Cushman & Wakefield Pacific Opens Office in Santa Clarita

Cushman & Wakefield Pacific (PACCRA), based in Bakersfield, California, has opened an office in Santa Clarita, California.

Tucker Brown has been hired as an Associate Director for the office to focus on industrial and office sales and leasing, as well as land sales.

PACCRA is an independently owned and operated company established in 1999 as a CBRE partner office. It joined Cushman & Wakefield’s Alliance Program in 2012, which provides access to Cushman & Wakefield’s global platform and reach.

PACCRA operates throughout Central California and North Los Angeles County and maintains offices in Bakersfield and Fresno, California, and Boise, Idaho.

“Santa Clarita is a very dynamic market and has grown dramatically as an extension of Southern California. It is now on Bakersfield’s doorstep and thus a natural extension for us,” said PACCRA President Vincent Roche.

The commercial real estate firm has brokered commercial real estate transactions for years in the nearby Antelope Valley and believes PACCRA could be a meaningful addition to Santa Clarita’s marketplace, according to Roche.

“We’re confident we can provide landlords and tenants, sellers and buyers with a choice,” Roche said. “Our approach is a little different and resonates quite well in the other markets we serve. We expect the same results in Santa Clarita.”

Brown was previously associated with CBRE from 1999 through 2011 when he left the industry for the automotive industry, where he was most recently the finance manager for the local Chevrolet and Lexus dealerships.

“I’m quite excited by this new opportunity,” Brown said. “I’ve missed the commercial real estate brokerage industry, and the COVID lockdowns have given me pause and allowed me to reflect. I realized how much I missed commercial real estate brokerage. PACCRA is a very successful firm, and I think we’ll be a fresh offer of help to local industrial and office occupants and investors.”

PACCRA also operates a property management division, although that function is not part of the initial service offering in Santa Clarita. “We’ll be looking for those opportunities, though,” Roche said.

PACCRA has leased office space in Santa Clarita at 25350 Magic Mountain Parkway, Suite 314, in Valencia. To contact the office or Associate Director Tucker Brown, call 661.478.1441 or email tucker.brown@paccra.com.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield is publicly traded and one of the most recognized names in its industry, providing a full complement of services with offices in every major city across the globe. It established an Alliance program in 2002 — a network of independently owned and operated offices — to expand service capabilities for clients in U.S. markets where owned offices were not maintained.

About Cushman & Wakefield Pacific (PACCRA)

Pacific Commercial Realty Advisors, PACCRA, is a real estate advisory and brokerage company and a member of the Cushman & Wakefield Alliance since 2012. Originally established in 1999 as a CBRE partner office in Bakersfield, California, the firm’s brokerage professionals now serve Central California and the Idaho markets, specifically the Central California counties of Kern, Tulare, Kings, Fresno; Southern California’s northern Los Angeles County including the cities of Santa Clarita in the Santa Clarita Valley, and Lancaster and Palmdale in the Antelope Valley; and the central coast areas of Santa Barbara, Santa Maria, and San Luis Obispo. Offering brokerage services, consultation, and property management, PACCRA has over 37 sales professionals or brokerage advisors with exemplary expertise and deep roots in the markets they serve. www.paccra.com.

