Today in
S.C.V. History
September 30
1955 - Actor James Dean, 24, drives through Castaic Junction en route to his final resting place [watch]
James Dean
D.A. Declines Criminal Case for Teens Arrested on Suspicion of Vandalism
| Wednesday, Sep 30, 2020
SCV Sheriff's Station
vandalism

Three teens were arrested in connection with a vandalism investigation after “BLM” was painted across three lanes of traffic on Cinema Drive in Valencia on June 19, 2020. Courtesy photo.

Prosecutors with the District Attorney’s Office declined to file a criminal case after two teens were arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism in August, following a Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station investigation into street painting.

Instead, the District Attorney’s Office is pursuing a Prefiling Disposition Program in lieu of a misdemeanor vandalism charge, according to a spokesman for the office. This gives the teens an opportunity to make restitution and perform community service in lieu of a criminal case.

Quynn Lubs, 18, of Santa Clarita, was arrested in August after deputies detained Lubs and at least five others in connection with a report of vandalism June 19, or Juneteenth. The teens were accused of being part of a group that painted “BLM” in white lettering that stretched across three lanes of traffic on Cinema Drive.

Kori Tamondong was later arrested, also on suspicion of felony vandalism. A third juvenile suspect, whose name was not released, was also arrested but not identified by law enforcement.

“This case was set for an office hearing in the Prefiling Disposition Program, or PDP,” according to an email Monday from Ricardo Santiago, spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. “That means a criminal case is not being filed pending the successful completion of an office hearing, restitution and community service. Lubs has appeared and accepted this course of action.”

Sheriff’s Station officials declined comment as to whether the case was presented as a misdemeanor or felony charge. Santiago confirmed via email that Friday’s administrative hearing was in lieu of a misdemeanor vandalism charge.

The city of Santa Clarita has said it cost approximately $2,300 to clean up the street after the paint. The threshold for a felony vandalism charge is more than $400 worth of damage, according to the California Penal Code.

Tamondong is set for a similar hearing on Wednesday.

A GoFundMe page set up to raise money for the teens’ legal defense raised $2,400 of its $15,000 goal.
L.A. County Looks for Alternatives to Police-Only Responses to Health Crises
Wednesday, Sep 30, 2020
L.A. County Looks for Alternatives to Police-Only Responses to Health Crises
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to overhaul the county’s response to residents having health crises, directing officials to design a system that dispatches experts in health and de-escalation — not police — during emergencies.
FULL STORY...
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 269,284 Cases Countywide, 39 New Deaths; 6,156 SCV Cases
Tuesday, Sep 29, 2020
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 269,284 Cases Countywide, 39 New Deaths; 6,156 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 39 new deaths and 905 new cases of confirmed COVID-19, with 6,156 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...
Today in SCV History (Sept. 30)
1955 - Actor James Dean, 24, drives through Castaic Junction en route to his final resting place [watch]
James Dean
