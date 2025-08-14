DACC Confirmed Distemper in Dogs at Lancaster Animal Care Center

The Department of Animal Care and Control has issued an important canine health advisory following the confirmation of distemper in dogs brought to its Lancaster Animal Care Center.

These dogs indicate that distemper is present in the community, placing the community’s dogs at risk. Canine distemper is a highly contagious viral disease that affects all dogs, attacking respiratory, gastrointestinal and nervous systems. Puppies four months of age and younger, as well as unvaccinated dogs, are particularly at risk. Approximately 50 percent of exposed dogs can die from distemper. Survivors will usually have permanent damage to their nervous systems.

Symptoms of distemper include discharge from the eyes and nose, fever, coughing, lethargy, reduced appetite, vomiting and diarrhea. Neurological signs include head tilt, lack of coordination, convulsions and drooling,

Distemper is spread by airborne exposure from an infected dog or wild animal, as well as through shared food and water bowls. The incubation period for distemper is typically one to two weeks and symptoms may not manifest until four to five weeks after exposure.

Vaccination is critical to prevent the spread of this serious disease. DACC’s senior veterinarians are actively working with the staff at the Lancaster Animal Care Center to monitor incoming dogs. DACC’s customary protocols include vaccinating all dogs admitted to its care centers against distemper and other core diseases. Enhanced cleaning protocols are in place to mitigate the spread of distemper. Dogs that have been in DACC’s care for longer than two weeks are receiving booster vaccines to strengthen their immune systems against potential exposure.

“We understand the concern this situation raises in our community,” said Director Marcia Mayeda. “Our priority is the health and safety of the animals in our care and the pets in our community. We urge pet owners to take proactive measures, including vaccination and seeking veterinary care if their dogs show any signs of illness.”

DACC is conducting surveillance testing at Lancaster ACC to ensure we are able to identify illness promptly.

We urge the community to take proactive measures to protect their dogs:

Vaccinate dogs to ensure they are protected against distemper and other diseases.

If a dog shows any signs of illness, seek medical treatment immediately.

Refrain from taking dogs to public areas until they are cleared by a private veterinarian.

Do not allow dogs to interact with dogs of unknown vaccination history or who appear to be sick.

Do not allow dogs to encounter wildlife.

Remove outdoor food and water bowls that may be used by wildlife or stray pets.

DACC is closely monitoring this situation and remains committed to the health and well-being of both the animals in its care and those in the community.

DACC is one of the largest animal care and control agencies in the nation, operating seven animal care centers and providing services to more than three million residents and pets. DACC operates under the nationally recognized Socially Conscious Sheltering model to ensure the best possible outcomes for animals and the community. As a community resource center for pets and owners, DACC protects people and animals from harm, provides care for lost and unwanted animals and reunites lost pets with families.

To learn more about DACC, the resources DACC provides, and view its animals, visit https://animalcare.lacounty.gov. To support DACC’s efforts, please donate to the Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation at https://lacountyanimals.org.

Like this: Like Loading...