DACC Confirmed Distemper in Dogs at Lancaster Animal Care Center
| Thursday, Aug 14, 2025
dogs

The Department of Animal Care and Control has issued an important canine health advisory following the confirmation of distemper in dogs brought to its Lancaster Animal Care Center.

These dogs indicate that distemper is present in the community, placing the community’s dogs at risk. Canine distemper is a highly contagious viral disease that affects all dogs, attacking respiratory, gastrointestinal and nervous systems. Puppies four months of age and younger, as well as unvaccinated dogs, are particularly at risk. Approximately 50 percent of exposed dogs can die from distemper. Survivors will usually have permanent damage to their nervous systems.

Symptoms of distemper include discharge from the eyes and nose, fever, coughing, lethargy, reduced appetite, vomiting and diarrhea. Neurological signs include head tilt, lack of coordination, convulsions and drooling,

Distemper is spread by airborne exposure from an infected dog or wild animal, as well as through shared food and water bowls. The incubation period for distemper is typically one to two weeks and symptoms may not manifest until four to five weeks after exposure.

Vaccination is critical to prevent the spread of this serious disease. DACC’s senior veterinarians are actively working with the staff at the Lancaster Animal Care Center to monitor incoming dogs. DACC’s customary protocols include vaccinating all dogs admitted to its care centers against distemper and other core diseases. Enhanced cleaning protocols are in place to mitigate the spread of distemper. Dogs that have been in DACC’s care for longer than two weeks are receiving booster vaccines to strengthen their immune systems against potential exposure.

“We understand the concern this situation raises in our community,” said Director Marcia Mayeda. “Our priority is the health and safety of the animals in our care and the pets in our community. We urge pet owners to take proactive measures, including vaccination and seeking veterinary care if their dogs show any signs of illness.”

DACC is conducting surveillance testing at Lancaster ACC to ensure we are able to identify illness promptly.

We urge the community to take proactive measures to protect their dogs:

Vaccinate dogs to ensure they are protected against distemper and other diseases.

If a dog shows any signs of illness, seek medical treatment immediately.

Refrain from taking dogs to public areas until they are cleared by a private veterinarian.

Do not allow dogs to interact with dogs of unknown vaccination history or who appear to be sick.

Do not allow dogs to encounter wildlife.

Remove outdoor food and water bowls that may be used by wildlife or stray pets.

DACC is closely monitoring this situation and remains committed to the health and well-being of both the animals in its care and those in the community.

DACC is one of the largest animal care and control agencies in the nation, operating seven animal care centers and providing services to more than three million residents and pets. DACC operates under the nationally recognized Socially Conscious Sheltering model to ensure the best possible outcomes for animals and the community. As a community resource center for pets and owners, DACC protects people and animals from harm, provides care for lost and unwanted animals and reunites lost pets with families.

