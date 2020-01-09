DA Formally Charges Off-Duty LAPD Cop with Flashing a Gun

Georgeta Buruiana, 38, has been formally charged with flashing a gun at a motorist last month in Valencia, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

Buruiana (dob 3/24/81) faces one felony count of brandishing a weapon at a person in a motor vehicle.

Arraignment was scheduled Wednesday but was continued to Feb. 4 in Department S of the Los Angeles County Superior Court, San Fernando Branch. Case PA094007 was filed Tuesday.

On Dec. 14, Buruiana, an off-duty Los Angeles police officer, allegedly brandished the weapon at a motorist who made a U-turn in front of her while they drove near Rye Canyon Road and The Old Road.

If convicted as charged, the defendant faces a possible maximum sentence of three years in county jail.

The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Santa Clarita Valley Station.