Tucker Brown, call 661.478.1441 or email tucker.brown@paccra.com.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield is publicly traded and one of the most recognized names in its industry, providing a full complement of services with offices in every major city across the globe. It established an Alliance program in 2002 — a network of independently owned and operated offices — to expand service capabilities for clients in U.S. markets where owned offices were not maintained.

About Cushman & Wakefield Pacific (PACCRA)

Pacific Commercial Realty Advisors, PACCRA, is a real estate advisory and brokerage company and a member of the Cushman & Wakefield Alliance since 2012. Originally established in 1999 as a CBRE partner office in Bakersfield, California, the firm’s brokerage professionals now serve Central California and the Idaho markets, specifically the Central California counties of Kern, Tulare, Kings, Fresno; Southern California’s northern Los Angeles County including the cities of Santa Clarita in the Santa Clarita Valley, and Lancaster and Palmdale in the Antelope Valley; and the central coast areas of Santa Barbara, Santa Maria, and San Luis Obispo. Offering brokerage services, consultation, and property management, PACCRA has over 37 sales professionals or brokerage advisors with exemplary expertise and deep roots in the markets they serve. www.paccra.com.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
03-17-2021 Cushman & Wakefield Pacific Opens Office in Santa Clarita
03-15-2021 Kaiser Permanente Names De Vita New Medical Director for SCV, ESFV
03-12-2021 County Sets Deadline for the Small Business Stabilization Loan Program
03-12-2021 30-Day Comment Period Opens for SCV Water’s Water Shortage Contingency Plan Draft
03-09-2021 Pause Extended Through June 30 for Several Princess Cruises Vacations
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Cushman & Wakefield Pacific Opens Office in Santa Clarita
Cushman & Wakefield Pacific (PACCRA), based in Bakersfield, California, has opened an office in Santa Clarita, California.
Cushman & Wakefield Pacific Opens Office in Santa Clarita
D.A.’s Office, LAPD Investigating After Video Shows Ex-Detective Using Racial Slurs in Valencia
The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office and L.A. Police Department have both opened investigations after seeing video of a former LAPD detective using racial slurs in an altercation following a traffic collision in Valencia on Saturday.
D.A.’s Office, LAPD Investigating After Video Shows Ex-Detective Using Racial Slurs in Valencia
Disneyland to Reopen to Californians Only April 30
“The Happiest Place on Earth” will turn the lights back on starting April 30, Disneyland officials announced Wednesday, more than a year after the Anaheim theme park closed its gates due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Disneyland to Reopen to Californians Only April 30
Hart High Swimmer Kyle Brill Secures Spot in Olympics Trials
After shaving four seconds off his 100-meter backstroke time Thursday, Hart High School and Canyons Aquatic Club swimmer Kyle Brill has secured his spot at the Olympic Trials in June.
Hart High Swimmer Kyle Brill Secures Spot in Olympics Trials
City Gives First Look, Tour for Media at The Cube Ice Rink in Valencia
Following its facelift, new paint, and center ice logo being installed, the city of Santa Clarita gave a first look at The Cube on Tuesday, offering local media a chance to view the latest additions to the Santa Clarita Valley’s only ice rink.
City Gives First Look, Tour for Media at The Cube Ice Rink in Valencia
Bridge to Home Permanent Shelter for Homeless Approved by City Planners
The city of Santa Clarita Planning Commission approved the application for Bridge to Home’s construction on the 23000 block of Drayton Street in Saugus, meaning that the nonprofit organization will now have a permanent shelter to assist local homeless individuals.
Bridge to Home Permanent Shelter for Homeless Approved by City Planners
SB 520 Bill to Combat CEMEX Mega-Mine Project OK’d in First State Senate Hearing
Senate Bill 520, which would give the public the opportunity to weigh in before the CEMEX mega-mine can proceed, has passed out of its first policy committee, according to California Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, who co-authored the bill with Assemblywoman Suzette Valladares (R-Santa Clarita).
SB 520 Bill to Combat CEMEX Mega-Mine Project OK’d in First State Senate Hearing
CDPH Launches “Let’s Get to ImmUnity” Campaign to Boost COVID-19 Vaccine Acceptance
The California Department of Public Health on Wednesday announced a new public education campaign to better connect with Californians who have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19 and to address questions and concerns they have with the vaccine.
