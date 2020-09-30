D.A. Declines Criminal Case for Teens Arrested on Suspicion of Vandalism

Prosecutors with the District Attorney’s Office declined to file a criminal case after two teens were arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism in August, following a Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station investigation into street painting.

Instead, the District Attorney’s Office is pursuing a Prefiling Disposition Program in lieu of a misdemeanor vandalism charge, according to a spokesman for the office. This gives the teens an opportunity to make restitution and perform community service in lieu of a criminal case.

Quynn Lubs, 18, of Santa Clarita, was arrested in August after deputies detained Lubs and at least five others in connection with a report of vandalism June 19, or Juneteenth. The teens were accused of being part of a group that painted “BLM” in white lettering that stretched across three lanes of traffic on Cinema Drive.

Kori Tamondong was later arrested, also on suspicion of felony vandalism. A third juvenile suspect, whose name was not released, was also arrested but not identified by law enforcement.

“This case was set for an office hearing in the Prefiling Disposition Program, or PDP,” according to an email Monday from Ricardo Santiago, spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. “That means a criminal case is not being filed pending the successful completion of an office hearing, restitution and community service. Lubs has appeared and accepted this course of action.”

Sheriff’s Station officials declined comment as to whether the case was presented as a misdemeanor or felony charge. Santiago confirmed via email that Friday’s administrative hearing was in lieu of a misdemeanor vandalism charge.

The city of Santa Clarita has said it cost approximately $2,300 to clean up the street after the paint. The threshold for a felony vandalism charge is more than $400 worth of damage, according to the California Penal Code.

Tamondong is set for a similar hearing on Wednesday.

A GoFundMe page set up to raise money for the teens’ legal defense raised $2,400 of its $15,000 goal.