To learn more about DACC, the resources DACC provides, and view its animals, visit https://animalcare.lacounty.gov. To support DACC’s efforts, please donate to the Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation at https://lacountyanimals.org.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Aug. 21: SCV Chamber, the Power of Generational Communication, Networking
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce for "The Power of Generational Communication, Networking and Leadership" an engaging, facilitator-led session with leadership specialists Tess Cox and Chelsea Cox Gillman of Tess Cox & Associates.
Aug. 21: SCV Chamber, the Power of Generational Communication, Networking
Aug. 21: Caribbean Nights SENSES Block Party
Bring the island vibes with the Caribbean Nights SENSES Block Party presented by the city of Santa Clarita, 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 21 on Main Street in Old Town Newhall.
Aug. 21: Caribbean Nights SENSES Block Party
Traffic Alert: On-going Signal Installation on Pearblossom Highway
The California Department of Transportation has scheduled lane closures on the westbound Pearblossom Highway (SR-138) at the intersection of 126th Street East in Pearblossom.
Traffic Alert: On-going Signal Installation on Pearblossom Highway
Aug. 16: First-Aid Community Hike at Towsley Canyon
Join the city of Santa Clarita Outdoor Recreation for a free Community Hike on Saturday, Aug. 16, 8:30-10 a.m. at Towsley Canyon.
Aug. 16: First-Aid Community Hike at Towsley Canyon
Valencia High School Student Earns Congressional Award Gold Medal
The William S. Hart School District has announced that Andrew Kim, a senior at Valencia High School, has been awarded the Congressional Award Gold Medal, the highest honor presented to America's youth by the U.S. Congress.
Valencia High School Student Earns Congressional Award Gold Medal
CDPH Investigating Measles Exposure Linked to Traveler
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is investigating a confirmed case of measles linked to an international traveler who was infectious while passing through Los Angeles International Airport.
CDPH Investigating Measles Exposure Linked to Traveler
‘Hungry for History’ Restaurant Week Benefits SCV Historical Society
The Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society will be the beneficiary of “Hungry for History” restaurant week Aug. 24-30. The event will feature Old Town Newhall eating and drinking establishments that will donate a percentage of sales for one day during the week.
‘Hungry for History’ Restaurant Week Benefits SCV Historical Society
DACC Confirmed Distemper in Dogs at Lancaster Animal Care Center
The Department of Animal Care and Control has issued an important canine health advisory following the confirmation of distemper in dogs brought to its Lancaster Animal Care Center.
DACC Confirmed Distemper in Dogs at Lancaster Animal Care Center
CDPH Alerts Valley Fever Risks Remain High
The California Department of Public Health is reminding California residents and visitors that Valley fever risk remains high in 2025, including in the Santa Clarita Valley.
CDPH Alerts Valley Fever Risks Remain High
City of Santa Clarita Announces Brandon Barclay as New Chief of Police
Brandon Barclay has been selected as the new Captain of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, bringing nearly two decades of law enforcement experience with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department to his new post.
City of Santa Clarita Announces Brandon Barclay as New Chief of Police
City Presents ‘Allure’ Exhibit by Frank Rock at The MAIN
The city of Santa Clarita has announced its latest art exhibition, "Allure" by Frank Rock on view at The MAIN through Monday, Sept. 22.
City Presents ‘Allure’ Exhibit by Frank Rock at The MAIN
Marsha McLean | Illuminating Central Park
Having lived and worked in Paris, I learned that art is everywhere, in the Gothic arches of Notre Dame, the notes of a violinist in the metro to the brushstrokes of a masterpiece tucked into a gallery.
Marsha McLean | Illuminating Central Park
Aug. 24: City Accepting Project Proposals for Make a Difference Day
Make A Difference Day is happening on Saturday, Oct. 25, and the city is inviting nonprofit organizations across the community to be a part of this citywide day of service.
Aug. 24: City Accepting Project Proposals for Make a Difference Day
Fugitive Returned to Face Charges in Murder of LASD Deputy Juan Abel Escalante
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has announced the extradition of Roberto Salazar, 38, for the 2008 murder of Deputy Juan Abel Escalante.
Fugitive Returned to Face Charges in Murder of LASD Deputy Juan Abel Escalante
County Approves Sand Reuse Plan to Protect L.A. Beaches
A plan to allow the Los Angeles County Department of Beaches and Harbors to use sand that may have otherwise gone to a landfill instead to be used for beach nourishment is moving forward with the L.A. County Board of Supervisors’ unanimous approval of the Sand Compatibility and Opportunistic Use Program.
County Approves Sand Reuse Plan to Protect L.A. Beaches
King Fire Erupts in Gorman Area, Evacuation Warnings Issued
The King Fire is burning east of the I-5 at Smokey Bear Road and is moving south towards Castaic. Cal Fire reports the King Fire has consumed 490 acres and is 5% contained.
King Fire Erupts in Gorman Area, Evacuation Warnings Issued
Today in SCV History (Aug. 14)
1986 - Canyon Country's Mitchell adobe demolished; components salvaged & later rebuilt at Hart Park [story]
Mitchell adobe
Kaiser Permanente Panorama City Medical Center Recognized
 Panorama City Medical Center, which serves Kaiser Permanente members in the Santa Clarita Valley, has been recognized as high performing for three adult medical procedures and conditions by U.S. News & World Report’s 2025-2026 Best Hospitals edition.
Kaiser Permanente Panorama City Medical Center Recognized
Oct. 2: Santa Paula Chamber of Commerce presents Taste of Santa Paula
Santa Paula Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the 4th annual Taste of Santa Paula restaurant and winery event, proudly sponsored by Athens Services, Limoneira and Southern California Edison.
Oct. 2: Santa Paula Chamber of Commerce presents Taste of Santa Paula
Ocean Water Warning for County Beaches for August 13
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
Ocean Water Warning for County Beaches for August 13
Aug. 19: SCV Water Agency Regular Board Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will hold its next regular board meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 19.
Aug. 19: SCV Water Agency Regular Board Meeting
Santa Clarita 10‑Year‑Old Geo Gan Wins World Bronze at Yo‑Yo Worlds in Prague
Ten‑year‑old Santa Clarita resident Geo Gan brought home Bronze for Team USA in the inaugural Junior (U16) division at the World Yo‑Yo Contest 2025 in Prague.
Santa Clarita 10‑Year‑Old Geo Gan Wins World Bronze at Yo‑Yo Worlds in Prague
Aug. 28: VIA After Five Mixer Celebrating Santa Clarita Concessions 70 Years
Celebrate 70 Years of Santa Clarita Concessions at the August Valley Industry Association After Five Mixer. 
Aug. 28: VIA After Five Mixer Celebrating Santa Clarita Concessions 70 Years
CSUN Prof Advises Educators to Make Safe Space for Traumatized Students
With the start of school just weeks away, teachers are already planning for the new academic year.
CSUN Prof Advises Educators to Make Safe Space for Traumatized Students