CDPH Launches “Let’s Get to ImmUnity” Campaign to Boost COVID-19 Vaccine Acceptance
Today in SCV History (March 17)
1927 - Newhall telephone exchange, est. 1900, now serves 100 phones [story]
telephone
March 18: Fostering Youth Independence Celebrates 4th Anniversary
Join Fostering Youth Independence Thursday, March 18, from 6:00 - 6:30 p.m., via Zoom to mark the organization's fourth anniversary and to celebrate the many volunteers and donors who have made FYI the amazing community it is today.
March 18: Fostering Youth Independence Celebrates 4th Anniversary
What About the Animals Adopted During COVID-19? | Marcia Mayeda
We have now reached the one-year anniversary of the shutdown of society as we responded to the threat of COVID-19.
What About the Animals Adopted During COVID-19? | Marcia Mayeda
TMU Golf Heads into Final Round at Singing Hills
The Master's University men's golf team leads after two rounds of the San Diego Christian Invite, while the women sit in fifth place.
TMU Golf Heads into Final Round at Singing Hills
L.A. County Now Hiring Pool Lifeguards for Summer Season
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation has kicked off its recruitment of Pool Lifeguards for the 2021 summer season
L.A. County Now Hiring Pool Lifeguards for Summer Season
Grapevine Reopens in Both Directions Following Overnight Closure
Interstate 5 reopened over the Grapevine pass after an overnight closure due to snow and ice, according to Caltrans officials.
Grapevine Reopens in Both Directions Following Overnight Closure
The MAIN, Santa Clarita Library Partner to Present Virtual Food-Themed Plays
In conjunction with the Santa Public Library’s One Story One City 2021 book selection, “Eat Joy: 31 Stories & Comfort Food from 31 Celebrated Writers,” The MAIN is excited to present two delicious, food-themed plays, “A Recipe for Disaster” and “The Good, The Bad and The Hungry.”
The MAIN, Santa Clarita Library Partner to Present Virtual Food-Themed Plays
St. Clare’s Annual Fish Fry Adapts to COVID-19 World
Every year, thousands gather for fish, french fries and fellowship at St. Clare’s Catholic Church in Canyon Country for what’s become an annual tradition during Lent.
St. Clare’s Annual Fish Fry Adapts to COVID-19 World
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Continues Metric Threshold Progress; SCV Cases Total 26,850
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 52 new deaths and 318 new cases of COVID-19, with 26,850 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Continues Metric Threshold Progress; SCV Cases Total 26,850
Today in SCV History (March 16)
2003 - Life-size sculpture honoring heroes of St. Francis Dam disaster unveiled in Santa Paula [video]
The Warning
CalArtians Among the 2021 Oscar Nominees
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed the 2021 Academy Award nominations on Monday, March 15, with several CalArtians among the list of honorees.
CalArtians Among the 2021 Oscar Nominees
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County OK’s More Reopenings; 146th COVID Death at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Monday confirmed 6 new deaths and 422 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported its 146th COVID death and the county OK'd more reopenings.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County OK’s More Reopenings; 146th COVID Death at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
March 31: Deadline to Apply for Zonta SCV Virginia Wrage Scholarships
Each year, Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley provides various scholarships for women and girls, including the Virginia Wrage Memorial scholarships to deserving SCV women 40 years of age and older.
March 31: Deadline to Apply for Zonta SCV Virginia Wrage Scholarships
Kaiser Permanente Names De Vita New Medical Director for SCV, ESFV
Santa Clarita Valley resident Stephen De Vita, MD, has been named Area Medical Director and Chief of Staff for the Kaiser Permanente Panorama City Medical Center Area, which includes the SCV and the East San Fernando Valley.
Kaiser Permanente Names De Vita New Medical Director for SCV, ESFV
As Recall Effort Nears Signatures Deadline, Newsom Fights Back
California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom broke his silence Monday about a growing recall effort and launched his own campaign to defend his record.
As Recall Effort Nears Signatures Deadline, Newsom Fights Back
California Launches COVID-19 Rent Relief Program; L.A. County Opts In
The state of California has announced the launch of a CA COVID-19 Rent Relief Program, intended to help income-eligible households pay rent and utilities, both for arrears and future payment.
California Launches COVID-19 Rent Relief Program; L.A. County Opts In
%d bloggers like this: